All hostages held in the Congregation Beth Israel are out and safe, according to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in a tweet. No other details on their release were included.
Hostage situation at Texas synagogue
By Adrienne Vogt, Meg Wagner, Jessie Yeung and Adam Renton, CNN
BREAKING: All hostages are out and safe, Texas governor says
BREAKING: Loud bang heard, followed by a short blast of gunfire from direction of the synagogue
From CNN’s Ed Lavandera and Ashely Killough
A CNN team in Colleyville heard a loud bang, followed by a short blast of rapid gunfire coming from the direction of the Colleyville synagogue.
CNN journalists Ed Lavandera and Ashley Killough are about a third of a mile from the Congregation Beth Israel Synagogue where the hostages are being held.
Metro Police in Washington, DC are stepping up patrols around places of worship
From CNN's Tina Burnside
The Metro Police Department in Washington, DC is stepping up patrols at synagogues in the area, in light of the ongoing hostage situation in Texas.
In a statement to CNN, Kristen Metzger, spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police Department, said that while there are currently no credible threats in the capital, MPD will have an increased visibility around places of worship.
"We urge our community to remain vigilant and report any suspicious behavior by using the iWatch suspicious activity reporting tool," Metzer said.
The suspect is not Aafia Siddiqui's brother, her attorney says
From CNN’s Katelyn Polantz
The attorney representing Aafia Siddiqui, the woman whose case investigators believe could be a motivating factor for the hostage taker, urged the suspect to release the hostages in a statement on Saturday.
"We strongly condemn the hostage-taking at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, TX," said Marwa Elbially in a statement. "We implore the hostage taker to immediately release all hostages and turn himself in."
"We want to verify that the perpetrator is NOT Dr. Aafia's brother who is a respected architect and member of the community. Whoever the assailant is, we want him to know that his actions are condemned by Dr. Aafia and her family," the statement added, calling the suspect's actions "heinous and wrong."
More on this: Two law enforcement officials earlier told CNN that the man who took hostages at the Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville appeared to be motivated by a desire to free Siddiqui.
She is serving an 86-year sentence at a federal prison in Fort Worth after being found guilty of seven charges relating to a terror interrogation in Afghanistan. Siddiqui was accused of stealing a US Army soldier’s rifle and firing on members of the American interrogation team, who were not hit. The judge in her US trial ruled that a terrorism enhancement applied to her sentence.
Siddiqui’s appeals are exhausted, according to Elbially, who has petitioned that her client either be pardoned or allowed to serve the remainder of her sentence in her home country of Pakistan. Elbially says she has not been able to speak to Siddiqui since the Texas hostage situation began.
Dallas synagogues and Jewish organizations activated security protocols after hostages taken
From CNN's Tina Burnside
The Jewish Federation of Greater Dallas immediately notified synagogues, Jewish organizations, and agencies within the Dallas-Fort Worth area, calling for them to activate security protocols after four people were taken hostage at the Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville Saturday afternoon, according to a statement from the organization.
The federation said their Community Security Initiative has been working with local police and the FBI from the start of the incident, offering assistance and support.
"We continue to pray for those currently held at Congregation Beth Israel, their families, and all congregants," the statement read.
Texas governor on the release of one hostage: "Prayers are being answered"
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted about the release of one of the four people who were taken hostages at a Colleyville synagogue.
"Prayers are being answered," he tweeted, along with a statement from police on the release of one of the hostages. "3 more to go."
Earlier today, Abbott said he is closely monitoring the situation in Colleyville.
"The Texas Dept. of Public Safety is on the scene of the tense hostage situation in Colleyville, Texas. They are working with local and federal teams to achieve the best and safest outcome," the governor tweeted.
At least 3 people are still being held hostage at a Texas synagogue. Here's the latest on the situation.
At least four people were taken hostage earlier today at the Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, and so far, one of them has been released.
The situation is ongoing, and many details remain unclear. If you're just reading in now, here's what we know fo far:
- What happened: At least four people, including a rabbi, were taken hostage at the Colleyville synagogue Saturday, officials said. The synagogue was livestreaming their Sabbath morning service on Facebook when the hostage situation began, and the livestream appeared to capture part of the incident before it was removed.
- Negotiations are ongoing: One of the people who has been held hostage was released uninjured around 6 p.m. ET. FBI crisis negotiators are continuing contact with the suspect, officials said, and investigators believe three hostages are still being held inside Congregation Beth Israel.
- A possible motive: Two law enforcement officials tell CNN investigators believe the suspect in the hostage situation at a Texas synagogue may have been motivated by a desire to free Aafia Siddiqui, who is serving an 86-year sentence at a facility in Texas. She was convicted in 2010 on seven charges, including attempted murder and armed assault on US officers in Afghanistan. The attorney who currently represents Siddiqui said “she has absolutely no involvement with” the taking of hostages in Texas.
Aafia Siddiqui "has absolutely no involvement" in synagogue hostage situation, her attorney says
From CNN’s Andy Rose
The attorney who currently represents Aafia Siddiqui — the woman whose case investigators believe could be a motivating factor for the suspect in the synagogue hostage situation — said Saturday “she has absolutely no involvement with” the taking of hostages in Texas.
“She does not want any violence perpetrated against any human being, especially in her name,” Marwa Elbially told CNN by phone. “It obviously has nothing to do with Dr. Siddiqui or her family.”
“I'm really horrified by what's happening,” said Elbially. “It's awful to see her name being tarnished.”
Local Muslim leaders say Colleyville rabbi is active in interfaith efforts
From Ed Lavandera and Ashley Killough
Leaders from the Islamic Center of Southlake, who have worked closely with the synagogue in Colleyville, said the rabbi there actively works to hold interfaith efforts that bring together members of the Christian, Jewish and Islamic faiths in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
"We want to see him again as soon as possible. We just want to make sure he goes back to his family," said Shahzad Mahmud, the ex-president of the Islamic Center of Southlake.
Mahmud said the rabbi attends festivities during the Islamic fasting month of Ramadan and that he brought sweets during their Eid festival. He said the rabbi and his wife have been friends of Islamic Center in Southlake since "day one."
"We know them personally, and we want to make sure that the Jewish community knows that we stand with them as they always stand with us when we feel like we are in trouble by criminals," Mahmud said.