Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear urged Kentuckians to stay off the roads Thursday as the state is expected to get hit with severe winter weather.

“We are urging Kentuckians to stay off the roads starting Thursday afternoon. If you are an essential worker and must travel, please follow these safety tips and have a vehicle kit in your car,” Beshear said on Twitter.

During a press conference on Thursday, Beshear added that residents can expect the roads to be “treacherous.”

“You can have very little visibility and we can get to a point where the salt, even with all the extra stuff we do to it, won’t work to prevent ice, if we have certain conditions out there.” Beshear said. “So, everybody expects the roads to be treacherous tonight through tomorrow.”

Kentuckians across the state can expect 1 to 3 inches of snow, but it’s also the windchills and wind gusts residents should be concerned about, Beshear said.

“The windchills starting tonight and through Friday afternoon are going to be very dangerous,” Beshear said. “It’s going to be really cold. It’s not going to get above freezing until probably like Tuesday.”

In addition to staying off the roads, Beshear urged residents to check on senior citizens or loved ones who may not have adequate heating systems in their homes.

“We’re taking this very seriously,” Beshear said. “We’ve been through a lot in these last 3 years. We have lost 17,400 plus people in a pandemic, now 44 from flooding, 81 from tornado, I don’t want to lose one person due to this cold.”

The Kentucky National Guard has prepositioned resources and is ready to assist with rescues, if needed, Beshear said.