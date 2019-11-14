Police search 15-year-old suspect's home

Hannah de Caussin told CNN she and her daughter were heading out to Saugus High School when her daughter got a call from her friends at school.

"Her friends heard five shots, they were in the gym when they heard the shots. It was in the main quad on campus. Her friends called her right away and said not to go to school and we went to get all of her friends. We were just about to leave to go to school," de Caussin said.

The shooting occurred about 20 minutes before school started.

“We are all really upset. This is a peaceful neighborhood and this is shocking. The kids are texting all of their friends and trying to figure out who the victims are," de Caussin said.

De Caussin said she and her 14-year-old daughter, Mya Griffin, went to get her four friends and they’re currently staying at their home.

She added that her home is open and has become a safe place for students running away from the shooting.