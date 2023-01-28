Memphis City Council member Michalyn Easter-Thomas said it's possible that protests in the city remained calm after the release of the Tyre Nichols video last night because there is more optimism about the legal process unfolding.

"I think last night we saw a very peaceful and direct sense of protests in the city of Memphis, and I think that is because maybe we do have faith and hope that the system is going to get it right this time. And I know the colleagues of mine and others that are in the county and on the state level are really going to make sure that we do all that's within our power to make sure this is prevented, that the culture is diminished and that we don't see an incident like this again in Memphis and, hopefully, not elsewhere either," she told CNN's Boris Sanchez.

Easter-Thomas commended police for pausing the specialized unit — which at least two of the officers charged in Nichols’ death were members of — called SCORPION, or Street Crimes Operation to Restore Peace in Our Neighborhoods. CNN reported Friday that the unit has been inactivated during a review process by the Memphis Police Department.

She said she has asked staff to draft up legislation to disband the unit altogether.

The city council meets in one week, Easter-Thomas added.

"I know that will be a very robust meeting, as we need make sure we review these policies to ensure that the police department knows that we support them, but also want to make sure that they are doing their job with the utmost fidelity," she said.

She added that "it hurts to see" the former officers beat Nichols in the video released Friday evening.

"But it also gave us just more focus to really look at how are we supporting and training the officers — that we have and to really dig deeper and see that it's deeper than appearance, it's deeper than race and relation and how you can connect with someone based on how they look, but really what is your intention for being a police officer," she said.

"It hurt, but it allowed us to really look deeper into what we can really do to change the course of how we are developing and progressing our police department for the entire city of Memphis," she continued.