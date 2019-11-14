Today is the shooting suspect's birthday

Several 2020 Democratic presidential candidates took to Twitter to address the shooting at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, California.

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren said she was "heartsick" for the shooting victims, and added that "students should live in fear when they go to school."

South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg said "It is time to hold the NRA and our leaders in Washington accountable."

Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro tweeted that his "heart goes out out to the Santa Clarita community," and added that "we cannot accept this as normal. We must act on behalf of our children."

Businessman Andrew Yang linked the shooting to his own experience as a parent. He tweeted that he "can only imagine the pain, anguish, and heartbreak of the families."

Marianne Williamson called for "blessings for the victims of this horror, for forgiveness for our country that we've allowed such things to fester."

Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet tweeted, "This isn't the America I grew up in, but it’s reality for my three daughters & kids nationwide."

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar called the shooting "another sad example of a school shooting & why students across the country live in fear of gun violence."

California Sen. Kamala Harris tweeted that she was "heartbroken" and said, "Our children and communities are being terrorized. We can't accept this."

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker took to Twitter to say, "We demand gun safety."