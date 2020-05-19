As states continue to ease social distancing measures across the country, here are some key events to watch today related to the Trump administration's coronavirus response and push to reopen the nation:

Mnuchin, Powell testify before Senate on coronavirus response: Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will testify at 10 a.m. ET before the Senate Banking committee in a hearing entitled “The Quarterly CARES Act Report to Congress.” The hearing comes as the country is going through an unprecedented recession. Mass layoffs forced 36.5 million Americans to file first-time claims for jobless benefits since mid-March.

Ivanka Trump meets with industry leaders: Ivanka Trump and members of the Trump administration’s "American Workforce Policy Advisory Board", including Apple CEO Tim Cook, Lockheed Martin CEO Marilyn Hewson and IBM executive Ginni Rometty will meet via Zoom at noon for a “Future of Work” presentation.