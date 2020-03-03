Deadly tornado tears through Tennessee
3 Tennessee counties reported significant damage at polling places
Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett said three counties have "significant damage to voting location" following the tornadoes last night. Officials offered alternative locations to voters in those areas for today's Super Tuesday vote.
Every country in the state has polling locations open for Super Tuesday voters following the overnight tornadoes, Hargett's office said in a statement.
Polls will remain open until 8 p.m. ET.
"Our prayers and thoughts go out to all the Tennesseans impacted by last night’s tornadoes," Hargett's office added in the statement.
22 people have died in Tennessee tornadoes
Tennessee Emergency Management Agency now reports 22 people have died in the severe weather that went through middle Tennessee this morning.
Here's the county breakdown:
- 16 fatalities in Putnam County
- 3 fatalities in Wilson County
- 2 fatalities in Davidson County
- 1 fatality in Benton County
Trump will visit Tennessee on Friday
President Trump said he plans to visit Tennessee on Friday, and said his team is already working with state officials.
He began his remarks at the National Association of Counties Legislative Conference today by sending “warm wishes to the great people in Tennessee” in the wake of the “horrible, very vicious tornado."
At least 19 dead in Tennessee tornadoes
At least 19 people have died across Tennessee after the overnight storms, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency confirms to CNN.
Here's the county breakdown:
- 14 deaths in Putnam county
- 2 deaths in Wilson county
- 2 deaths in Davidson county
- 1 death in Benton county
Alabama could extend voting hours if storms are severe
If Alabama experiences severe weather, polling hours may be extended upon court order, depending on the severity of the situation, Grace Newcombe, the press secretary for Alabama's Secretary of State, tells CNN.
The election will run as planned today, she said, but Secretary John Merrill has encouraged Alabamians to take extreme caution when traveling to the polls.
Earlier today, two counties in Tennessee delayed voting following the deadly overnight tornadoes.
Tennessee and Alabama are two of the 14 states voting in Super Tuesday elections today.
Trump offers "prayers for all of those affected" by the tornadoes
In his first remarks on the tornado that devastated parts of Tennessee, President Trump said on Twitter that he’s sending “prayers for all of those affected.”
He added they will continue to “monitor developments” and the federal government is with them “all of the way.”
Nashville residents had only a few minutes of lead time on tornado
The tornado warning for Davidson county, which includes the Nashville area, was issued at 12:35 a.m. local time. The damage report in East Nashville came in at 12:41 a.m, indicating residents in East Nashville received around six minutes of lead time.
Residents to the west in Nashville would have had even less lead time.
The first report that mentioned a large tornado confirmed on the ground "near Nashville" came in at 12:38 a.m. local time, which would have been as little as three minutes of lead time before the tornado was on the ground in and around Nashville.
There was a severe thunderstorm warning that was issued at 12:10 a.m., which included Nashville and Davidson county, but it was not upgraded to a tornado warning until 12:35 a.m.
The tornado overturned cars and filled a Nashville pool with debris
The overnight tornadoes dumped debris in the pool at Vista Germantown apartments in Nashville.
Tim VanSumeren took photos of the damage at the complex.
He also shared video of the complex's parking deck, where cars flipped over:
Tennessee governor is in touch with the White House
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has been in touch with officials at the White House this morning. He said the federal government has asked what is needed on the ground in Tennessee.
Lee said he was encouraged with the federal government's outreach this morning and will likely secure federal assistance after assessing their needs.