Latest on the winter storm

Live Updates

Death toll rises from winter storm

By Aditi Sangal, Mike Hayes, Maureen Chowdhury, Elise Hammond and Tori B. Powell, CNN

Updated 12:38 p.m. ET, December 27, 2022
1 min ago

These are the places that got hit with the most snow in the last few days

From CNN's Mike Saenz and Nouran Salahieh

A perilous and prolonged winter storm that barreled across the nation over the past week brought heavy snow and blizzard conditions to parts of the US, as a major arctic blast plunged temperatures to dangerous levels in much of the country.

As it moved over the Great Lakes, the storm became a “bomb cyclone,” bringing blizzard and winter weather alerts along with whiteout conditions. New York state in particular saw heavy snowfall that stranded even emergency vehicles and caused widespread outages.

Here are the places that received some of the highest snow totals from this winter storm:

  • Buffalo: 49.2 inches in three days — The city in western New York got a whopping 55.8 inches of snow this month. The last time Buffalo has received this much snow in a monthly period was back in December 2001, with a whopping 82.7 inches.
  • Watertown: 41.1 inches in three days — Another city in New York, Watertown, was pummeled with snow as lake effect bands moved over the area, bringing dangerous blizzard conditions.
  • Copenhagen: 30.1 inches in three days — Near Watertown, Copenhagen, a village in New York’s Lewis County, was buried in snow.
  • Sault Ste. Marie: 10.9 inches in one day — The Michigan area set a daily maximum snowfall record with 10.9 inches of snow on Sunday. This beats the old record of 8 inches received back on Dec. 25, 1992.
  • Grand Rapids: 10.5 inches in one day — A record snowfall fell at Grand Rapids, Michigan, on Saturday, breaking the previous record of 7.5 inches set in 1993.
5 min ago

Southwest cancelations and delays expected to continue for several more days, CEO says

From CNN's Forrest Brown, Karla Cripps and Barry Neild

Passengers wait in line to check in for their flights at the Southwest Airlines service desk at LaGuardia Airport on Tuesday in New York.
Passengers wait in line to check in for their flights at the Southwest Airlines service desk at LaGuardia Airport on Tuesday in New York. (Yuki Iwamura/AP)

Air travelers in the United States hoping for clear skies on Tuesday following a disastrous week of weather-related flight cancelations and delays will have to extend their patience a few more days — particularly if they're flying with Southwest Airlines.

Southwest warns that this week's cancelations and delays are expected to continue for several more days, with representatives saying the Dallas-based airline is planning to dial back its flight schedule in order to get operations on track.

Southwest Airlines CEO Bob Jordan told The Wall Street Journal the company plans to operate just over a third of its schedule in upcoming days to give itself the ability for crews to get into the right positions.

"This is the largest scale event that I've ever seen," Jordan said in an interview Monday evening with WSJ.com.

The storm slammed two of its biggest hubs — Chicago and Denver — at a time when Covid and other winter ailments were stretching staff rosters. Southwest's aggressive schedule and underinvestment have also been blamed.

The winter storm that swept across the country was ill-timed for travelers who had started pushing Christmas week flying numbers back toward pre-pandemic levels.

34 min ago

Nationwide winter-storm related death toll rises to 52. Here's what we know about the deaths by state. 

From CNN staff

Vehicles are seen abandoned in heavy snowfall in downtown Buffalo on Monday.
Vehicles are seen abandoned in heavy snowfall in downtown Buffalo on Monday.  (Joed Viera/AFP/Getty Images)

At least 52 storm-related deaths have been reported across several states:

New York: In addition to the 28 deaths in Erie County, one fatal carbon monoxide poisoning has been reported in Niagara County.

Colorado: Police in Colorado Springs reported two deaths related to the cold since Thursday, with one man found near a power transformer of a building, possibly seeking warmth, and another in a camp in an alleyway.

Kansas: Three people have died in weather-related traffic accidents, the Highway Patrol said Friday.

Kentucky: Three people have died, officials have said, including one involving a vehicle crash in Montgomery County.

Missouri: One person died after a van slid off an icy road and into a frozen creek, Kansas City police said.

Ohio: Nine people have died as a result of weather-related auto crashes, including four in a Saturday morning crash on Interstate 75, when a tractor-trailer crossed the median and collided with an SUV and a pickup, authorities said.

South Carolina: Two men – including a 91-year-old who went outside on Christmas Day to fix a broken water pipe – died due to the storm in Anderson County, the coroner’s office there said. The other victim died on Christmas Eve after his home lost power.

Tennessee: The Department of Health on Friday confirmed one storm-related fatality.

Vermont: One woman in Castleton died after a tree fell on her home, according to the police chief.

Wisconsin: The State Patrol on Thursday reported one fatal crash due to winter weather.

50 min ago

Erie County is preparing for possible flooding due to rapidly melting snow as temperatures rise

Erie County officials said that they are preparing for possible flooding conditions later in the week as temperatures rise in the region and the snow begins to melt rapidly.

Dan Nevers, Erie County emergency services commissioner, said Tuesday that they are working to get the snow "cleared from curb to curb" in as many areas as possible in an effort to mitigate the chance of flooding.

"We are a little bit concerned about it," Nevers said.

Local officials expect that the area could see temperatures drop to 50 degrees later in the week.

47 min ago

New York’s Erie County storm-related death toll rises to 28, county official says 

From CNN's Artemis Moshtaghian

At least 28 have died due to the winter storm that hit New York state over the Christmas weekend, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz shared in an update on Tuesday.

Monday night, Poloncarz said the death toll for Erie County stood at 27. On Tuesday, the Department of Health announced three additional weather-related deaths but disqualified two deaths that were previously considered weather related. 

Poloncarz addressed the discrepancy in death toll numbers saying that Erie County Medical Examiner’s Office determined that the first two weather related deaths that were reported in Cheektowaga were actually medical conditions that “were not save-able.” 

 

15 min ago

Erie County executive to Buffalo residents: "Please, please, please do not drive in the city"

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz speaks at a news conference Tuesday.
Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz speaks at a news conference Tuesday. (WKBW)

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz implored people "please, please, please do not drive in the city of Buffalo" where a traffic ban has been implemented.

Speaking at a news conference on Tuesday, Poloncarz said that 100 military police and additional New York State police are being brought in to "manage traffic control" in the city because "too many people" are ignoring the ban.

All of Erie County has a driving advisory in place, but Buffalo is the only city with an outright driving ban.

"It is ugly right now on many of the streets," Poloncarz said, noting that when he rode around the city in an emergency vehicle he felt like he was driving "three feet above ground."

"I am begging, stay home," Poloncarz said, adding that in case of emergency people should call 911.

Erie County Undersheriff William Cooley said his office has reallocated a lot of its personnel to accommodate emergency service requests.

“Critical demands of the sheriff's office continue, and they include transportation of dialysis patients and people in need of medical care,” Cooley said. “We're also assisting with medical personnel and getting them to local hospitals and getting them into assisted living facilities and other essential operations.”

The undersheriff said his office has detectives working on these missions, and people normally assigned to work in county buildings and in the agency’s civil division that are out on the roads helping out with emergency service requests.

CNN’s Celina Tebor contributed reporting to this post.

1 hr 35 min ago

All major highways in western New York are now open

From CNN's Artemis Moshtaghian

All major highways across western New York, including the New York State Thruway, are now open, according to an update from the state's Department of Transportation’s regional office in Rochester.

“This is a sign that we are finally turning the corner on this once-in-a-generation storm,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a tweet. “Please continue to follow local advisories & stay safe.”

See her tweet below:

29 min ago

Buffalo's deputy mayor expects the city death toll to rise

From CNN's Artemis Moshtaghian

National Grid technicians work Monday in Buffalo
National Grid technicians work Monday in Buffalo (Joed Viera/AFP/Getty Images)

Buffalo’s deputy mayor said she expects the city’s death toll to rise as city and county officials provide winter storm updates Tuesday.

Some people died from carbon monoxide poisoning, some were found dead in their vehicles, and others were found in snowbanks in what she said appeared to be attempts made to leave their abandoned vehicles, Buffalo City Deputy Mayor Crystal Rodriguez-Dabney said in an interview with Poppy Harlow on CNN This Morning.

"People were trying to get home [during the storm] and they were stuck and so many people tried to ride out the storm in their car, but also, some people tried to walk and leave their cars," she explained.

The deputy mayor said that at the height of the storm first responders were needing to be rescued but, "it's not still going on, but it was something that was a huge problem for us."

"We had rescue vehicles who were trying to get to emergency situations that were calling saying 'we're stuck' and so we had rescuers rescuing the rescuers."

She addressed looting in the city saying that looters are taking the attention of police who are trying to respond to health emergency situations and "now have to respond to emergency situations related to crimes."

"We have people who are taking T.V.s, we have people who are breaking into stores that have nothing to do with just basic survival and it is reprehensible," Rodriguez-Dabney said echoing Mayor Byron Brown's sentiments.

1 hr 36 min ago

"It's either $500 a night in New York City or come here": Couple took bus to Atlanta for a new flight home

From CNN's Nick Valencia and Devon Sayers   

After spending Christmas together in New York City, Emily and Richard Jimenez were scheduled to make their way back to their two-year-old son in Las Vegas. But when their Southwest Airlines flight got canceled, the couple were forced to take a bus from New York City to Atlanta instead of waiting for a new flight.

After standing in line for four and a half hours with no agent available to speak, "somebody came around and said 'hey we have 19 seats on a bus going to Atlanta, and it leaves in 30 minutes. And if you want it, make a decision,'" Richard Jimenez said.  

The alternative was to "wait in New York city for six days," Emily Jimenez told CNN at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. "So, it's either $500 a night in New York City or come here."

"We have loyalty status and it doesn't get us anywhere. I mean everybody's in the same situation," Richard said, adding that he is also a medical student and needs to be back on his shift in two days.

Despite the holiday travel difficulties, Emily said she's happy they're enduring the ordeal together. "We're together, you gotta trust and adjust." 