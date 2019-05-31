Virginia Beach mass shooting
SOON: Police will hold a news conference
The Virginia Beach Police Department will hold a news conference at 9:30 p.m. ET.
Virginia Beach Police Chief James Cervera told reporters at a news conference earlier today the shooter was a public utilities worker.
He said the shooter died after a gunfight with police.
Police find pistol and rifle at scene, official says
A semi-automatic pistol and a rifle were found at the scene and investigators believe they were used in the shooting, according to a law enforcement official.
The suspect is believed to have purchased the firearms legally, according to the investigators' preliminary information.
Virginia governor: "This is unspeakable, senseless violence"
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam issued a statement regarding today's deadly shooting at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center.
Read his remarks:
My deepest condolences and prayers go to the families of those who left home this morning, and will not return tonight, as well as those who have been injured in this tragedy.
This is unspeakable, senseless violence. I commend local and state law enforcement, first responders, medical teams, and all others who acted swiftly to respond to this situation. My thoughts continue to be with the victims and their families.”
Mayor Bobby Dyer: "This is the most devastating day in the history of Virginia Beach"
Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer got emotional when speaking about the shooting, calling it the "most devastating day" in the city's history.
"The people involved are our friends, coworkers, neighbors, colleagues," he said.
President Trump has been briefed on the Virginia Beach shooting
President Trump has been briefed on the shooting in Virginia Beach, the White House said.
“The President has been briefed on the shooting in Virginia Beach, VA and continues to monitor the situation," spokesperson Hogan Gidley said.
At least 11 were killed after a shooter opened fire at a municipal building, police Chief James Cervera told reporters Friday night.
Shooter was a disgruntled employee, source says
The shooter who killed 11 people at the Virginia Beach municipal complex was a “disgruntled employee," a Virginia government source briefed on the investigation tells CNN.
Virginia Beach Police Chief Jim Cervera previously described the gunman as a current, longtime public utilities worker with the city.
People hid under the desks during the shooting, reporter says
Gordon Rago, a reporter at The Virginian-Pilot, said witnesses described the scene as "frantic."
He said the shooting occurred around 4:30 p.m. ET when people were still visiting the municipal center to conduct business.
Witnesses told him that SWAT officers were running down the street, directing them to get inside.
"I've talked to people who said that they were hiding under their desks," Rago told CNN.
Many employees have gone home after the shooting, he said. Some employees left their cars behind, Rago added.
