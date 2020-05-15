U.S. President Donald Trump speaks about coronavirus vaccine development in the Rose Garden of the White House on May 15 in Washington. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Trump underscored Friday that the United States will rebound regardless of whether or not a coronavirus vaccine is developed.

Announcing new leadership for a “Warp Speed” initiative to develop a vaccine, Trump said, “I just want to make something clear. It’s very important. Vaccine or no vaccine, we’re back. And we’re starting a process.”

"In many cases they don’t have vaccines and a virus or a flu comes and you fight through it,” he continued during a ceremony in the Rose Garden.

“People sometimes, I guess, we don’t know exactly yet, but it looks like they become immune — at least for a short while. It may be for life. But you fight through it,” he added.

However, the President added that he’s hopeful a vaccine can be developed by the end of the year.