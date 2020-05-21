Trump tours Ford plant without mask after state attorney general's warnings

President Donald Trump tours the Ford Rawsonville Components Plant in Ypsilanti, Michigan, on May 21. Pool

President Trump was seen touring a Michigan Ford plant this afternoon without a mask.

The policy at the plant is for everyone to wear masks. While Ford told the White House about the policy earlier this week, a company spokesperson added, "The White House has its own safety and testing policies in place and will make its own determination."

A source familiar with the President's visit to a Ford plant said the President wore a mask out of sight of cameras during his visit.

He was just asked why he was not wearing a mask while on the tour in front of cameras.

"I had one on before in this back area. But I didn’t want to give the press the pleasure of seeing it," Trump said.

Earlier this morning, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said that if Trump "fails to wear a mask, he's going to be asked not to return to any unclosed facilities inside our state."

