Biden speaks to the media about Tyre Nichols before departing the White House in Washington, DC, January 27, as he heads to Camp David for the weekend. (Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images)

President Joe Biden spoke to reporters as he left the White House Friday night, relaying more from his discussion with Tyre Nichols' parents.

"She's obviously in enormous pain," Biden told reporters on the South Lawn of the White House, referring to Nichols' mother.

"I told her I have some idea of what that loss was like," the president added.

Biden said he told RowVaughn Wells he would continue to urge Congress to pass legislation on policing in the wake of her son's deadly beating by officers in Memphis, Tennessee.

"I expressed my condolences and told her that I was going to be making the case to the Congress to pass the George Floyd (Justice in Policing) Act. We should get this under control. I can only do so much with executive order, at the federal level," Biden said.

The president also said he was "really pleased" that Wells called for "peaceful protest" and "no violence," adding they spoke for about 10 or 15 minutes.

Asked if he was concerned about the potential for civil unrest or violence in the wake of the video's release, the president said: "I am, I'm obviously very concerned about it, but I think she has made a very strong plea" for peace.