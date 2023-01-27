US
Tyre Nichols' death

Russia's war in Ukraine

Memphis to release Tyre Nichols arrest video

By Aditi Sangal, Adrienne Vogt, Leinz Vales, Matt Meyer, Elise Hammond and Tori B. Powell, CNN

Updated 6:37 p.m. ET, January 27, 2023
1 min ago

Biden says Tyre Nichols' mother made "a very strong plea" for peace in wake of video's release

From CNN's Sam Fossum

Biden speaks to the media about Tyre Nichols before departing the White House in Washington, DC, January 27, as he heads to Camp David for the weekend.
Biden speaks to the media about Tyre Nichols before departing the White House in Washington, DC, January 27, as he heads to Camp David for the weekend. (Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images)

President Joe Biden spoke to reporters as he left the White House Friday night, relaying more from his discussion with Tyre Nichols' parents.

"She's obviously in enormous pain," Biden told reporters on the South Lawn of the White House, referring to Nichols' mother.

"I told her I have some idea of what that loss was like," the president added.

Biden said he told RowVaughn Wells he would continue to urge Congress to pass legislation on policing in the wake of her son's deadly beating by officers in Memphis, Tennessee.

"I expressed my condolences and told her that I was going to be making the case to the Congress to pass the George Floyd (Justice in Policing) Act. We should get this under control. I can only do so much with executive order, at the federal level," Biden said. 

The president also said he was "really pleased" that Wells called for "peaceful protest" and "no violence," adding they spoke for about 10 or 15 minutes. 

Asked if he was concerned about the potential for civil unrest or violence in the wake of the video's release, the president said: "I am, I'm obviously very concerned about it, but I think she has made a very strong plea" for peace.

11 min ago

Family attorney Ben Crump says officers' actions were "so unnecessary, so uncalled for"

Ben Crump, an attorney for the family of Tyre Nichols
Ben Crump, an attorney for the family of Tyre Nichols (CNN)

Ben Crump, an attorney for the family of Tyre Nichols, said viewers can expect to see police officers display an "excessive use of force" along with "excessive profanity" in the video footage set to be released tonight of Nichols' arrest.

"It's just so unnecessary, so uncalled for that they continue to escalate the matter," Crump told CNN's Wolf Blitzer Friday. "You were hoping and praying as you watch this video that just one officer would say, 'Hey everybody, this kid isn't a criminal. He's calm. Let us be calm. Let's just de-escalate. Let's just everybody calm down.' But that never happened the entire video."

He said cops "brutalized" Nichols, and that in the video, "nobody is trying to render aid to help this young man who's clearly in distress."

On Thursday, a grand jury returned indictments against each of the five ex-cops. Crump said Friday that the charges were brought within 20 days because "that video clearly showed that these five Black police officers committed a crime."

"This is the blueprint going forward for America whether the officers are Black or White that they can't tell us it's going to take six months to a year to investigate before they can take action," he said.
13 min ago

Leaders to Memphis ahead of Tyre Nichols arrest video release: "let your voices be heard in a peaceful manner"

From CNN’s Andy Rose

Local leaders in Memphis are asking for calmness from the community as they prepare Friday night to release video of Tyre Nichols’ fatal encounter with police.

“Let your voices be heard, but let your voices be heard in a peaceful manner,” Shelby County Commission Chairman Mickell Lowery said. “Let's be a model for the nation, because eyes are upon Memphis today.”

Lowery said he had seen the video ahead of its public release.

“Seeing the video firsthand is horrendous,” he said.

Nichols' family attorney Ben Crump said earlier in the day that the relatively quick firing and arrests of the police officers involved and release of video should be a “blueprint” for how police brutality allegations should be handled going forward.

In response, Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy said that he wasn’t sure this level of speed will be possible in every case, but he was convinced it was necessary in the killing of Nichols.

“This particular case was extraordinary in terms of the public concern, the potential to undermine confidence in the fairness of the system,” said Mulroy. “I think those extraordinary circumstances justified expedited action."

17 min ago

Memphis' SCORPION unit inactivated and put under review following death of Tyre Nichols

From CNN’s Don Lemon

The SCORPION unit of the Memphis Police Department has been inactivated during a review process of MPD’s specialized units, Major Karen Rudolph tells CNN. 

“There will be a review over all specialized units. Currently, the SCORPION Unit is inactivated during this review process, but it has not been disbanded. You have to remember, we have about 10 specialized units that work similar to the scorpion unit. It's not the unit, they are necessary. In this case, it's the officers who by chance were assigned to the scorpion unit,” she said. 

In a weekly letter to the Memphis community, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland also commented on the unit being inactivated.

“It is clear that these officers violated the department’s policies and training. I want to assure you we are doing everything we can to prevent this from happening again. We are initiating an outside, independent review of the training, policies, and operations of our specialized units. Since this event happened, the SCORPION Unit has been and remains inactive,” he said. 

About the unit: At least two of the officers charged in Nichols’ death were members of the Memphis Police SCORPION unit, which stands for Street Crimes Operation to Restore Peace in our Neighborhoods, according to their attorneys. The units are not unique to Memphis.

The unit was launched in November 2021.

Earlier Friday, Nichols' family attorney Antonio Romanucci called on Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn "CJ" Davis to disband the unit immediately, and asked chiefs across the country to review their respective units and disband them as well.

CNN’s Jamiel Lynch contributed to this report.

38 min ago

Memphis mayor says he is "sad and angry" for the Nichols family

From CNN’s Jamiel Lynch

In his weekly letter to the Memphis community, Mayor Jim Strickland focused heavily on the death of Tyre Nichols and the arrest of five police officers on Thursday. 

“Since learning of this tragic event, transparency and swift methodical action have been our top priorities because the family of Mr. Nichols and our citizens deserve nothing less. The actions of these officers were awful, and no one, including law enforcement, is above the law. I assure you we will do everything we can to keep this type of heinous act from happening again,” his letter began.

Strickland said the SCORPION unit, which encompassed some of the officers involved in the traffic stop, remains inactive pending an independent review. 

“It is clear that these officers violated the department’s policies and training. I want to assure you we are doing everything we can to prevent this from happening again. We are initiating an outside, independent review of the training, policies, and operations of our specialized units. Since this event happened, the SCORPION Unit has been and remains inactive,” he said. 

Closing the letter, Strickland said he is “sad and angry for the family of Tyre Nichols."

"I am also angry for the many good men and women of the Memphis Police Department who devote their lives to serving our citizens. We must all work to regain the public’s trust and work together to heal the wounds these events have caused.”
52 min ago

Lasting change means "tearing down a culture of police brutality," Tennessee state lawmaker says

Tennessee State Sen. London Lamar speaks to the media outside of the Smithsonian African American History Museum before a march on August 4, 2021.
Tennessee State Sen. London Lamar speaks to the media outside of the Smithsonian African American History Museum before a march on August 4, 2021. (Zach Brien/NurPhoto/Getty Images)

Tennessee State Sen. London Lamar, who represents parts of Memphis, said there needs to be a change in the culture inside police departments.

After the death of Tyre Nichols, the community needs to focus on healing, she said, and this healing starts with accountability.

Five former Memphis police officers involved in Nichols' arrest have been charged with murder and kidnapping, the Shelby County district attorney announced Thursday. These charges mean that the "system is actually working," Lamar said, speaking at a news conference Friday.

She said the next step, now that the officers have been indicted, is wider change in the form of "tearing down a culture of police brutality."

"I’m looking at the future at this point, and I want to bring people together who are committed to changing the culture in our police departments," she said.

Lamar acknowledged that this is no easy task — if it was, “every police department in the United States would have done it already," she said, adding that creating "a culture of accountability" starts with police officers themselves.

2 hr 21 min ago

Funeral arrangements set for Tyre Nichols next Wednesday 

From CNN’s Jamiel Lynch and Nick Valencia

Tyre Nichols will be laid to rest on Wednesday, February 1, as previously reported by CNN.

His funeral will take place at the Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church in Memphis at 10:30 a.m. CT. (11:30 a.m. ET), according to a news release from the church. 

Nichols will be eulogized by Rev. Al Sharpton. 

The church will also live stream the service on Facebook and YouTube, the release said.

2 hr 56 min ago

Memphis Fire Department has received video of Nichols’ altercation with police as part of its investigation 

From CNN’s Jamiel Lynch

The Memphis Fire Department has received access today to the video of the altercation between Memphis police officers and Tyre Nichols, the department said in a Friday statement on Facebook.

“The Memphis Fire Department would like to extend our deepest sympathy to the family, friends, and loved ones of Tyre Nichols. As a result of the recent criminal investigation into the death of Mr. Nichols, the Memphis Fire Department did not receive full access to the video footage until today. The department is currently reviewing the footage and will be concluding our internal investigation early next week,” according to the statement. 

Two members of the department were placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation,” according to Qwanesha Ward, the fire department's public information officer.

Speaking to CNN’s Don Lemon earlier today, Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn “CJ” Davis said paramedics who were at the scene at some point during the traffic stop “failed to render proper care,” based on her assessment. 

“They began to render care and concern, but it was long after several minutes,” she said. “Which was concerning for all of us — that we see a number of failures where individuals did not exercise the amount of care that we are responsible for. No matter what the cause is, we are responsible for exercising care.”

CNN’s Amanda Watts contributed reporting to this post.

1 hr 48 min ago

Court date set for former Memphis police officers charged in death of Tyre Nichols

From CNN's Mark Morales

All five former Memphis Police officers indicted in the killing of Tyre Nichols will be arraigned Feb. 17, Shelby County Criminal Court Clerk Public Information Officer Kevin Phipps told CNN. 

They will be arraigned at 10 a.m. ET before Judge James Jones, Phipps said.

All five are expected to be arraigned together, Phipps said, adding that Jones will allow cameras in the courtroom. The former officers are currently free on bond.

 