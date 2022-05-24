Suspected gunman's grandmother in critical condition after being shot, DPS says
The grandmother of the suspected gunman is hospitalized in critical condition, Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Erick Estrada told CNN's Don Lemon on Tuesday.
The suspect is believed to have shot his grandmother before going to the school, three law enforcement sources told CNN. She was airlifted to hospital, Estrada said earlier Tuesday.
7 hr 9 min ago
Instagram account linked to gunman posted images of weapons just days before school massacre
A photo of two AR15-style rifles appeared on an Instagram account tied to the suspected Uvalde shooter just three days before Tuesday’s massacre at Robb Elementary school.
The photo was posted as a story under the username “salv8dor_.” Multiple classmates confirmed the account belonged to suspected gunman Salvador Ramos, who was shot dead by officers responding to the school shooting.
Ramos’ TikTok page has only a single post – a clip of a Subway Surfers mobile game. The bio under his profile picture reads: “Kids be scared irl” or in real life.
7 hr 16 min ago
Death toll rises to 19 students and 2 adults, Texas official says
The death toll has risen following the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Department of Public Safety Sgt. Erick Estrada told CNN's Don Lemon on Tuesday.
The toll now stands at 21, with 19 students and two adults killed in the shooting, Estrada said.
The gunman was also killed in the shooting.
7 hr 30 min ago
Father of Parkland school shooting victim: "We know the next one is going to happen because we haven’t done anything to fix it"
Fred Guttenberg's daughter, Jaime, was one of 17 people killed in the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.
He spoke with CNN's Anderson Cooper on Tuesday, just hours after 18 children and one adult were killed in Uvalde, Texas.
“This has been a horrific day. It doesn’t matter how much time passes, it brings you right back to that minute. I can’t stop thinking about these families today who need to figure out how they’re going to bury their children, who need to figure out how they’re going to console their other children, who need to figure out how they’re going to deal with the reality that they had other children likely in that school who are going to have PTSD, who need to figure out a eulogy,” Guttenberg said.
Guttenberg said news of another shooting is infuriating "because all of these instances we know the next one is going to happen because we haven’t done anything to fix it."
“I’m just so broken. What’s even worse, it’s not like this country doesn’t want to fix this,” he said.
When asked what message he'd give to families in Uvalde, Guttenberg quoted something his rabbi told him at his daughter's funeral: "We don't move on, we move forward."
“I want everyone to know that they are loved and that they are going to go forward. It's what I call a 'new normal,'" he said. "But the next few minutes, hours, days are going to be brutal."
7 hr 49 min ago
Border Patrol agents faced gunfire, "put themselves between the shooter and children," DHS says
Border Patrol agents who responded to the deadly school shooting in Texas entered the school building and “faced gun fire from the subject, who was barricaded inside,” according to a DHS spokesperson.
“Risking their own lives, these Border Patrol Agents and other officers put themselves between the shooter and children on the scene to draw the shooter’s attention away from potential victims and save lives,” spokesperson Marsha Espinosa said in a tweet. “At least one Border Patrol Agent was wounded by the shooter during the exchange of gunfire,” she said. “On-and-off duty Border Patrol Agents arrived on the scene to assist with transferring students safely to their families and providing medical support.”
8 hr 19 min ago
Biden's speech was "essentially, thoughts and prayers," Parkland shooting survivor says
Cameron Kasky, a survivor of the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, criticized President Biden's response to Tuesday's shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.
"I hear a lot of people talking about Joe Biden's personal life and the horrible personal loss he's endured that obviously makes him a compassionate leader. But what does Joe Biden's personal life have to do with the fact that there is currently a product that is being marketed to Americans by Republican senators and congressmen — and by Mr. Joe Manchin, who is a Democrat —You've got these guns that are being sold to Americans and sown into the American narrative as if they stand for freedom," Kasky said on CNN.
He added that he appreciates the empathy that Biden displays but said the address was a disappointment for Americans who advocate for gun safety.
"Joe Biden goes up there and talks about how it's horrible to lose a family member ... and says that it's bad that mass violence happens. It's great that he thinks it's bad. But I can tell you that gun control organizers, people who believe in gun safety, common-sense gun safety laws, around the country were waiting to hear the words 'executive order' and instead we heard the words, essentially, thoughts and prayers," Kasky added.
Kasky noted that mass shootings have become a common occurrence in the United States.
"There's a new one every single day. And that's on a good day, because on the bad days there's quite a few," he said. "These students are going to go back into school soon and they are going to live lives and have childhoods and early adulthoods that are completely informed by this tragedy. From what I've seen with Parkland and with all these other horrible shootings, it changes people forever," he added.
8 hr 26 min ago
US attorney general calls deadly Texas school shooting an "act of unspeakable violence"
Attorney General Merrick Garland called today's deadly school shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, an “act of unspeakable violence” and said, “We join our fellow Americans in mourning this terrible loss and in their resolve to end this senseless violence.”
“Today, another mass shooting has taken the lives of innocent victims, including elementary school children and their teacher. This act of unspeakable violence has devastated an entire community and shaken our country. “FBI and ATF agents have responded to the scene, and the Justice Department is committed to providing our full support to our law enforcement partners on the ground in Texas and to the Uvalde community. “We join our fellow Americans in mourning this terrible loss and in their resolve to end this senseless violence.”
8 hr 24 min ago
Biden asks lawmakers to "turn this pain into action" in emotional White House remarks
President Biden addressed the Texas school shooting in emotional remarks from the White House Tuesday evening, saying, “I had hoped when I became President I would not have to do this again.”
“There’s a lot we don’t know yet. There’s a lot we do know. Parents who will never see their child again, never have them jump in bed and cuddle with them. Parents who will never be the same. To lose a child is like having a piece of your soul ripped away,” said Biden, who has before spoken in deeply personal terms about the family tragedies he has endured.
Turning to the issue of gun control legislation, Biden implored lawmakers to “turn this pain into action" as he ticked through some of the mass shootings since the 2012 massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, when he was vice president.
"I am sick and tired of it. We have to act. And don't tell me we can't have an impact on this carnage," the President said, asking: “Why do we keep letting this happen?"
"Where in God’s name is our backbone to have the courage to deal with and stand up to the lobbies?” he said.
8 hr 32 min ago
There have been more mass shootings than days in 2022
From CNN's Christina Maxouris
Tuesday, May 24, was the 144th day of the year.
There have so far been at least 212 mass shootings in 2022, according to the nonprofit organization Gun Violence Archive. This means there have been more mass shootings this year than there have been days in 2022.
CNN and the GVA define a mass shooting as a shooting that injured or killed four or more people, not including the shooter.