US stocks fall after China moves to crack down on Hong Kong
Rising tensions with China sent US stocks down at the open. Not as much as other stock markets around the world, mind you: Global stocks got hammered today. The Hang Seng Index had its worst day since 2015.
Still, the Dow was down 100 points at the open, and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq both fell about 0.3%.
China announced Friday it would move to pass a hugely controversial national security law for Hong Kong, the financial hub of Asia.
The country also declined to give a GDP target for the year, which, you know, isn’t exactly a welcome sign.
Meanwhile, India, the world’s other enormous economic growth engine, said it wouldn’t grow at all this year.
That’s not going to be great news for investors either, even in the United States. Remember, despite the Trump administration’s “America First” campaign, the global financial markets remain intimately connected.
McConnell says next coronavirus aid package must fall under $1 trillion mark
During a meeting at the White House earlier this week, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell stressed that the next coronavirus aide package needs to be under $1 trillion, two sources familiar with the matter told CNN.
This is in stark contrast to the $3 trillion bill recently passed by the House.
Axios first reported the figure on Friday.
Some context: CNN has reported that McConnell acknowledged on a private call with House Republicans on Wednesday that Congress may have to pass further legislation to boost the economy devastated by the coronavirus pandemic, but insisted it would be far different than the multi-trillion dollar House bill.
"If we do another bill it won't look anything like the House Democrats' bill," McConnell said.
Alabama football coach releases PSA on wearing masks
Famed University of Alabama football coach Nick Saban has released a public service announcement encouraging people to wear masks and abide by social distancing guidelines.
In it, Saban can be seen scolding the Alabama mascot Big Al for not wearing a mask.
"All of us want to make sure we play football this fall, and to make that happen, we must be sure we stay at home if we have symptoms, wash your hands often, follow social distancing guidelines and please wear a mask any time you're around other people," Saban said in his PSA.
Some context: Masks took on greater significance Thursday after President Trump brought a navy blue mask stamped with the presidential seal to a Ford plant in Michigan but refused to wear it in front of cameras.
"I didn't want to give the press the pleasure of seeing it," Trump said before showing off his fabric face covering, which he said he'd briefly strapped on backstage before removing for a tour of the factory. "It was very nice. It looked very nice. They said not necessary."
It was another example of Trump shrugging off the rules in place for others that are meant to guard against the coronavirus. As he walked through the facility -- where Ford rules say everyone must wear a mask -- he was surrounded by company executives whose faces were covered.
Yo-Yo Ma to hold free concert in honor of coronavirus victims
Award-winning cellist Yo-Yo Ma performed on CNN this morning on the eve of a free concert he is holding to honor coronavirus victims this weekend.
Ma's performance Sunday at 3 p.m. ET will be streamed on YouTube and public radio and TV stations.
He likens music to giving people a hug, when many cannot receive physical touch during the coronavirus pandemic.
“Music can caress. So it can hug. … The air moves and you feel you are touched, literally touched by the air that moves around you, and so I think it is something that gives comfort,” Ma said this morning.
Ma chose a composition from Bach to play on Sunday, as he did this morning.
“I think the music of Bach is especially appropriate because I think it is music that can soothe, can console and can also bolster,” he said. “And I think it does encompass the full range of human emotion, and of what humans relationships are with nature and the universe.”
Sales of hydroxychloroquine have been soaring
Retail sales of the anti-malarial drug President Trump has promoted as a potential coronavirus cure — and claims to be taking himself — have been soaring.
The drug, hydroxychloroquine, has been around for decades but was thrust into the spotlight this spring when Trump began mentioning its name dozens of times during coronavirus briefings.
While it had not been approved for this use, and still hasn't, he urged Americans to "try it."
Amid the growing public attention on the medication, its sales doubled from March 2019 to more than $50 million in March of this year, according to market research firm IQVIA, which tracks prescriptions dispensed by retail pharmacies including large chains and mail-order companies.
While the FDA recently cautioned against the use of the drug to treat coronavirus patients outside of hospitals, that warning came after more than 830,000 prescriptions for the drug were filled for the generic and name-brand version of the drug, Plaquenil, in March — up from roughly 460,000 prescriptions written during the same time last year.
The IQVIA data did not yet include April figures and did not capture prescriptions administered to patients in nursing homes through long-term care pharmacies or at hospitals. Data from Premier Inc, a health care purchasing company for more than 4,000 hospitals, shows that hospitals saw a 260% surge in hydroxychloroquine orders in March compared to typical demand.
Some context: As sales have increased, so has scrutiny over the medication's safety and efficacy in treating Covid-19.
Currently, the drug is only FDA-approved to treat or prevent malaria or to treat autoimmune conditions such as lupus and rheumatoid arthritis. While so-called off label prescribing of the drug to treat other conditions is legal, it has not been found by the federal government to be safe or effective for any other uses.
The FDA's warning said the agency was aware of reports of "serious heart-related adverse events and death in patients with COVID-19" who were taking hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine, a more toxic variation, either on their own or in conjunction with other medications that affect the heart such as azithromycin.
The agency said in April that the drug should only be used for Covid-19 patients when they can be monitored in the hospital or are enrolled in clinical trials. In a statement this week, the FDA Commissioner said "the decision to take any drug is ultimately a decision between a patient and their doctor."
Trump administration expected to issue guidance on houses of worship as soon as today
The Trump Administration is expected to release guidance on reopening places of worship today or tomorrow, a senior administration official tells CNN.
The guidance was initially delayed because some officials believed the proposals were too detailed and would be impossible for churches and others to achieve.
There was talk of putting out no guidance at all, but President Trump had conversations with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials and urged them to issue something.
"I said, 'You better put it out,'" Trump told a round table in Michigan Thursday.
The coronavirus task force went over the guidance and took the last steps in finalizing it at yesterday's task force meeting, an official says. It's not clear what the final draft will look like.
Large study finds hydroxychloroquine Covid-19 treatments linked to greater risk of death and heart arrhythmia
Seriously ill Covid-19 patients who were treated with hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine were more likely to die or develop dangerous heart arrhythmias, according to a large observational study published Friday in the medical journal The Lancet.
Researchers analyzed data from more than 96,000 patients with confirmed Covid-19 from 671 hospitals. All were hospitalized from late December to mid-April, and had died or been discharged by April 21.
Just below 15,000 patients were treated with the antimalarial drugs hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine, or one of those drugs combined with an antibiotic.
All four of those treatments were linked with a higher risk of dying in the hospital. About 1 in 11 patients in the control group died in the hospital. About 1 in 6 patients treated with chloroquine or hydroxychloroquine alone died in the hospital. About 1 in 5 treated with chloroquine and an antibiotic died and almost 1 in 4 treated with hydroxychloroquine and an antibiotic died.
Researchers also found that serious cardiac arrhythmias were more common among patients receiving any of the four treatments. The largest increase was among the group treated with hydroxychloroquine and an antibiotic; 8% of those patients developed a heart arrhythmia, compared with 0.3% of patients in the control group.
“Previous small-scale studies have failed to identify robust evidence of a benefit and larger, randomised controlled trials are not yet completed,” study co-author Dr. Frank Ruschitzka, director of the Heart Center at University Hospital Zurich, said in a statement. “However, we now know from our study that the chance that these medications improve outcomes in COVID-19 is quite low.”
Some context: The drug, hydroxychloroquine, has been around for decades but was thrust into the spotlight this spring when Trump began mentioning its name dozens of times during coronavirus briefings. While it had not been approved for this use, and still hasn't, he urged Americans to "try it."
CDC warns lockdowns may have increased rodent activity at restaurants
With limited service at restaurants across the country, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning of heightened rodent activity.
“Community-wide closures have led to a decrease in food available to rodents, especially in dense commercial areas,” the CDC website says.
“Rodents rely on the food and waste generated by these establishments,” the CDC said, adding that areas “have reported an increase in rodent activity as rodents search for new sources of food.”
The CDC said rodent control programs may see a spike in service requests and “reports of unusual or aggressive rodent behavior.”
Some context: It is not uncommon for the rodent population to decline and swell during natural disasters.
The CDC says during these times, it is important to continue to practice safe rodent control like removing food sources, water and shelter for rodents.
Garbage should be disposed of frequently and areas with signs of rodent activity should be thoroughly cleaned.
How 3 beach cities are preparing for Memorial Day weekend
As the US enters Memorial Day weekend, beach towns are gearing up for visitors during the coronavirus pandemic.
Here are some of the guidelines being implemented by some cities along the East Coast:
Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey
Mayor Paul Kanitra has called in a town engineer to map out how many groups can be on the beach, and officials will cut people off when they reach capacity.
Lifeguards will have bandanas around their necks that they can pull up if they need to interact with someone, and their bags will contain personal protective equipment like masks, gowns, and gloves, according to Kanitra.
He also said on CNN’s “New Day” that he expects July and August will be “absolutely slammed,” and they are trying to anticipate that now.
Daytona Beach, Florida
Beach-goers in Daytona Beach will be required to place their towels and chairs 10 feet away from other groups, Mayor Derrick Henry said.
“We’re not trying to arrest people if they do not remain separate. We just give them the information, and by and large, they're compliant,” Henry said.
The mayor said that masks are not mandatory on the beach.
“No one is required or even requested that they wear masks on the beach. We do believe that it is the safest place for people to be — is outside. But it is advisable, but we're not requesting people to wear masks. Obviously, it's advisable at all times but I don’t think it's realistic or practical to ask people to go to the beach and wear a mask,” he said.
Henry said that while no additional lifeguard mandates have been made, the sheriff’s department is considering some changes to rescue procedures because the surf there is rough right now.
“It’s a quagmire, to say the least. It's a big concern,” Henry said.
Virginia Beach, Virginia
While the beach has so far been open for fishing and exercise, beach-goers will now be able to sit and sunbathe, Deputy City Manager Ron Williams said.
There will also now be 100 to 125 beach ambassadors keeping an eye out on guidelines.
“If we don't get voluntary compliance to it, a beach ambassador, they'll ask for law enforcement to come and enforce the executive orders for the distancing,” Williams said.
Other restrictions on Virginia Beach include:
- Groups need to be fewer than 10 people and keep 6 feet apart from others
- No sneakers
- No group sports