Trump says White House will likely make a WHO announcement next week

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters on the South Lawn of the White House on Thursday, May 14. Alex Brandon/AP

President Trump said Thursday that the White House will likely be making an announcement related to the World Health Organization next week, after his administration sought to cast blame on the organization for not acting quick enough to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

In April, Trump announced he was halting funding to the WHO while a review would be conducted.

“We’ll be making an announcement on the World Health Organization shortly, soon. Probably next week some time,” Trump said ahead of his departure from the White House. Trump is heading to Pennsylvania this afternoon today to tour a PPE distribution center.

Trump said at the time of his April announcement that the review would cover the WHO's "role in severely mismanaging and covering up the spread of coronavirus."

The President has also criticized the US decision to fund WHO more than China each year, suggesting that despite the funding, WHO still gives China the upper hand.