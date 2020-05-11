Top Senate Democrat urges Fauci not to hold back at coronavirus hearing tomorrow

Senate TV

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called for Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, not to hold anything back and to “let it rip” ahead of tomorrow's Senate Health Committee oversight hearing on the administration’s coronavirus response.

“This will be one of the first opportunities for Dr. Fauci to tell the American people the unvarnished truth without the President lurking over his shoulder,” Schumer said. “Dr. Fauci, let it rip.”

He also said that until now, the country has mostly heard from the members of the coronavirus task force “through the distorted lens of the White House press conference with the President often prevents them from answering fully, interrupts their response, or even contradicts their fact based advice.”

“The American people need to hear from experts, in a fair, open and truthful setting," Schumer added.

“This is the kind of hearing we need, not once a week, but several a day,” he said.