Tulsa shooting is the nation's 233rd mass shooting of 2022, according to nonprofit Gun Violence Archive
June 1 was the 152nd day of the year. This means there have been more mass shootings this year than there have been days in 2022.
CNN and the GVA define a mass shooting as a shooting that injured or killed four or more people, not including the shooter.
President Biden is set to deliver remarks soon from the White House on guns and is expected to press US lawmakers to take action.
8 min ago
Oklahoma signed the nation's first anti-red flag law in 2020
From CNN's Virginia Langmaid
Oklahoma has an anti-red flag law bill — which was the nation’s first and appears to be the only one in the US — that prevents any level of government in the state from enacting red flag laws or accepting funding to implement such laws.
It is unclear at this time whether the red flag law could have prevented a gunman who killed four in a Tulsa medical office from accessing a weapon.
When the law was signed in May 2020, the state heralded it as the first in the nation. Kansas, Georgia, and Virginia have seen anti-red flag bills introduced in recent years, but so far none have become law.
Oklahoma’s Senate Bill 1081, or the Anti-Red Flag Act, prevents state agencies and local governments from accepting funding in order to implement, or enacting on their own, “extreme risk protection orders,” meaning any measure meant to reduce the risk of gun injury or death by keeping a person from owning a gun or removing a gun from someone.
“Red flag laws would circumvent our laws, stripping American citizens of their rights to due process under the law. As a veteran and an American, I could never let that happen,” State Rep. Jay Steagall, the author of the bill in the state house, said in a statement when the bill was signed.
Some background: Red flag laws exist in multiple states and allow the temporary removal of firearms from people who could pose a danger to themselves or others. In Florida, the state’s red flag law has been leveraged in more than 8,000 instances since 2018.
According to the US Federal Bureau of Investigation’s database on background checks, more than 860,000 people have been blocked from buying a gun in New York due to red flag laws, the third-highest number in the country.
27 min ago
Here's what you need to know about the Buffalo, Uvalde and Tulsa mass shootings
From CNN staff
President Biden has been briefed three times in the last three weeks on mass shootings in the US: one occurred at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York, one at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, and one at a hospital complex in Tulsa, Oklahoma, just yesterday.
There have so far been at least 233 mass shootings in 2022, according to the nonprofit organization Gun Violence Archive — including the shooting in Tulsa.
In the face of these shootings, the President is expected to give a speech from the White House on guns tonight.
Here are key things to know about each incident:
Buffalo, New York: An 18-year-old man allegedly shot and killed 10 people at a supermarket on May 14 in the heart of a predominantly Black community. Eleven of the 13 people shot by the White suspect at the Tops Friendly Market were Black, officials said. Erie County Sheriff John Garcia called the shooting a "straight-up racially motivated hate crime." Police say the shooter arrived at the store heavily armed with an assault weapon and wearing tactical gear. Buffalo police said he planned to continue shooting, referring to evidence that indicated the suspect was going to target "another large superstore." On Thursday, the shooting suspect was charged with a domestic act of terrorism motivated by hate in the first degree. This is the first time the charge has been levied since it was added to state law in 2020, Erie County District Attorney John Flynn announced.
Uvalde, Texas: An18-year-old gunman killed 21 people — 19 students and two teachers — in a mass shooting at Robb Elementary school on May 24. Police said the shooter was able to enter the school through an unlocked door. Officials said while the shooter was in a classroom, as many as 19 officers were inside the school for more than 45 minutes before the suspect was killed. The school district police chief decided not to immediately breach the classroom where the shooter was. The gunman was a local high school student who officials said legally purchased two assault rifles and scores of ammo.
Tulsa, Oklahoma: A gunman killed four people — two doctors and two others — at Saint Francis Hospital on Wednesday. The shooter entered a physician's office building and shot dead his surgeon, Dr. Preston Phillips along with three other people before killing himself. Officials say they found a letter on the suspect saying he blamed the doctor for ongoing pain following surgery. The other victims just "stood in the way," police said. The shooter had just earlier that afternoon legally purchased one of the firearms used in the slaughter, an AR-15 style rifle, city Police Chief Wendell Franklin said during a news conference.
51 min ago
Amanda Glenn, victim of Tulsa hospital shooting, remembered as a kind soul and a loving mother of two boys
From CNN’s Caroll Alvarado
Amanda Glenn has been identified as one of the victims of Wednesday’s shooting at Tulsa's Saint Francis Hospital campus, the city's Police Chief Wendell Franklin said during a news conference Thursday morning.
Glenn was a receptionist at St. Francis Hospital's Warren Clinic, Franklin confirmed.
Her friend of five years, Amy Pennington, told CNN that Glenn was a mother of two boys who always had her sons in mind whenever she did anything.
She described Glenn as one of the “proudest mothers” she has ever met and said she shared a strong bond with her sons, who she said were proud “mamas boys.”
Glenn is also survived by her husband.
“She was a hard worker, kind soul, and would do anything for you,“ Pennington added.
1 hr 10 min ago
Democrats confront reality on gun talks as senators search for "incremental" deal with GOP
From CNN's Manu Raju
Senate Democrats are ready to drop some of their most pressing demands to restrict access to guns amid the nationwide onslaught of deadly massacres — but even that may not be enough to reach a deal with Republicans.
“I’m certainly prepared for failure,” Sen. Chris Murphy, a Connecticut Democrat helping lead the talks, told CNN on Thursday. “I’ve been here enough times to know that this is probably the most politically complicated and emotionally fraught piece that Congress deals with.”
Murphy, who is part of a bipartisan group of senators working behind the scenes to respond to deadly gun-related massacres nationwide, acknowledged in an interview that any accord would have to be “incremental” in order to win at least 10 Republicans to break a filibuster in the 50-50 Senate – even as he expressed optimism that a deal could be reached by next week.
“I've also heard Republicans make clear that as long as we're not talking about doing everything at once, as long as we're talking about more incremental but significant changes, they’re open,” said Murphy, who has been briefing President Biden on the state of the talks.
Indeed, as House Democrats plan to move forward with a bill to ban so-called assault weapons, Senate Democrats are not even discussing a ban on firearms such as AR-15s, the high-powered rifle used in the Texas elementary school massacre and a spate of mass shootings. They are also conceding that a bipartisan bill to expand background checks on commercial firearm sales will have to be narrowed, even as the House passed a bill last year to mandate universal background checks on all commercial sales and private transfers as well.
And sources in both parties told CNN that a push to raise the age to 21 for purchasing semi-automatic rifles has yet to gain much traction in Senate talks, as Republican opposition to the idea begins to mount and Democrats are uncertain whether such an idea can win the necessary 60 votes to break a filibuster.
“That’s hard to see,” one GOP source said of raising the age to 21 for purchasing the weapons.
“Not gonna happen,” Texas Sen. John Cornyn, a chief GOP negotiator, tweeted about imposing new restrictions on guns, though his office declined to specify what he meant.
Asked last week about raising the age to 21 for buying the powerful guns, North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis – a Republican involved in the bipartisan talks – was skeptical.
"When I think of that, I think, do we take a look at the age you can enlist in the military?" Tillis said. "So there are a lot of complexities to that question."
Indeed, even after the Democratic concessions on gun control, senators say, the prospects that bipartisan talks could collapse in the coming days are very real.
“There’s still significant work to do and hurdles to overcome,” said Sen. Richard Blumenthal, a Connecticut Democrat who is heavily involved in the bipartisan talks.
Murphy and Blumenthal have been here before – ever since the 2012 Sandy Hook elementary school shooting in their home state of Connecticut. And even soon after the murder of 20 young children and six adults there, Democrats fell short of the 60 votes needed to advance a bill by Democrat Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Republican Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania to mandate background checks on firearm sales at gun shows and over the Internet.
Numerous legislative efforts in the wake of many subsequent mass shootings have also floundered, including an effort by Murphy to revive the Manchin-Toomey bill last year by simply closing the so-called gun show loophole and leaving out background checks on Internet sales altogether. But despite Murphy's talks with Sen. Lindsey Graham on the matter last year, the renewed push never materialized into a deal.
“It’s too broad,” the South Carolina Republican told CNN when asked if he could get behind the Manchin-Toomey plan in the aftermath of last week's Uvalde, Texas, massacre.
Yet even so, senators are reengaging in talks in a way different than other mass shootings given the scale of the Uvalde massacre, with the murder of 19 children and two adults at Robb elementary school – at the hands of an 18-year-old with an AR-15. Senators say a deal must be reached by sometime next week, or nothing will get done – again.
“I think next week is critical,” Murphy said, given that senators have been at home during this week’s recess and return to Washington next week. "My hope is that we'll have a product for both Republicans and Democrats to look at when we return. And that will give us a sense as to whether we can get this passed. Every day that goes by I'm more optimistic. But I don't think we’ll really know until everybody gets back in town.”
CNN's Ted Barrett and Morgan Rimmer contributed reporting to this post.
1 hr 50 min ago
Tonight's remarks will amount to Biden's most fulsome speech about guns since the Texas school shooting
Biden plans to discuss "the recent tragic mass shootings, and the need for Congress to act to pass commonsense laws to combat the epidemic of gun violence that is taking lives every day," the White House said in announcing the speech.
The remarks will amount to Biden's most fulsome speech about guns since a massacre at a Texas elementary school last week.
Since then, a string of additional mass shootings have unfolded in states across the country, including in Tulsa Wednesday. That shooting left five dead, including the gunman.
In the hours after the Texas massacre, Biden delivered an emotional seven-minute speech at the White House, calling the repeated gun killings of Americans "sick."
"Why? Why are we willing to live with this carnage? Why do we keep letting this happen?" he asked.
Since then, however, Biden has only selectively waded into the debate over gun control, stopping short of endorsing any specific legislative action to prevent further carnage.
On Wednesday, the President expressed scant optimism Congress would agree on new gun control legislation, even as a bipartisan group of senators meets to weigh options.
"I served in Congress for 36 years. I'm never confident, totally," Biden said when asked whether he believed lawmakers would agree on new gun laws.
"It depends. So I don't know," Biden said. "I've not been in the negotiations as they're going on right now."
The lukewarm response was an indication Biden is wary of associating too closely with the nascent efforts on Capitol Hill to arrive at a gun control compromise.
While Biden said Tuesday he would speak with lawmakers about guns, the White House later said he would only become involved when the time is right.
Both Biden and his advisers have suggested they have exhausted their options on executive action to address guns, though continue to explore avenues for unilateral action.
"There's the Constitution. I can't dictate this stuff. I can do the things I've done, and any executive action I can take I'll continue to take. But I can't outlaw a weapon, I can't change the background checks. I can't do that," he said Monday.
Speaking a day after consoling families in Texas, Biden expressed limited hope that certain Republicans, like Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell and one of his top allies, Sen. John Cornyn of Texas, could be convinced to support some type of new gun laws.
"I don't know, I think there's a realization on the part of rational Republicans, and I consider McConnell a rational Republican, Cornyn as well. There's a recognition on their part they can't continue like this," he said.
House Judiciary Committee takes up wide-ranging package of gun control legislation after series of shootings
From CNN's Clare Foran and Kristin Wilson
The House Judiciary Committee is holding a markup on Thursday of a wide-ranging package of gun control legislation called the “Protecting Our Kids Act,” as lawmakers face intense pressure to act in the wake of recent mass shootings.
House Democrats are moving to tee up votes on gun bills in the aftermath of a series of horrific shootings that have shocked the nation, including at a Tulsa hospital complex, an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, and a supermarket in a predominantly Black neighborhood in Buffalo, New York.
Many of these measures are unlikely to pass the Senate, however, amid widespread GOP opposition to stricter gun control. A bipartisan group of senators is engaging in talks in an attempt to find common ground on gun policy, but it is still unclear what, if anything, will come of the effort.
The “Protecting Out Kids Act,” put forward by Democrats, includes a series of individual bills aimed at preventing gun violence. The measure would raise the legal age to buy certain semiautomatic centerfire rifles from 18 to 21 years old, establish new federal offenses for gun trafficking and for selling large-capacity magazines, and allow local governments to compensate individuals who surrender such magazines through a buyback program. It would create a tax incentive for retail sales of safe storage devices and criminal penalties for breaking new requirements regulating firearm storage on residential premises. The measure would also take steps to strengthen existing federal regulations on bump stocks and ghost guns.
House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, a New York Democrat, on Thursday called for the passage of the measures to prevent gun violence, emphasizing a sense of urgency after what happened in Uvalde and Buffalo as well as other incidents.
“We have to enact strong laws to protect our people. And if all these mass shootings don’t do it, I don’t know what will,” he said.
Nadler said that he’s hopeful that this time may be different, but “can’t speak for the Senate.”
“I hope they do the right thing,” he said.
Most legislation requires 60 votes to overcome a filibuster and pass in the Senate and Democrats only control 50 seats. At least 10 Republicans would need to vote with Democrats to pass new gun laws as a result, an unlikely prospect.
Vice President Harris urges Congress to act on gun violence: "No more excuses"
From CNN's Nikki Carvajal
Vice President Kamala Harris said the White House has been "monitoring the situation quite closely" in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Thursday, after a gunman opened fire in a hospital.
"The latest report, of course, is that four innocent people lost their lives, and many more were injured," Harris said, speaking at an event at the Department of Education. "We of course, all of us, hold the people of Tulsa in our hearts, but we also reaffirm our commitment to passing common sense gun safety laws."
Harris said that while Biden has "taken more executive action to combat gun violence than any other President at this point in their administration," the administration can't do it on its own and needs the support of lawmakers.
"No more excuses," Harris said. "Thoughts and prayers are important, but not enough. We need Congress to act."
4 hr 7 min ago
Hospital sets up donation fund after Tulsa shooting
From CNN’s Amanda Watts
Saint Francis Health System has set up a donation site to help those impacted by the Tulsa shooting, according to a post on their website.
“Saint Francis Health System is committed to taking care of our own,” the statement said, adding that it is “committed to supporting the families of our caregivers who were senselessly killed.”
On Wednesday, a gunman killed four people and injured several others when he opened fire in a Tulsa medical building.
Following an “outpouring of calls and comments from the community,” Saint Francis Health System set up a fund “with the Tulsa Community Foundation to accept donations to assist with this cause.”
Those funds collected will support victims’ families and employees impacted.
The website lists several ways the community can donate.