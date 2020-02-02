Elsa/Getty Images

Tom Brady isn't playing in the Super Bowl this year, but he was still on the field before the game started. Brady was honored as part of the NFL 100 All-Time Team along with 99 of the greatest NFL coaches and players since the league's start.

Retired quarterback Peyton Manning posed with Brady after the ceremony. New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick flashed his Super Bowl rings. And Joe Montana, who spent most of his 16 seasons with the 49ers but ended as the Chiefs' quarterback, just had fun -- he can't lose, after all.

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle invited the family of US Army Sgt. Martin LaMar, who was killed in Iraq in January 2011.

LaMar's widow Josephine and 16-year-old son Nicolas will honor LaMar, a longtime 49ers fan, during Super Bowl LIV.

"I have a lot of family in the military, so it's something that I just respect and the sacrifice that they give is the ultimate sacrifice," Kittle told reporters on January 24. "So if I can ever give back and make a family's day or just make them smile a little bit, then I feel like I've done a little part in their lives."

Also in attendance are four 100-year-old World War II veterans. The NFL invited the men to officiate the coin toss in honor of the NFL's 100th season.

Col. Charles E. McGee, a Tuskegee Airman, presided over the coin toss. He was flanked by Staff Sgt. Odón Sanchez Cardenas, Lt. Col. Samuel Lombardo and Cpl. Sidney Walton.