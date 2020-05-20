Pence was not wearing a mask when he visited a crowded Florida burger restaurant today

Vice President Mike Pence speaks to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis after ordering lunch at Beth's Burger Bar in Orlando, Florida, on Wednesday, May 20. Chris O'Meara/AP

Vice President Mike Pence and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis visited what looked to be a crowded Beth’s Burger Bar in Orlando Wednesday afternoon. The Vice President was clearly not practicing social distancing, and nobody appeared to be wearing a mask.

The pool reporter described it as “chaotic” and noted that “many of the local press were not wearing masks, nor were the patrons or officials.”

Pence and DeSantis ordered burgers and chatted with the owners about how they’ve been able to keep the burger joint operating despite the ban on in-person dining at the restaurant. The restaurant is currently operating at 50% capacity.

DeSantis said he saw a path for water parks in the state to open “relatively quickly.”

“I definitely see a path and they’re been working well on the safety, and we’ve got to get that done,” DeSantis said.

While chatting with patrons, Pence said that he had not yet seen the Michael Jordan documentary "The Last Dance," which DeSantis called the “best thing on TV” in the absence of live sports. The two then sat at a table for two and continued to chat with diners at nearby tables.

