At least one person has died in today's shooting at Saugus High School.

The female patient died at Henry Mayo Newhall hospital, according to hospital spokesperson Patrick Moody.

Moody said two male patients remain in critical condition, and one male patient remains in good condition at the hospital.

Moody said the hospital received four patients from today's incident.

Two students from Saugus High School were also transported to Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in Mission Hills, California.