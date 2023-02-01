At Nichols' funeral, Rev. Al Sharpton recognizes families of other Black people killed by police
From CNN’s Jamiel Lynch
Delivering the eulogy for Tyre Nichols, civl rights leader Rev. Al Sharpton asked the families of other Black people killed by police who were in attendance to stand in support of the family of Nichols.
Sharpton called out the families of George Floyd, Botham Jean, Eric Garner and Breonna Taylor.
Sharpton also recognized former Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Texas Rep. Shelia Jackson Lee, Tennessee Rep. Steve Cohen and Vice President Kamala Harris, who are all in attendance at the service.
George Floyd died at the hands of police two weeks after Taylor’s death gained national attention. Video camera footage showed one officer — in an effort to restrain Floyd — knelt on his neck for more than nine minutes.
7 min ago
Harris to Tyre Nichols' family: Americans "mourn with you"
Vice President Kamala Harris, speaking directly to Tyre Nichols' family at his funeral service, told them, Americans "mourn with you."
"Mothers around the world, when their babies are born, pray to God that when they hold that child, that body and that life will be safe for the rest of his life. Yet, we have a mother and a father who mourn the life of a young man who should be here today," she said after being called to the podium by Rev. Al Sharpton, who was delivering the eulogy.
Harris is at the funeral with four other senior-level Biden administration officials.
She said Nichols' family lost their loved one "at the hands and the feet of people who had been charged with keeping them safe," adding that the deadly confrontation was "not in pursuit of public safety."
3 min ago
Memphis district attorney looking at possible charges over police report in Nichols' case
From CNN’s Nick Valencia
After videos of the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols contradicted several parts of the initial police account, the prosecutor in Memphis is looking into possible charges over that report, in addition to possible charges against other people.
Shelby County District Attorney’s office spokesperson Erica Williams told CNN that the office continues to investigate "potential" charges "of false reporting" on the initial police report. Williams also said the criminal investigation continues to examine possible charges for “every other officer and fire department personnel at the scene” of the beating.
Williams was unaware of a timeline for the Memphis Police Department to release additional videos from that night, videos it has now promised to make public as soon as its internal investigation is completed.
31 min ago
Tyre Nichols' work as a photographer is being highlighted at his funeral. Here are some of his photos.
From CNN's Christina Zdanowicz
Photography was a form of self-expression that writing could never capture for Tyre Nichols, who wrote that it helped him look “at the world in a more creative way,” on his photography website.
While he snapped everything from action shots of sports to bodies of water, landscape photography was his favorite, he wrote.
“I hope to one day let people see what i see and to hopefully admire my work based on the quality and ideals of my work,” he wrote. He signed the post: “Your friend, – Tyre D. Nichols.”
At his funeral Wednesday in Memphis, several of Nichols' photographs were shown in a montage alongside photos of him and photos from protests that followed in the wake of his death.
Here are some photos from his website:
31 min ago
Pastor opens funeral service with a call for change
From CNN’s Jamiel Lynch
Senior pastor of Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church opened the funeral service for Tyre Nichols with a call for change.
“We serve notice to this nation that the rerun of this episode that makes Black lives hashtags has been canceled and will not be renewed for another season,” Rev. Dr. J. Lawrence Turner said to the crowd. “We are going to overcome that this struggle for justice for our brother Tyre Nichols,” he added.
57 min ago
The funeral for Tyre Nichols has begun
From CNN’s Jamiel Lynch
The funeral for 29-year-old Tyre Nichols has begun at the Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church in Memphis.
Delayed from this morning due to weather in the area, the service is expected to be attended by the families of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor as well as Vice President Kamala Harris.
Rev. Al Sharpton will give Nichols’ eulogy, and family attorney Ben Crump will deliver a call to action, according to the funeral program.
1 hr 12 min ago
Nichols' funeral service was pushed back this morning due to inclement weather
The funeral service for Tyre Nichols was pushed back due to winter weather and travel delays in Memphis, according to a statement.
The service was initially set for 10:30 a.m. ET, but was delayed until 2 p.m. ET Wednesday.
Civil rights leader Rev. Al Sharpton will deliver the eulogy for Nichols. Vice President Kamala Harris is also expected to be in attendance.
1 hr 15 min ago
Vice President Kamala Harris and families of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd to attend Tyre Nichols funeral
From CNN’s Jasmine Wright, Pamela Kirkland, Melissa Alonso and Phil Mattingly
Vice President Kamala Harris will attend the funeral of Tyre Nichols in Memphis on Wednesday, according to a White House official, joining four other senior level Biden administration officials.
Harris spoke over the phone on Tuesday morning with Tyre Nichols’ mother and step farther, RowVaughn Wells and Rodney Wells, the official said.
“The vice president expressed her deep condolences and offered the family support as they continue to navigate this challenging time,” the official added. Harris is attending at the invitation of the Wells family. President Joe Biden spoke with Nichols’ mother and stepfather on Friday, the White House said.
Family members of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd are also expected to be at the funeral, according to a news release from attorney Ben Crump. Tamika Palmer, the mother of Breonna Taylor, and Philonise Floyd, the brother of George Floyd, are among the guests, Crump said.
Rev. Al Sharpton will deliver the eulogy for Nichols at the funeral at the Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church in Memphis, according to a statement.
Some background: In March 2020, Breonna Taylor was killed in a botched police raid at her apartment. Police announced themselves and battered down the front door while Taylor and her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, were in bed.
George Floyd died at the hands of police two weeks after Taylor’s death gained national attention. Video camera footage showed one officer — in an effort to restrain Floyd — knelt on his neck for over nine minutes.
Both Floyd and Taylor's deaths prompted calls for police reform and sparked protests. The video of Floyd’s arrest and death lead to a week of demonstrations across the country, with other occasionally violent protests popping up throughout the summer of 2020 in response to new incidents of questionable use of force by police officers.
CNN's Peter Nickeas contributed reporting to this post.
1 hr 25 min ago
In pictures: Tyre Nichols' life will be celebrated in Memphis funeral service