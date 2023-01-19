President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine talks from a video screen to participants at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on January 18. (Markus Schreiber/AP)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday once again called upon Western allies and partners to send more weapons to Ukraine to help fight Russian aggression.

Speaking during a live address streamed at the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos, Zelensky said Ukraine urgently needs equipment, artillery and shells.

"We have talked hundreds of times about the shortage of weapons. We cannot go only on motivation," he said.

Ukraine's air defense remains a weakness and Russia is likely to launch another series of drone attacks soon, Zelensky added.

"There are moments when there is no need to hesitate. When people say, 'I’ll give you tanks if someone else does,'" he said.

International support: Zelensky's appeal comes as the US is set to finalize $2.5 billion in military aid for Ukraine that includes a first shipment of Stryker combat vehicles, sources told CNN. The package is not expected to include tanks or the long-range missiles sought by Kyiv.

All eyes are on now on Germany as defense leaders meet to discuss military support for Ukraine. With the United Kingdom and Poland announcing plans to send battle tanks, international pressure is growing on Berlin to approve the delivery of German-made Leopard battle tanks to Kyiv — or at least approve their transfer from third countries.

Germany's new defense minister is scheduled to meet with his US counterpart in Berlin Thursday ahead of a key meeting Friday with NATO's Ukraine Defense Contact Group at the US' Ramstein Air Base.