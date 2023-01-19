US
Russia's war in Ukraine

By Kathleen Magramo, CNN

Updated 0838 GMT (1638 HKT) January 19, 2023
11 min ago

Zelensky renews plea to West for more weapons to fight Russia

From CNN's Maria Kostenko

President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine talks from a video screen to participants at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on January 18.
President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine talks from a video screen to participants at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on January 18. (Markus Schreiber/AP)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday once again called upon Western allies and partners to send more weapons to Ukraine to help fight Russian aggression.

Speaking during a live address streamed at the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos, Zelensky said Ukraine urgently needs equipment, artillery and shells.

"We have talked hundreds of times about the shortage of weapons. We cannot go only on motivation," he said.

Ukraine's air defense remains a weakness and Russia is likely to launch another series of drone attacks soon, Zelensky added.

"There are moments when there is no need to hesitate. When people say, 'I’ll give you tanks if someone else does,'" he said.

International support: Zelensky's appeal comes as the US is set to finalize $2.5 billion in military aid for Ukraine that includes a first shipment of Stryker combat vehicles, sources told CNN. The package is not expected to include tanks or the long-range missiles sought by Kyiv.

All eyes are on now on Germany as defense leaders meet to discuss military support for Ukraine. With the United Kingdom and Poland announcing plans to send battle tanks, international pressure is growing on Berlin to approve the delivery of German-made Leopard battle tanks to Kyiv — or at least approve their transfer from third countries.

Germany's new defense minister is scheduled to meet with his US counterpart in Berlin Thursday ahead of a key meeting Friday with NATO's Ukraine Defense Contact Group at the US' Ramstein Air Base.

32 min ago

"It is our land": Zelensky repeats vow that Ukraine will reclaim Crimea

From CNN's Maria Kostenko

Ukraine will reclaim Crimea from Russian rule, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday during a live address streamed at the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos.

When asked by the "Ukrainian Breakfast" session panel if he intended to liberate Crimea, Zelensky replied with a renewed appeal for more Western arms.

“It is not an intention, it is our land," he said. "Crimea is our sea and our mountains. Give us your weapons and we will regain ours.”

Some context: This isn't the first time that Zelensky has vowed to overthrow Moscow's 2014 annexation of Crimea since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine began last year. Speaking last August, he stressed that for Ukrainians, Crimea is "not just some territory" or even a "figure in the geopolitical game." "For Ukraine, Crimea is a part of our people, our society, a community of people to whom we guarantee freedom," he said at the time. 

10 min ago

New German defense minister takes office hours before high-level talks on support for Ukraine

From CNN's Nadine Schmidt

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, left, shakes hands with Germany's new Defense Minister Boris Pistorius as he hands him over the certificate of appointment at the presidential Bellevue Palace in Berlin on January 19.
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, left, shakes hands with Germany's new Defense Minister Boris Pistorius as he hands him over the certificate of appointment at the presidential Bellevue Palace in Berlin on January 19. (Tobias Schwarz/AFP/Getty Images)

New German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius was sworn in on Thursday morning, taking office right before high-level talks on military support for Ukraine are scheduled to start in Germany this week.

On Thursday — his first day on the job — Pistorius will meet with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in Berlin. On Friday, he will be part of a key meeting with NATO's Ukraine Defense Contact Group at the US' Ramstein Air Base, hosted by Austin, that will focus on more military aid for Kyiv.

Pistorius succeeds former Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht, who resigned on Monday.

Tank talks: All eyes are on Germany as defense leaders meet to discuss military support for Ukraine. With the United Kingdom and Poland announcing plans to send battle tanks, international pressure is growing on Berlin to approve the delivery of German-made Leopard battle tanks to Kyiv — or at least approve their transfer from third countries.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Wednesday reiterated his support for Ukraine at the World Economic Forum in Davos but stayed clear of committing to battle tanks.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky gave an impassioned speech before political leaders and delegates in Davos that same day, calling on Western partners to speed up the delivery of tanks and other supplies to counter Russia's invasion.

On Wednesday, a senior US defense official told CNN the US was "optimistic" that Germany will agree to provide Leopard tanks to Ukraine.

2 hr 59 min ago

US "optimistic" that Germany will send Leopard tanks to Ukraine, defense official says

From CNN's Michael Callahan

Slovakian military personnel walk on a German Leopard Tank in Bratislava, Slovakia, December 2022.
Slovakian military personnel walk on a German Leopard Tank in Bratislava, Slovakia, December 2022. (Radovan Stoklasa/Reuters)

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin will be “pressing the Germans” to allow their Leopard tanks to be transferred to Ukraine to provide the “capability in a crucial moment” to counter any potential Russian spring offensive, a senior US defense official told CNN Wednesday.

“We are very optimistic that we will make progress on this requirement by the end of the week,” the official added.

Germany has signaled a reluctance to approve the transfer of German-made Leopard tanks to Ukraine from other countries. Germany needs to sign off on the transfer before countries such as Poland and Finland, which have openly stated their willingness to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine, are allowed to follow through on any shipments.

“We are never going alone, because this is necessary in a very difficult situation like this,” German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Tuesday.  

Austin is in Germany, where he is set to meet with the German defense minister before convening a meeting of the Ukraine Contact Group Friday to discuss aid for Ukraine with approximately 50 countries and organizations.

“We're really opening the door to create this capability in a crucial moment. Europe is training Ukrainian forces on this capability. We are training Ukrainian forces. Now they actually need the actual capability, the tanks and that is why we are really focusing on," the US official told CNN. “Other countries are ready to do it.”

Some context: The US is set to finalize $2.5 billion in military aid for Ukraine that includes a first shipment of Stryker combat vehicles, sources told CNN. The package is not expected to include tanks or the long-range missiles sought by Kyiv.

3 hr 1 min ago

US set to finalize $2.5 billion aid package for Ukraine

From CNN's Alex Marquardt and Oren Liebermann

Ukrainian soldiers use their phones next to an armored vehicle at the front line in Kreminna on January 6.
Ukrainian soldiers use their phones next to an armored vehicle at the front line in Kreminna on January 6. (Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters)

The United States is set to finalize a huge military aid package for Ukraine totaling approximately $2.5 billion worth of weaponry, including — for the first time — Stryker combat vehicles, two sources briefed on the next tranche of aid told CNN. The package is not yet finalized, one of the sources said, but could come before the end of the week. 

The new package is one of the largest to be announced since the war started last February, according to one source. It would include more armored Bradley Fighting Vehicles that, combined with the Strykers, is a significant escalation in the armored vehicles the US has committed to Ukraine for its fight against Russia. Mine-resistant ambush protected vehicles, known as MRAPs, are also on the list, the source said.

The announcement is not expected to include tanks or the long-range missiles that Kyiv has repeatedly asked for. The US is expected to send Ukraine more ammunition for its artillery systems and HIMARS rocket systems that have been consistent in recent aid packages. 

Ukrainian officials have been fiercely lobbying Washington for longer-range missiles known as Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS), which have a range of around 200 miles (300 kilometers). The Biden administration has resisted sending them out of fear of escalating the conflict. The administration has also pushed back on sending M1 Abrams tanks because of logistical and maintenance complications.

Funds for energy support: The Biden administration also intends to provide $125 million in additional energy support for Ukraine, according to the US Agency for International Development. The funding, which will be drawn from the 2023 Additional Ukraine Supplemental Appropriations Act passed in December, builds on existing contributions to assist Ukraine in the face of attacks from Russia. 

“USAID will utilize the $125 million to procure vital equipment including additional gas turbines, high voltage autotransformers, distribution substation repair equipment, and backup power for Kyiv’s water supply and district heating services,” a statement read.
4 hr 25 min ago

UN nuclear watchdog finalizes deployment of permanent missions to Ukrainian power plants

From CNN's Yulia Kesaieva in Kyiv and Lauren Kent

The UN nuclear watchdog finalized the deployment of permanent missions to Ukrainian power plants — including the plants in Rivne, Chornobyl, and south Ukraine, according to the Ukrainian prime minister following his meeting with the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency on Wednesday. 

The IAEA mission at Khmelnytsky nuclear power plant will also be functioning soon, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal told a news conference, with all the mission's work continuing during wartime and afterward to restore any damage. 

The IAEA is expanding its presence in Ukraine, Director General Rafael Grossi said.

Following the meeting, Shmyhal said, "For the first time in the history of mankind, nuclear facilities have become an element of an offensive military strategy," adding that Grossi pledged the IAEA's full support in "our efforts to ensure nuclear safety," including at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

Remember: Zaporizhzhia, with six reactors, is the largest nuclear power station in Europe. The area, and the nuclear complex, has been under Russian control since the beginning of the war. Grossi and other nuclear experts have been concerned about the threat of a nuclear accident amid shelling around the plant.

Shmyhal said Ukraine has asked that the control of the Zaporizhzhia facility be returned to Ukrainian authorities and for a "complete withdrawal" of Russian troops and Rosatom personnel from the plant. Grossi assured Ukraine the IAEA would never recognize Russia as the owner of the Zaporizhzhia plant, according to Shmyhal.

The prime minister added that Ukraine will "continue to insist on limiting Russia's rights and privileges in the IAEA and terminating cooperation with Russia in the nuclear sphere."

4 hr 15 min ago

NATO chief "is confident" that Turkey will finalize accession process for Finland and Sweden

From CNN’s Allegra Goodwin in London

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Wednesday said he believed that Turkey would finalize the process for Nordic countries Finland and Sweden to join the US-led military alliance.

“I'm confident that Turkey will finalize the accession process for Finland and Sweden,” Stoltenberg said at a World Economic Forum panel in Davos, Switzerland, adding he did not know when this would be.

This would be the “fastest accession process in NATO’s modern history,” he noted. “Normally, accession to NATO takes years. It’s less than a year since Finland and Sweden applied.”

Remember: NATO decisions are made by consensus, which means all 30 alliance member states must approve the two nations joining. Turkey is the only member that has voiced opposition to their membership, on the grounds of terror concerns. 

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in video remarks to the forum Wednesday again reiterated his desire for Ukraine to join NATO, saying the alliance "is the best security guarantee for us, for our country, for our kids."

8 hr 4 min ago

NATO must "support Ukraine as long as it takes," deputy chief says 

From CNN’s Allegra Goodwin

Mircea Geoană speaks to the media in Berlin, Germany, on May 15.
Mircea Geoană speaks to the media in Berlin, Germany, on May 15. Janine Schmitz/Photothek/Getty Images

NATO’s Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoană on Wednesday warned the alliance must be prepared “for the long haul” with regards to Russia's war on Ukraine.

Addressing defense chiefs at a NATO military committee meeting in Brussels, Geoană said allies should invest more in defense, ramp up their capacity to manufacture weapons and ammunition and “prepare for potential future wars.”

Echoing a warning issued previously by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Geoană said "underestimating Russia is dangerous.” He said Russian President Vladimir Putin had already mobilized more than 200,000 additional troops. 

“We have no indication that Putin’s goals have changed. So we must be prepared for the long haul. 2023 will be a difficult year. And we need to support Ukraine for as long as it takes,” Geoană said. 
8 hr 9 min ago

Putin says goal of so-called "special operation" is to "end the war" in Donbas, according to state media

From CNN’s Anna Chernova

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that the goal of what he calls the “special military operation” in Ukraine is to “end the war” in the eastern Donbas region, according to state news agency RIA Novosti.

Speaking at a meeting with World War II veterans and survivors of the siege of Leningrad, Putin reportedly said that effectively “full-scale hostilities in Donbas have not stopped since 2014 — with the use of heavy equipment, artillery, tanks and aircraft.”

“Everything we do today, including in the special military operation, is an attempt to end this war," Putin said, according to RIA Novosti. "That is the meaning of our operation. And to protect our people who live there, in these territories."

In late December, Putin used the word “war” to refer to the conflict in Ukraine, the first known time he has publicly deviated from his carefully crafted description of Moscow’s invasion as a “special military operation.”

More on Donbas: The industrial region blankets much of eastern Ukraine and has been the front line of the country’s conflict with Moscow since 2014. The Donbas' longstanding industrial pull has attracted people from across Eastern Europe over the past century, and it has had strong social and economic ties to neighboring Russia as well as the rest of Ukraine.

Its distance from the capital Kyiv and other metropolitan centers has given rise to a vast collection of local movements, and that was the backdrop upon which pro-Russian separatists attempted to seize control following Moscow’s annexation of Crimea.

Putin’s annexation of Crimea and the occupation of parts of Donbas by Russian-backed rebels in 2014 brought to a crashing halt a period of increasing prosperity in the region.

War broke out in 2014 after Russian-backed rebels seized government buildings in towns and cities across eastern Ukraine. Intense fighting left portions of Luhansk and Donetsk in the hands of Russian-backed separatists.

CNN's Rob Picheta contributed reporting to this post.