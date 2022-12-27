Passengers wait in line to check in for their flights at the Southwest Airlines service desk at LaGuardia Airport on Tuesday in New York. (Yuki Iwamura/AP)

Air travelers in the United States hoping for clear skies on Tuesday following a disastrous week of weather-related flight cancelations and delays will have to extend their patience a few more days — particularly if they're flying with Southwest Airlines.

Southwest warns that this week's cancelations and delays are expected to continue for several more days, with representatives saying the Dallas-based airline is planning to dial back its flight schedule in order to get operations on track.

Southwest Airlines CEO Bob Jordan told The Wall Street Journal the company plans to operate just over a third of its schedule in upcoming days to give itself the ability for crews to get into the right positions.

"This is the largest scale event that I've ever seen," Jordan said in an interview Monday evening with WSJ.com.

The storm slammed two of its biggest hubs — Chicago and Denver — at a time when Covid and other winter ailments were stretching staff rosters. Southwest's aggressive schedule and underinvestment have also been blamed.

The winter storm that swept across the country was ill-timed for travelers who had started pushing Christmas week flying numbers back toward pre-pandemic levels.