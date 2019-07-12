Tropical Storm Barry
Utility companies make last minute preparations before Tropical Storm Barry
It seems as if all of New Orleans is preparing for Tropical Storm Barry to make landfall –– including utility companies.
Matt Lupoli, a reporter for CNN affiliate station WESH, tweeted a video of crews fixing a loose crossbar on a power line Friday afternoon.
He said the crews will work for as long as they can before winds get stronger. Once the winds reach 35 mph, it won't be safe anymore.
Barry is expected to hit parts of Louisiana by Saturday morning.
Barry is about 100 miles off the coast of Louisiana
Tropical Storm Barry is about 100 miles southeast of Morgan City, Louisiana, according to the National Hurricane's Center 2 p.m. ET advisory.
The storm has maximum sustained winds of 65 mph (Remember: It needs sustained wind speeds of at least 74 mph to be upgraded to a Category 1 hurricane).
The latest forecast still shows the storm making landfall in Louisiana tomorrow morning.
Here's a look at the predicted path:
New Orleans mayor asks residents to shelter in place tonight
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is asking residents and visitors to be ready to shelter in place starting at 8 p.m. local time (9 p.m. ET) as Tropical Storm Barry moves towards the city.
What we know about the storm: Barry is getting stronger as it creeps across the Gulf of Mexico's warm waters en route to a landfall expected early Saturday in Louisiana.
While it could reach hurricane strength, the real peril it poses to roughly 10 million people in its path is rain, which could quickly trigger unprecedented flooding.
Ten to 15 more inches of rain are on the way, CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam said, threatening to inundate ground already soaked from a Wednesday storm that flooded some New Orleans homes and businesses.
A New Orleans bar ordered their patrons a truckload of sand when they couldn't get sandbags
Stefanie Markey and the other four owners of Mid City Yacht Club in New Orleans had heard too many concerns from their patrons and neighbors who didn't have access to sandbags as Tropical Storm Barry approaches Louisiana.
"People were trying to get sandbags in other parishes but being turned away without proof of living in that particular parish," she told CNN.
They knew something needed to be done. That's when the owners got on the phone with a friend who owns a concrete company.
At 6:30 a.m. today, a truck dumped 20 yards of sand on the street corner opposite the bar. By 7:30 a.m., they were handing out sandbags.
Here's the moment the sand arrived:
"We are just a neighborhood bar trying to help out our neighbors," Markey told CNN. "We are thankful to be in a position that we are fortunate enough to do so."
So far, the sand has provided neighbors and patrons with 1,100 sandbags and counting.
Markey says the bar has a backup generator and hope to remain open throughout Tropical Storm Barry.
Tropical Storm Barry nears hurricane strength
Tropical Storm Barry is now producing 65 mph winds –– that's less than 10 mph away from hurricane strength.
The National Hurricane Center classifies a Category 1 hurricane as having 74 mph sustained winds. At that strength, winds could damage roofs, shingles, siding and gutters as well as snap or topple trees. There is also a threat of damage to power lines and power outages.
But remember: Officials in Louisiana are most concerned about the heavy rain the storm will bring. The state is bracing for storm surges and major floods especially along the Mississippi river.
New Orleans resident worried about the storm: "Katrina left a lot of trauma behind"
One woman who lives in New Orleans said the possibility of another disaster is traumatic and stressful for people who lived through Hurricane Katrina.
Tanya Gulliver-Garcia, who lives in New Orleans' Broadmoor neighborhood, told CNN:
She said she felt like the mayor was in a tough spot.
“Evacuations take several days to work well and there really wasn't that much time. That was an issue during Katrina when Mayor Nagin declared the evacuation too late and chaos and crowded conditions on roads ensued," Gulliver-Garcia said.
But, she continued saying the mayor wasn't above the impact of flooding.
"She lives only a few blocks from me in Broadmoor. We're one of the lowest areas of the city,” Gulliver-Garcia said.
How she is prepping:
Gulliver-Garcia said she is planning on taking what she calls a "hurrication." She previously planned a to New York City, with flights scheduled to leave Friday night. But, she said she still is preparing for uncertainty and stocked up on food, gas and water in case her vacation falls through.
“My concerns are getting out for the vacation and then what I'll be coming home to," she said. "I’m going to move some valuable papers and all my prescriptions to a friend's third floor apartment in Metairie. I’m taking 12 days of prescriptions with me personally for a five day trip in case coming home is an issue. I’m moving my car to the same friend's apartment complex since it's much higher ground.”
At least 3,000 National Guard members sent to Louisiana
The governor of Louisiana said there are 3,000 National Guard members and 300 buses across the state in preparation for Tropical Storm Barry.
Governor John Bel Edwards told CNN Friday morning President Donald Trump declared a state of emergency for the state, giving them access to more resources.
"Heed the warnings," Edwards said, pointing out that fatalities often happen when motorists try to drive through floodwater.
"It's deeper than they believe it to be, and also there's current that sometimes is imperceptible," he said. "We need individuals to not drive through standing water."
Watch the full interview: