Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett said three counties have "significant damage to voting location" following the tornadoes last night. Officials offered alternative locations to voters in those areas for today's Super Tuesday vote.

Every country in the state has polling locations open for Super Tuesday voters following the overnight tornadoes, Hargett's office said in a statement.

Polls will remain open until 8 p.m. ET.

"Our prayers and thoughts go out to all the Tennesseans impacted by last night’s tornadoes," Hargett's office added in the statement.