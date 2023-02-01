(Pool)

Delivering the eulogy for Tyre Nichols, civl rights leader Rev. Al Sharpton asked the families of other Black people killed by police who were in attendance to stand in support of the family of Nichols.

Sharpton called out the families of George Floyd, Botham Jean, Eric Garner and Breonna Taylor.

Sharpton also recognized former Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Texas Rep. Shelia Jackson Lee, Tennessee Rep. Steve Cohen and Vice President Kamala Harris, who are all in attendance at the service.

Remember: Both Floyd and Taylor's deaths prompted calls for police reform and sparked protests. In March 2020, Breonna Taylor was killed in a botched police raid at her apartment.

George Floyd died at the hands of police two weeks after Taylor’s death gained national attention. Video camera footage showed one officer — in an effort to restrain Floyd — knelt on his neck for more than nine minutes.