Tropical Storm Dorian nears Puerto Rico
Tropical Storm Dorian closes airports in British Virgin Islands
The Government of the British Virgin Islands is closing the territory's airports ahead of Tropical Storm Dorian.
Auguste George International Airport in Anegada and Taddy Bay Airport in Virgin Gorda are both closed.
Terrance B. Lettsome International Airport on Beef Island is slated to close at 10:00 a.m. local time.
In a press release, the territory's government says they will assess the conditions of each airport early Thursday morning after the storm passes before they reopen.
Curfew established in US Virgin Islands ahead of Tropical Storm Dorian
The Governor of the US Virgin Islands is establishing a curfew for the entire territory. Starting today at 12:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. Thursday, the curfew will be in effect.
Authorities are also opening evacuation shelters across the islands.
St. Croix
- Mars Hill Headstart, Frederiksted
- University of the Virgin Islands Great hall
St. Thomas
- Knud Hansen Complex
St. John
- Julius E. Sprauve School
How Dorian's winds compare to Katrina and other major storms
Dorian is currently still a tropical storm as it churns in the Caribbean. It has maximum sustained winds of 60 miles per hour.
Dorian is forecast to increase significantly in not only strength but also in size as it approaches the Southeastern US.
For the storm to become a hurricane, it needs maximum sustained wind strengths of at least 74 mph. Categories of hurricanes are defined by their wind speeds:
- Category 1: 74-95 mph
- Category 2: 96-110 mph
- Category 3: 111-129 mph
- Category 4: 130-156 mph
- Category 5: 157 mph or higher
Here's a look at other major storms' wind speeds:
- Katrina made landfall near Grand Isle, Louisiana in 2005 as a Category 3 storm with winds near 127 mph.
- Sandy approached the US in 2012 as a Category 2 storm, meaning it had winds of at least 96 mph.
- Irma, in 2017, was the first storm on record to maintain winds as strong as 185 mph for 37 hours.
Remember: While wind speeds dictate a storm's category, other factors can determine storms' strength. Bigger storms make for wider-spreading impacts and also make storm surge worse as they build up a bigger swell.
Here's a look at forecast winds for Tropical Storm Dorian:
What it looks like on the British Virgin Islands as Tropical Storm Dorian approaches
Conditions in the British Virgin Islands will deteriorate through the day as Dorian approaches. The islands are set to see the strongest winds and storm surge given they will be on the right side of the storm.
The center of Tropical Storm Dorian should pass around 50 miles west of the islands.
In addition to winds and storm, they're expected to see heavy rainfall — up to 10 inches over the next 24 hours.
This is what it looks like at the Soggy Dollar Bar in Jost Van Dyke, British Virgin Islands right now.
WATCH:
4 storm terms you should know while tracking Dorian
We're tracking Tropical Storm Dorian today, which is expected to be near a Category 1 hurricane as it approaches Puerto Rico.
You might hear some hurricane and tropical storm terms as Dorian churns in the Caribbean Sea. Here's what they mean:
- Eye: The center of the storm. If you are in the eye, you can see the stadium effect — where the clouds stack up like a stadium. It is the calmest part of the storm. You can even see blue sky during the day and stars at night.
- Eye wall: This is the most dangerous portion of the storm. This is the only area where you will find the winds that are the "strength" of the hurricane, or maximum winds.
- Hurricane force winds: Hurricane force winds weaken the farther you move away from the eye. In just a few miles you can drop a whole category.
- Tropical storm force winds: Tropical storm force winds usually are felt throughout a large swath of a hurricane. But they don't stretch as far as the outer edge of the clouds. These winds are still dangerous but are not the worst of the storm.
Here's a look at the anatomy of a storm:
What Tropical Storm Dorian looks like from space
Tropical Storm Dorian is nearing the US Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. St. Croix is already experiencing rain from the storm.
Satellite imagery from NOAA showed just how close the storm is to Puerto Rico. The island will begin to feel the effects of the storm later today.
Take a look:
Dorian could hit Florida on Labor Day. The governor wants residents to prepare now.
Dorian is currently in the Caribbean Sea, just west of Guadeloupe and Montserrat. As it keeps moving, Dorian could bring a hurricane to Florida for Labor Day weekend.
By Friday evening, the storm is forecast to strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane as it tracks east of Turks and Caicos. It will then strengthen to a Category 2 by Sunday morning before making landfall on the east coast of Florida or Georgia.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis urged residents to start preparing for Dorian to come their way.
Here's his message: