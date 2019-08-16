Police want to talk to this person about the subway station rice cookers

NYPD released a photo of a person who was observed in the area of the Fulton Street subway station with a shopping cart and a suspicious device.

The NYPD is asking for the public’s help in identifying the man so they can speak with him, in connection with what they call “reckless endangerment incidents.”

This person was seen on video placing rice cookers discovered in the Fulton subway complex, Deputy Commissioner of Intelligence & Counterterrorism John Miller said earlier Friday.