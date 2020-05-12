Typically filled with people, Bourbon Street is seen nearly empty in New Orleans, Louisiana on April 23. Claire Bangser/AFP/Getty Images

Louisiana New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced Tuesday that the city would reopen in a "very slow" manner starting May 16.

"We have peaked, we have come down significantly, and the experts say to watch that trend over a period of 14 to 21 days. We're well over 21 days of a downward trend," Cantrell said.

"Based on the guidance of our health care professionals, we are where we need to be to slowly reopen the city," she said. "If we do not do well in this first phase, we will not be going to any other phase."

In phase one, Cantrell said, the city is mandating residents to wear face covering in public.

Churches will be allowed to open at 25% capacity or at 100 people.

Gyms can open under 25% occupancy without group activities. Personal training is approved in this initial phase, Cantrell said.

As for restaurants, the mayor emphasized the importance of contact tracing. She said restaurants would need reservations, so they can have a log for contact tracing.

"They will be required to have reservations, and ... if someone walks in, they have to treat it as a reservation, meaning name and phone number," she said.

Close contact businesses, such as spas, massage parlors and tattoo shops, will not be allowed to reopen in phase one, Cantrell said.