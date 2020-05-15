Coronavirus pandemic in the US
CDC director forecasts 100,000 US coronavirus deaths by June 1
Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the US Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, said the department's forecasting models predict deaths from Covid-19 exceeding 100,000 by June 1.
He tweeted: “CDC tracks 12 different forecasting models of possible #COVID19 deaths in the US. As of May 11, all forecast an increase in deaths in the coming weeks and a cumulative total exceeding 100,000 by June 1.”
His tweet comes after researchers at the University of Washington revised the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation model on Tuesday — often cited by the White House — upward to 147,000 coronavirus deaths in the United States by August 4.
As of 5:40 p.m. ET on Friday, Johns Hopkins University counts 87,184 coronavirus deaths in the United States.
More than 87,000 people have died from coronavirus in the US
There are at least 1,439,231 cases of coronavirus in the US and at least 87,184 people have died, according to a tally from Johns Hopkins University.
Johns Hopkins on Friday reported 21,457 new cases and 1,286 deaths.
The totals include cases from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other US territories, as well as repatriated cases.
Michigan governor stresses the importance of a vaccine before live sports can return
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said today that sports are not over, but watching the games on television may last a while.
"I think we are going to be a new normal for quite a while," the governor said. "People can watch the games on television, not in person. That may have to be how we operate for a while."
Whitmer also stressed the "need a vaccine."
"And we need to have mass quantities available, or we need to be able to test and acknowledge that we've got some immunity that's built up. We're not there yet," she said.
The governor said the organizers of leagues understand how important it is to act responsibly.
"We can have sports, just the way we observe them may look a little different," Whitmer added.
The governor also addressed recent threats against her, saying, "It is never acceptable to make threats of violence to anyone, but our officeholders as well. And so we take them very seriously."
"I've never felt unsafe because I know that the State Police is a serious organization that is incredibly professional and has got my safety at the center of some of the work that they do," Whitmer added.
By the numbers: Michigan has a total of 50,079 Covid-19 cases and 4,825 deaths.
New Mexico governor says retailers and houses of worship can operate at 25% capacity
All retailers in New Mexico — with the exception of those in three counties — can operate at 25% of their fire code capacity starting Saturday, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said Friday.
Cibola, McKinley and San Juan counties are not included in the new guidance because case counts are still too high in that region, Lujan Grisham said.
Retailers are considered any business that sells good directly to the consumer. Entertainment venues, such as movie theaters, concert halls and amusement parks, are not considered retail businesses, Lujan Grisham said.
Houses of worship are also allowed to operate at 25% capacity, she said.
Other nonessential businesses, such as office spaces and call centers, can also operate with 25% of pre-crisis staffing levels, according to the new guidance.
Coronavirus cases are still "too high" in New Mexico, governor warns
Cases of coronavirus are still "too high" in New Mexico, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said during a Friday news conference.
Lujan Grisham said that she will "do whatever it takes" to protect vulnerable communities from increased spread.
She warned that another shutdown could be possible if people don't work to mitigate the spread of coronavirus.
"On my way here...I saw far too much non-social distancing by far too many New Mexicans," the governor said.
There are 223 people who are hospitalized with coronavirus and 49 of them are on ventilators, Lujan Grisham said.
So far, 253 people have died in New Mexico from coronavirus, Lujan Grisham added.
Health expert explains why Covid-19 is worse than flu
The coronavirus is nothing like the flu, and continued comparisons are misleading, a senior American Heart Association official said Friday.
Covid-19 is new, people have no immunity to it, there’s no vaccine to prevent it and no good treatment for infection, Dr. Eduardo Sanchez said in a commentary on the American Heart Association website.
Plus, the new coronavirus is more dangerous in several ways, Sanchez said.
“Covid-19 seems to be more contagious,” he wrote.
“Both diseases spread from person to person through respiratory droplets produced when a sick person coughs or sneezes,” he added. “Available information suggests that SARS-CoV-2 is spreading more efficiently than influenza. It spreads easily and sustainably, meaning that it goes from person to person without stopping.”
And despite constant references to how many people are killed by seasonal influenza every year, Covid-19 has killed more people, faster, said Sanchez, who is chief of the American Heart Association’s Center for Health Metrics and Evaluation.
“(Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) estimates that 24,000 to 62,000 flu deaths occurred during the 2019-2020 flu season (October 1, 2019 through April 4, 2020). This is a wide range because flu is not a reportable disease in most areas of the country, and the estimate is derived from a mathematical model based on flu-associated hospitalizations,” he wrote.
Covid-19 deaths are counted one by one, Sanchez noted. More than 86,000 people have died from Covid-19 in the US, according to Johns Hopkins University, and they have died in the span of just three months.
“Our understanding of the virus is rapidly evolving, but so far, COVID-19 appears to pose a greater risk to the public’s health than the flu,” Sanchez said.
Nurse tells Trump the reason she hasn't caught coronavirus is because of protective equipment
At a ceremony honoring "the hard work, heroism, and hope that Americans from all walks of life have exemplified during the Covid-19 pandemic" this afternoon, President Trump asked a nurse how she was able to avoid catching coronavirus.
The nurse, Amy Ford, thought it was because of personal protective equipment.
Ford is a nurse from West Virginia who is working in New York City during the pandemic. She described holding a phone up to her patients so they could hear from family they weren't able to see in person.
She called it one of the "most emotionally challenging things" she'd ever been through.
Kroger to give employees one-time "thank you pay" bonus
As Kroger, the largest supermarket chain in the country, prepares to end it’s “hero pay” for employees, the company announced on Friday it would provide a “thank you pay” bonus to its frontline grocery, supply chain, manufacturing, pharmacy, and call center associates.
The one-time bonus will be $400 for full-time associates and $200 for part-time associates.
Kroger is set to end its “hero pay” program on Sunday. The $2 per hour bonus went into effect on March 31. The United Food and Commercial Workers International Union has urged Kroger to extend the program.
Final appreciation pay will be given to employees by May 23.
Mississippi is implementing a plan to test all nursing home residents and staff
Mississippi is implementing a two-week plan to test all nursing home residents and staff for Covid-19, Gov. Tate Reeves announced in a news conference.
Reeves said that over the past two weeks, most deaths in the state have occurred with patients from nursing home facilities.
The state has reported 10,801 coronavirus cases and 493 deaths.