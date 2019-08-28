The Government of the British Virgin Islands is closing the territory's airports ahead of Tropical Storm Dorian.

Auguste George International Airport in Anegada and Taddy Bay Airport in Virgin Gorda are both closed.

Terrance B. Lettsome International Airport on Beef Island is slated to close at 10:00 a.m. local time.

In a press release, the territory's government says they will assess the conditions of each airport early Thursday morning after the storm passes before they reopen.