There will be a funeral for Daunte Wright, the 20-year-old Black man killed by a white Minnesota police officer, this afternoon in Minneapolis.

The Rev. Al Sharpton — who eulogized George Floyd last year — is expected to give the eulogy.

Wright's funeral is scheduled to start noon local (1 p.m. ET) at Shiloh Temple International Ministries in Minneapolis.

Former Brooklyn Center police Officer Kim Potter, was arrested and charged last week with second-degree manslaughter in Wright's death.