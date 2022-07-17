Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin is expected to address the media in a news conference Sunday afternoon, following the release of the Texas House investigative committee's interim report on the school massacre, the city of Uvalde tells CNN.
Texas House committee to release Uvalde shooting report
Uvalde mayor to speak at news conference following report release
Uvalde report says 376 responders from various agencies were on scene the day of the massacre
Citing information from the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Texas House Uvalde massacre report publicly accounts for the breakdown of responders by agency.
Of the 376 responders, 149 were from the United States Border Patrol, 14 were from the Department of Homeland Security, and 91 were from the Texas Department of Public Safety, the report outlines.
The report also states that 25 responders were from Uvalde Police Department, 16 were from San Antonio Police Department (SWAT), and 16 were from the Uvalde County Sheriff's Office.
The report does not itemize when each of these responding officials arrived on site.
Uvalde report describes "lackadaisical approach” by authorities on the scene
The Texas House preliminary report on the Uvalde school massacre describes "shortcomings and failures of the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District and of various agencies and officers of law enforcement," and “an overall lackadaisical approach” by authorities on the scene of the shooting in which 21 people were killed.
According to a copy of the report reviewed by CNN, through their investigation, the committee didn't find any "villains" beyond the shooter.
"There is no one to whom we can attribute malice or ill motives. Instead, we found systemic failures and egregious poor decision making," the report says.
Printed copies of the report were hand-delivered to Uvalde and Texas officials on Saturday night
A Texas House investigative committee is expected to release a preliminary report Sunday on the Uvalde, Texas, school massacre that left 21 people dead, more than a month after the group began its search for answers.
The report is expected to focus on the facts of the attack, include a chronological sequence of events, a timeline, a law enforcement manifest, and details on the shooter, a source previously told CNN. It is expected to clarify conflicting accounts of what happened, include verbatim quotes from sworn testimony, and show that the law enforcement failure that day was much greater than one person or one agency, one source has said.
Members of the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District police chief and officers, the district superintendent, the school's principal, a teacher and custodial staff are among those who testified behind closed doors to the committee — with roughly 40 people testifying, according to one source.
Republican state Rep. Dustin Burrows, the committee chairman, said last month the group would do "everything in its power" to provide facts and answers about what happened "leading up to, during, and in the aftermath of this tragedy."
Families of the victims are expected to receive the report and hallway surveillance video, with no audio, of the law enforcement response on Sunday morning to provide them with an opportunity to review it before meeting with members of the investigative committee.
Printed copies of the report were hand-delivered to Uvalde and Texas officials Saturday night out of fear the document might leak to the media before family members of the victims were able to read it, according to some of the officials who received the report.
The surveillance footage was leaked and published by the Austin American-Statesman newspaper on Tuesday, sparking outrage from both local officials and families who said they were blindsided and disrespected by the unexpected release.
In a statement after the video was published by the paper, Burrows said that while he was glad a portion of the video was made public, he was "also disappointed the victims' families and the Uvalde community's requests to watch the video first, and not have certain images and audio of the violence, were not achieved."
The investigative committee's report and the video are expected to be released to the public concurrent with Sunday's meeting with family members. A news conference is scheduled for Sunday afternoon for members of the press to ask the committee questions.
Uvalde preliminary report outlines multiple failures by several entities
A preliminary report by the Texas House investigative committee probing the Uvalde, Texas, school massacre outlines multiple failures by several entities, including the overall law enforcement response, Robb Elementary school, the shooter's family, and social media platforms.
Families are expected to meet with the committee Sunday afternoon to discuss the 77-page report.
The report was made available to victims' families Sunday morning.