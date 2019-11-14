Deadly school shooting in Santa Clarita
Police search 15-year-old suspect's home
The suspect in a shooting at Saugus High School is a 15-year-old male, according to a law enforcement official with knowledge of the situation in Santa Clarita, California. The same source tells CNN police are searching that suspect’s home.
Lockdown lifted for all but 2 schools in the area
School officials have lifted lockdowns for all but two schools in Santa Clarita, California, following the shooting.
Saugus and Arroyo Seco high schools remain under lockdown.
An off-duty cop heard the gunfire
The Santa Clarita Police public information officer Carrie Lujan tells CNN that at 7:25 a.m., an off-duty deputy was dropping off a student at the high school when he thought he heard gunshots.
A school resource deputy was also there at the school. They both went to investigate. The school was put on lockdown as a precaution.
Here's what it looks like at Saugus High School
A shooting at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, California, forced students to leave their belongings and flee as authorities look for a shooter.
At least five people were injured in the shooting, according to Deputy Eric Ortiz of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
Here's what it looks like in the area:
Police believe there is only one suspect
The L.A. County Sheriff just tweeted that, at this time, they are looking for one suspect.
Authorities are looking for an Asian male in black clothing. They believe he is a student.
These are the text messages the school sent to parents about the shooting
Parents received these text messages this morning after a shooting occurred at Saugus High School, about 30 miles north of Los Angeles.
This mom is taking in students who are fleeing the shooting
Hannah de Caussin told CNN she and her daughter were heading out to Saugus High School when her daughter got a call from her friends at school.
"Her friends heard five shots, they were in the gym when they heard the shots. It was in the main quad on campus. Her friends called her right away and said not to go to school and we went to get all of her friends. We were just about to leave to go to school," de Caussin said.
The shooting occurred about 20 minutes before school started.
“We are all really upset. This is a peaceful neighborhood and this is shocking. The kids are texting all of their friends and trying to figure out who the victims are," de Caussin said.
De Caussin said she and her 14-year-old daughter, Mya Griffin, went to get her four friends and they’re currently staying at their home.
She added that her home is open and has become a safe place for students running away from the shooting.
“This is a safe area and we are all shocked. I have a handful of kids here, safe, waiting for more info. The school sent a text not to go to school today,” de Caussin said.
Police: Three elementary schools in the area are on lockdown
Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department Sergeant Bob Bease just spoke to CNN about the active investigation into a shooting at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, California.."
Bease said police are "conducting a systematic search of the high school to ensure that it is safe at the moment."
The following schools in the area are currently on lockdown:
- Highland elementary
- Rosa elementary
- Santa Clarita elementary
"We don't believe they are in danger. However, out of an abundance of caution, we are locking those down and we have deputies at those schools to ensure that they are safe," Bease said.
He said police helicopters and k-9 teams are searching the surrounding areas to "ensure that the general area is safe as well."
Hear the latest:
President Trump is monitoring the shooting
President Trump is monitoring reports of the Santa Clarita high school shooting, deputy press secretary Judd Deere said in a statement:
"The President is monitoring the ongoing reports of a school shooting in Santa Clarita, CA. The White House encourages all those in the area to follow the advice of local law enforcement and first responders."