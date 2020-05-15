CDC director forecasts 100,000 US coronavirus deaths by June 1

In a photo provided by the governor's office, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks in Lansing, Michigan, on Monday, May 4. Michigan Office of the Governor via AP

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said today that sports are not over, but watching the games on television may last a while.

"I think we are going to be a new normal for quite a while," the governor said. "People can watch the games on television, not in person. That may have to be how we operate for a while."

Whitmer also stressed the "need a vaccine."

"And we need to have mass quantities available, or we need to be able to test and acknowledge that we've got some immunity that's built up. We're not there yet," she said.

The governor said the organizers of leagues understand how important it is to act responsibly.

"We can have sports, just the way we observe them may look a little different," Whitmer added.

The governor also addressed recent threats against her, saying, "It is never acceptable to make threats of violence to anyone, but our officeholders as well. And so we take them very seriously."

"I've never felt unsafe because I know that the State Police is a serious organization that is incredibly professional and has got my safety at the center of some of the work that they do," Whitmer added.

By the numbers: Michigan has a total of 50,079 Covid-19 cases and 4,825 deaths.