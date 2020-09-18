Trump says Ginsburg "was an amazing woman who led an amazing life"
From CNN's NikkI Carvajal
President Trump appeared to hear the news about Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's passing from reporters.
"Just now?" he responded, when asked about her death.
"She led an amazing life. What else can you say?" Trump said. "She was an amazing woman whether you agree or not she was an amazing woman who led an amazing life."
After his comments, Trump walked up the stairs to board Air Force One. Trump had been holding a rally in Minnesota when news of Ginsburg's death broke.
18 min ago
Ginsburg's high school: Her legacy will live on in our hallways
From CNN's Alisha Ebrahimji
Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s high school, James Madison High School in Brooklyn, just posted about the late Supreme Court justice.
“We are saddened to hear of the passing of JMHS alum Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Her advocacy and dedication to civil liberties, and her tremendous legacy, will live on in the hallways of Madison through our Law Institute," the school wrote.
Here's the full post:
36 min ago
At least 4 GOP senators have said they will oppose a vote for a new justice before the election
From CNN's Jamie Gangel, Manu Raju and Lauren Fox
Here is a list of four Republicans senators who have said they will oppose a vote before the election:
Maine Sen. Susan Collins told the New York Times, “I think that’s too close, I really do."
Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski in September said, "Fair is fair," and she would not vote to replace RBG before the election."
South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham in October 2018 said, "If an opening comes in the last year of President Trump's term, and the primary process has started, we'll wait to the next election. And I've got a pretty good chance of being the Judiciary [Chairman]. Hold the tape."
IowaSen. Chuck Grassley said in July he would follow the Biden rule, "I'm just following what was established by the Biden Rule in 1986 and then emphasized by him in 1992... They set the pattern. I didn't set the pattern. But it was very legitimate that you can't have one rule for Democratic presidents and another rule for Republican presidents."
32 min ago
Connecticut governor orders flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Ginsburg
Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont directed US and state flags across to be lowered to half-staff “immediatelyand remain at half-staff until sunset on the date of interment, which has not yet been determined," he said in a statement following the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
"Accordingly, since no flag should fly higher than the US flag, all other flags, including state, municipal, corporate, or otherwise, should also be lowered during this same duration of time,” Lamont said, calling Ginsburg “a fierce and fiery champion for fairness and equality for all.”
Elsewhere around the northeast: New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy called Ginsburg “an inspiration to countless young women and girls across our nation, and around the globe.”
“We have been made a better nation, and a better people, through her reasoned approach and sharp-minded opinions,” Murphy said.
34 min ago
Ginsburg planned to retire under Hillary Clinton as first woman president
From CNN's Josiah Ryan
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg planned to retire under Hillary Clinton if she was elected president, NPR legal affairs correspondent Nina Totenberg said this evening.
"She loved her job," said Totenberg. "She had planned, in fact, to retire and be replaced by a nominee of the first woman president because she really thought Hillary Clinton would be elected."
"Fate dealt her... the cards not that way and she just soldiered on," Totenberg added.
Totenberg went on to report that Ginsberg had expressed that wish in a dictated statement her granddaughter, Clara Spera, just days before her death.
"My most fervent wish is, that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed," Ginsburg said in the statement, according to Totenberg.
"She knew what was to come, that her death will have profound consequences for the court and the country," said Totenberg, speaking with CNN's anchor Anderson Cooper this evening.
43 min ago
Trump finishes his rally with no mention of Ginsburg
From CNN's Allie Malloy
President Trump wrapped his Minnesota rally after speaking for 114 minutes with no mention of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
Trump did not appear to know that Ginsburg had died as the news broke after he had already taken the stage.
42 min ago
Ginsburg said she didn't want to be replaced on Supreme Court "until a new president is installed"
According to a statement obtained by NPR, Ruth Bader Ginsburg told her granddaughter just days before her death that her "most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed."
Ginsburg died surrounded by her family at her home in Washington, DC, the court said. A private interment service will be held at Arlington National Cemetery.
Ginsburg had suffered from five bouts of cancer, most recently a recurrence in early 2020 when a biopsy revealed lesions on her liver. She had said that chemotherapy was yielding "positive results" and that she was able to maintain an active daily routine.
47 min ago
Ginsburg's vacancy will quickly become political — here's five things to watch
From CNN Political Director David Chalian
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's vacancy will quickly become political.
Here are five things to watch:
A partisan fight. There will be a battle over President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell pushing this through when Democrats are currently in a strong position to win the White House and the Senate in November. This battle — which will start even before there is a nominee — will rile up the bases of both parties like never before.
The Senate math. Are Republicans in lock step with moving ahead with replacement before election results are clear? Particularly vulnerable senators like Susan Collins in Maine, Cory Gardner in Colorado and Martha McSally in Arizona. And what about Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah, who has bucked Trump in the past?
Trump vs. Biden. Does this supplant coronavirus as the thing the election becomes about — at least for a few of the remaining weeks left — and does that help Trump pull closer to Biden?
McConnell is on the ballot in Kentucky. Does his Democratic opponent, Amy McGrath, become an even bigger progressive focus now?
Beware the difference between the pre-election period and the lame duck session. For all the parsing of language — past and future — that will take place in the days ahead, be sure to pay attention to which senators say no hearings or vote should occur before the election vs. those who say the election results should dictate how the process moves forward.
58 min ago
Nancy Pelosi says US must "safeguard" Ginsburg's "powerful legacy"
From CNN's Lauren Fox and Kevin Bohn
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi hopes the Supreme Court justice that takes the seat of the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg will uphold her "commitment to equality, opportunity and justice for all," she said in a statement.
"The loss of Ruth Bader Ginsburg is devastating. Justice Ginsberg embodied justice, brilliance and goodness, and her passing is an incalculable loss for our democracy and for all who sacrifice and strive to build a better future for our children," Pelosi said. “Every family in America benefited from her brilliant legacy and courage. Over the course of her quarter century as an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court, Ruth Bader Ginsberg became an icon, inspiring people around the world with her tenacity, towering intellect and devotion to the American promise of equality and opportunity for all."
Earlier this evening, one of Pelosi's staff members called for the flags at the US Capitol to be flown at half-staff in Ginsburg's honor.