Carolyn Kaster/AP

President Trump stayed clear of calling for stronger gun control measures, including background checks, following Saturday’s mass shooting in Texas that left seven people dead.

“We have a lot of groups working on it,” Trump said. “I’ve been speaking to a lot of senators, a lot of house members … People want to do something.”

The President said yesterday’s shooting didn’t impact what was happening in Congress.

“This really hasn’t changed anything, we’re doing a package,” he said. “That’s irrespective of what happened yesterday in Texas."

The administration is looking at different bills, ideas, and concepts, Trump said. He didn’t get too specific about what was being looked at but seemed to speak out against stronger background checks.

“For the most part, sadly, if you look at the last four or five, even going back further five, six, seven years… As strong as you make your background checks, they would not have stopped any of it," Trump said.

“It’s a big problem,” Trump said. “It’s a mental problem, it’s a big problem.” He called the shooter, “another very sick person.”

Trump also also thanked first responders, calling them, “incredible.”