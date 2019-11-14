School shooting reported in Santa Clarita
At least one person killed in shooting
At least one person has died in today's shooting at Saugus High School.
The female patient died at Henry Mayo Newhall hospital, according to hospital spokesperson Patrick Moody.
Moody said two male patients remain in critical condition, and one male patient remains in good condition at the hospital.
Moody said the hospital received four patients from today's incident.
Two students from Saugus High School were also transported to Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in Mission Hills, California.
Deputies recover a weapon during investigation
Deputies recovered a weapon during their response to the shooting at Saugus High School, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Sgt. Bob Boese told CNN's Anderson Cooper.
Boese said that it's unclear if it was the only weapon.
SOON: Sheriff's Department to hold news conference on shooting
L.A. County Sheriff says the suspect is in custody
L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva just tweeted that the shooting suspect is in custody and being treated at a local hospital.
Students had practiced active shooter drills before
Students at Saugus High School, where a shooter opened fire today, said they had practiced active shooter drills in school.
The drill "helped us because they said if you're not in a classroom, find a classroom," one student said.
She went on to explain how they escaped:
"We weren't by a classroom, but we couldn't run over there because we thought he was over there. We ran through the fence, luckily it was open, and we got as far away from campus as we could. We just kept running because we didn't know where he was. We learned just to run."
UPDATE: L.A. County Sherriffs department confirms the suspect is not dead but is being treated at a local hospital and is in custody. CNN previously reported the suspect was dead, citing two law enforcement sources.
At least 6 people have been taken to hospitals
At least six people have been taken to hospitals following a shooting at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, California.
Here's what we know about the victims:
- Providence Holy Cross Medical Center: The Mission Hills hospital is treating two Saugus High School students. Hospital spokesperson Patricia Aidem said they are talking.
- Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital: The Valencia hospital is treating three patients in critical condition and one other patient.
Kamala Harris: "Our children and communities are being terrorized"
Presidential candidate California Senator Kamala Harris addressed the shooting at a high school in Santa Clarita, California.
She called herself "heartbroken" and expressed gratitude for the first responders at the scene.
The junior Senator, who has previously called for gun control reform, also said: "Our children and communities are being terrorized. We can't accept this."
Saugus High students say their friends are "hiding in closets" inside the school
A student from Saugus High School who spoke to reporters outside the school said, "My friends who are still stuck in school, they're hiding in closets."
"They don't know if they're safe or not and they're desperate to know the situation, so we're trying to help them out as best we can," she said.
Another student said they were "texting all our friends and making sure they were safe."
The two students said they heard five shots go off inside the school.
"It was one and then four quick ones, so bang, and then bang, bang, bang, bang," one of the students said.
Asked how they responded to the shooting, one of the students said they ran outside.
"We ran through the fence, luckily it was open, and we got as far away from campus as we could," she said.
