Coronavirus pandemic in the US
Top Senate Democrat urges Fauci not to hold back at coronavirus hearing tomorrow
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called for Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, not to hold anything back and to “let it rip” ahead of tomorrow's Senate Health Committee oversight hearing on the administration’s coronavirus response.
“This will be one of the first opportunities for Dr. Fauci to tell the American people the unvarnished truth without the President lurking over his shoulder,” Schumer said. “Dr. Fauci, let it rip.”
He also said that until now, the country has mostly heard from the members of the coronavirus task force “through the distorted lens of the White House press conference with the President often prevents them from answering fully, interrupts their response, or even contradicts their fact based advice.”
“The American people need to hear from experts, in a fair, open and truthful setting," Schumer added.
“This is the kind of hearing we need, not once a week, but several a day,” he said.
Matthew McConaughey: Coronavirus "doesn't give a damn who you voted for"
Actor Matthew McConaughey discussed his nonpartisan public service campaigns to unite the nation to defeat the coronavirus pandemic with CNN’s Brianna Keilar.
McConaughey has launched a number of PSAs promoting social distancing measures and the use of face masks.
He and his wife have also donated about 80,000 face masks to first responders, according to Keilar. His most recent PSA calls for the nation to unite in order to fight the virus.
“Just recently, just started to notice a little bit of a partisan, political divide in the country and wanted to remind everyone with this latest PSA, ‘Hey it's about us, as in the USA.' We have to stay together, this is a human thing. Don't be divided. We don't need two wars. We have one, against the virus," he said.
McConaughey added that the coronavirus doesn’t “give a damn who you voted for or who you’re going to vote for … we’re not going to going to let science catch up, we’re not going to beat this virus the way that we can, if we’re fighting each other.”
McConaughey said he believes that both Democrats and Republicans can be more responsible “with how they’ve used this virus for their own partisan, political advantage.”
Watch full interview:
At least 30 New York City teachers have died from coronavirus
As of Friday, at least 74 employees of the New York City Department of Education have died due to complications related to Covid-19, including 30 teachers, according to a spokesperson for the department.
The Department of Education said 70 were school-based employees, including the 30 teachers, 28 paraprofessionals and other food service staffers, administrators, facilities staff, school aides and guidance counselors.
The other four were central office employees.
The NYC Department of Education specified that the count includes an additional three employees from numbers released last week.
“In the course of continued outreach to families, we confirmed that one food service employee originally listed did not, according to their loved ones, pass away due to COVID-19 or related illnesses,” DOE spokeswoman Miranda Barbot said in an email to reporters.
“This individual has been removed from the total count. In this instance, a name was initially reported through other avenues and to be overly cautious and not undercount, we initially added this individual to our total count," the email added.
Note: These deaths are not confirmed by the Department of Health as related to Covid-19, because the DOH is no longer confirming individual cases due to community transmission, according to Barbot.
McConnell: "We have not yet felt the urgency" on a state and local funding bill
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Senate Republicans and the White House will be unified on how and when to move ahead on a phase four recovery package that could give funding to state and local governments.
House Democrats plan to advance it as soon as this week.
“We’re basically assessing what we've done already,” McConnell said. “I'm in constant communication with the White House. If we decide to go forward, we will go forward together."
“In the meantime, I don't think we have yet felt the urgency of acting immediately. That time could [come], but I don’t think it has yet," McConnell said.
Some context: Governors across the country have been saying they desperately need federal assistance as they face huge budget deficits from fighting the coronavirus pandemic.
Earlier today, the states in the Western Pact — California, Washington, Oregon, Colorado and Nevada — wrote a letter to Congress asking for $1 trillion in aid.
National Guard chief tests negative for coronavirus — 2 days after testing positive
The Chief of the National Guard Bureau, Gen. Joseph Lengyel, tested negative for the coronavirus Monday, two days after he tested positive for the virus immediately prior to a White House meeting with the Joint Chiefs of Staff and President Trump.
Lengyel “was tested for COVID-19 today at Walter Reed Military Medical Center and received a negative result. This was the second negative test result since he received a positive test result during a routine screening prior to attending a Joint Chiefs of Staff meeting at the White House May 9,” the National Guard said in a statement.
CNN reported yesterday that Lengyel had tested positive at the White House, causing him to miss the meeting.
The Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday also missed the meeting and has self-quarantined due to his coming into contact with a family member who had tested positive for coronavirus.
West Virginia governor outlines state's reopening plans
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said if states continue to stay closed, it will lead the country into a depression, and that could cause joblessness, starvation and could cause millions of deaths.
There was "no choice in the matter" but to try and get back to work, Justice said at a news briefing Monday where he outlined more plans for how the state will reopen.
He also discussed how Vice President Pence "nudged" states to get back to work during a call with the nation's governors today.
When asked by a reporter about what Pence said about reopening the economy on the call, Justice said the vice president is encouraging states to start that process.
"You know, there's a real movement to encourage, I'm not going to say push, but encourage more and more and more reopening," Justice said. "And in West Virginia, while it looks like that we're reopening things, you know we are going really slow. Really, really slow compared to a lot of others."
Justice said that starting Friday, guided fishing tours could reopen under strict guidelines.
On May 21, indoor dining at 50% capacity will be allowed, as well as large specialty retailers and some outdoor activities.
Other no-contact outdoor sports facilities, like baseball and soccer fields, will start to reopen on June 8.
Western states ask federal government for $1 trillion in relief
The states in the Western Pact — California, Washington, Oregon, Colorado and Nevada — are asking the federal government for $1 trillion in aid to help deal with the financial effects of the pandemic.
A letter signed by all five states was sent to Congress today, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced in his daily coronavirus briefing on Monday.
California alone is seeing record unemployment with 4.5 million people filing claims just since March 12. The state has paid out $13.1 billion in unemployment insurance claims in that time, Newsom said.
The state’s unemployment rate currently stands at about 20%, but Newsom predicts it could rise to nearly 25%.
Pennsylvania reports its lowest number of new Covid-19 cases since March
Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine told reporters Monday that the state had seen 543 new cases in the past day, marking the lowest number of new cases reported on a single day since March 28.
That makes the statewide total 57,154 confirmed positive cases across 67 counties. At least 3,790 of those have been health care workers, 11,801 among residents of long-term care facilities, Levine said.
Pennsylvania also reported 24 new deaths on Monday, bringing the statewide total of confirmed deaths to 3,731, according to Levine.
Levine cautioned that it’s still too early to tell whether this data is indicative of a downward trend.
“We have noticed for weeks now, maybe months, that there tends to be decreased reporting on the weekend, especially if there's a holiday and yesterday was Mother's Day. So we're going to have to see as data comes in this week if that's one day's reporting or if that's a trend. So, we'll see,” Levine said.
New memo directs White House staffers entering the West Wing to wear a mask
A memo went out to White House staffers today saying it is now required for all staffers entering West Wing to wear a face covering, a source familiar tells CNN.
It also said that face coverings would be available in the medical office. Additionally the memo told staffers to follow social distancing guidelines and placed restrictions on guests.
Some background: Trump administration officials spent the weekend scrambling as they attempted to do contact tracing for Katie Miller, Vice President Mike Pence's press secretary who tested positive for coronavirus last week.
Aides were also trying to determine who came into contact with the military valet who tested positive last week. It appeared the valet's contacts with other members of the West Wing staff were limited, but there remain some concern among other valets and staff.
Watch here: