Tulsa Police Department Capt. Richard Meulenberg told CNN's Laura Coates that officials are not releasing the name of the shooter or any information pertaining to the individual due to the ongoing investigation at the scene, as well as investigations underway at other locations.

“So we're still working with other agencies and other jurisdictions as this is related to a much bigger issue with this shooter,” he said.

Meulenberg said police do not believe anyone else is in danger, but they are looking at locations outside of the facility. He added that the police do not think the shooter was targeting the entire five-floor facility, but instead that he targeted the second floor and “went to this floor with purpose."

After law enforcement breached the door, they found the gunman dead with both “a rifle and pistol on his person,” the captain said.