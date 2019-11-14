Deadly school shooting in Santa Clarita
Today is the shooting suspect's birthday
It was the shooting suspect's birthday today, according to Capt. Kent Wegener of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
The suspect turned 16 today, according to Wegener, and is in grave condition.
Suspect is in "grave condition," sheriff says
Speaking at a news conference, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said that six victims were taken to local hospitals following the shooting.
"Among those that were transported turned out to be the suspect who is currently in the hospital in grave condition," Villanueva said
Bill Clinton on school shooting: "It's a terrible, inappropriate, event"
Former President Bill Clinton told CNN's Jake Tapper today that gun laws in the US need updating following the shooting at Saugus High School that left one person dead.
"It's a terrible, inappropriate, event," Clinton said regarding the shooting in California. "I mean we haven't really passed any meaningful gun safety regulation in 25 years. That was a long time ago when I was there, but we know that the background check law, let's just take that. We don't know the facts of this case yet."
Clinton discussed the Brady Bill passed in Nov. 1993. The legislation required mandatory background checks for most gun purchases and the 1994 ban on semi-automatic assault weapons.
During Clinton's presidency, 12 students and one teacher were killed during the Columbine High School massacre on April 20, 1999. Following that mass shooting, Clinton pushed for legislation centered on closing the so-called "gun show loophole."
That passed the Republican-controlled Senate by a single vote, but with support from just six GOP senators. The effort died in the House when just 15% of Republicans, who by then held the majority in that chamber as well, supported the decisive amendment.
Clinton shared some words of comfort for the students and families and how schools should "do everything they possibly can to minimize this."
"[Y]ou deserve an environment which minimizes your risks. We can minimize your risk without doing anything to the right that having arms for hunting, sport shooting or self-protection. Nothing, zero, nada. It doesn't affect that at all to have a good, comprehensive background check law and from my point of view it does nothing to man military-style assault weapons and ammunition clips over a certain size," Clinton said. "So we just need to calm down and take this out of politics, and give more of our kids a better future. I mean, it's just — it doesn't make any sense."
FBI offers assistance to local law enforcement responding to school shooting
Th FBI has offered assistance in the school shooting in California, according to an FBI spokesperson.
The agency is waiting to hear back from local law enforcement, the spokesperson said.
How 2020 candidates are reacting to the California school shooting
Several 2020 Democratic presidential candidates took to Twitter to address the shooting at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, California.
Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren said she was "heartsick" for the shooting victims, and added that "students should live in fear when they go to school."
South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg said "It is time to hold the NRA and our leaders in Washington accountable."
Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro tweeted that his "heart goes out out to the Santa Clarita community," and added that "we cannot accept this as normal. We must act on behalf of our children."
Businessman Andrew Yang linked the shooting to his own experience as a parent. He tweeted that he "can only imagine the pain, anguish, and heartbreak of the families."
Marianne Williamson called for "blessings for the victims of this horror, for forgiveness for our country that we've allowed such things to fester."
Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet tweeted, "This isn't the America I grew up in, but it’s reality for my three daughters & kids nationwide."
Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar called the shooting "another sad example of a school shooting & why students across the country live in fear of gun violence."
California Sen. Kamala Harris tweeted that she was "heartbroken" and said, "Our children and communities are being terrorized. We can't accept this."
New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker took to Twitter to say, "We demand gun safety."
Parkland mass shooting survivor: "This is too familiar"
Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students took to Twitter to share reactions and their own similar experience with today's shooting at a high school in Santa Clarita.
"Single file. Hands up. Repeat. #AnotherSchoolShooting #GunViolence," said Parkland survivor Ryan Deitsch posting a video of students being evacuated today.
"Dear Parents, please go home today and hug your children and tell them you love them. When you do this, imagine that this is the last time you will ever see them alive again. Then demand @senatemajldr opens the Senate so that we can give your children a chance to live," parent Fred Guttenberg tweeted. Guttenberg's daughter, Jaime, was one of the 17 killed in Parkland on February 14, 2018.
The following tweet is from Lauren Hogg, co-founder of March For Our Lives and sibling to activist David Hogg:
Father describes the moment he saw his daughter after the shooting: "I ran up and gave her a hug"
Parents described the moments they learned about the shooting at Saugus High School.
Parent Ryan Moreno said he was at work when he got a call from his wife about the shooting.
"I assumed she was at Saugus and told her to give me a call back. She gave me a call 10 seconds later saying that she can't find my daughter. So I jammed up here. Soon as I got here my wife called me and said she’d found my daughter. Soon as I saw my daughter, I ran up and gave her a hug."
He continued: "You see this on TV, what goes on in other states and you’re always thinking it's tragedy, it's sad but it's never going to happen here. When it happens here, it hits home. You understand and realize what it’s like for all the parents who go through it. It’s not fun, it's scary, especially if you can't get a hold of your kid."
Brian Skiba said he has two children who are students at Saugus High School, where a fatal shooting took place today.
Skiba, who lives in Pacific Crest, California, said his children were in the school's quad when they heard shooting. He said his child described the scene as "chaos, everybody just running mad."
"When I got to the Albertsons, there were tons of kids there who had ran all the way from the school," Skiba said.
School district confirms suspect in custody
The William S. Hart Union High School District — the school district for Saugus High School — just tweeted that law enforcement has notified them that the suspect is in custody and there are no other suspects.
Sheriff's Department says it's investigating possible threats posted on social media
L.A. County Sheriff's Department Undersheriff Tim Murakami just tweeted that they are investigating reports of threats posted on social media.
"If you ever learn of posted threats please notify us ASAP," he tweeted.