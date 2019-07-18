Protests in Puerto Rico
Labor movement and unions call for more protests
Representatives from the labor movement and unions are calling for another protest on Friday.
The representatives, speaking at a news conference in front of the governor's official residence, also called for a national "cacerolazo" — a protest with people banging pots and pans — at 8 p.m. so everyone around the island can participate.
Angel Figueroa Jaramillo, president of local labor union UTIER, said they also want the Puerto Rican government to declare a state of emergency.
“Aside from asking for the governor to resign, we demand the government to declare a state of emergency over the male chauvinist (machista) violence in Puerto Rico, we want to abolish the PROMESA law, pause the bankruptcy process taking place in a federal court during this crisis, and annul the bonus accords negotiated by the Junta until the debt is audited,” Jaramillo said.
Puerto Rico governor says protests have "not gone unnoticed"
Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosselló said the protests have "not gone unnoticed."
Demonstrators have been calling for Rosselló to resign after 900 pages of misogynistic and homophobic messages between him and his advisors were leaked. Officers sprayed tear gas on protesters during an intense stand-off in front of the governor's mansion on Wednesday night.
Rosselló tweeted a statement Thursday that said "I recognize the challenge that I have before me because of the recent controversies, but I firmly believe that it is possible to restore confidence and that we will be able, after this painful process, to achieve reconciliation."
He also said "I have the commitment, stronger than ever, to carry out the public policy."
CNN correspondent Leyla Santiago tweeted a translation of the statement.
Read it in English:
Rosselló's original statement in Spanish:
President Trump: Puerto Rico leadership is "corrupt" and "robbing the U.S. Government blind"
President Trump tweeted saying "a lot of bad things are happening in Puerto Rico."
This came after protestors clashed with police Wednesday night. They are calling for Governor Ricardo Rosselló to resign after 900 pages of offensive messages were leaked.
Trump continued: "The Governor is under siege, the Mayor of San Juan is a despicable and incompetent person who I wouldn't trust under any circumstance."
San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz has been urging people to join demonstrations.
President Trump also tweeted about the money given to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria –– saying it was "squandered away or wasted" and that "much of their leadership is corrupt, & robbing the U.S. Government blind!"
Read the tweets:
Puerto Rico Secretary of Public Safety: "Obviously we need to investigate"
Puerto Rico Secretary of Public Safety Elmer Román said he will investigate Wednesday night’s violent protests after being shown a CNN video of an officer grabbing a protestor.
Initially, when corespondent Leyla Santiago asked Román why the officer grabbed the protestor, he said it was because the protestor was trying to jump the barricade, which would be illegal.
But when Santiago showed Román the video, where she describes an officer grabbing a protestor that was not trying to jump the barricade, Román said they “obviously needed to investigate.”
He continued: “Now that I’ve seen it, we definitely want to do that (investigate). That’s actually part of the police reform process and we make sure we investigate any potential violations of civil rights.”
Here's what you need to know about the unrest in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico is in a state of unrest after a series of protests this week. Protesters are calling for Governor Ricardo Rosselló to resign.
Here's what you need to know:
Protests were sparked by 900 pages of leaked chats.
Nearly 900 pages of leaked chats from a governor's private Telegram Messenger group, obtained by Puerto Rico's Center for Investigative Journalism, were published over the weekend.
The messages, dubbed "RickyLeaks," contain profanity-laden, homophobic and misogynistic messages aimed at opposition politicians, journalists and celebrities.
The messages between the governor and 11 top aides and Cabinet members were sent in December 2018 and January 2019.
Many protestors say this is also about corruption and abuse, not just the leaked messages.
"We are tired of the abuse, of so many years of corruption," a protester, Leishka Flores, told CNN. "We are here to make a revolution."
Police fired tear gas at protestors during one of the biggest demonstrations Wednesday night.
Protestors marched to the the governor's official residence, known locally as La Fortaleza. When they reached the governor's mansion, they met a barricade of police in riot gear blocking the street, but continued chanting against Rosselló for hours.
Earlier on Wednesday, Puerto Rico's Justice Department issued summonses for everyone involved in the private chat group with Rosselló.
Puerto Ricans are calling for Governor Ricardo Rosselló to resign, but he has refused.
"I will continue my work and my responsibility to the people of Puerto Rico," the governor told reporters Tuesday.
Similar demonstrations took place in US mainland cities like Miami and Orlando, Florida –– all calling for Rosselló to step down.
The mayor of San Juan is urging people to join demonstrations.
Ahead of Wednesday's protests in San Juan, Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz said she won't allow police officers to block or injure demonstrators.
"I'm not going to cooperate with his (Roselló's) abuses. I won't be part of his efforts to criminalize the legitimate right of the people of Puerto Rico to ask for his resignation," she said.
Embattled Puerto Rico Governor refuses to resign
Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosselló defiantly announced he would not step down Tuesday, hours after police fired tear gas into crowds of protesters calling for his ouster.
Protests have been taking place for days following the release of nearly 900 pages from the governor's private group chat obtained by The Center for Investigative Journalism and published via Telegram.
The leaked chats reveal a vengeful approach in running the government, with conversations between Rosselló and his inner circle including homophobic and anti-female sentiments.
Rosselló told reporters Tuesday that he will not resign. He also defended the actions of police and accused protestors of unleashing tear gas and setting fires during demonstrations Monday night.
"I will continue my work and my responsibility to the people of Puerto Rico," the embattled governor said at a news conference.
The leaks came the same week two former officials from Rosselló's administration were arrested by the FBI as part of a federal corruption investigation.
Here's what protests looked like Wednesday night
Protestors are clearing the streets Thursday morning after clashing with police all night. They marched to Governor Ricardo Rosselló official residence, known locally as La Fortaleza. At the governor's mansion, they were met by a barricade of police in riot gear blocking the street.
The demonstrations come after 900 pages of offensive messages sent by Rosselló were leaked. They are calling for the governor to resign, but he has refused.
CNN correspondent Leyla Santiago was at the protests.
Here's what it looked like:
Once demonstrators arrived at the mansion, there was an intense standoff with a barricade of police.
Soon, police used tear gas to push the protestors back.
This morning, after protestors dispersed, workers cleaned the streets of San Juan and accessed the damage.