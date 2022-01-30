More than 15 million people across the Northeast, Appalachians, and southern Florida are under wind chill alerts this morning as arctic air filters south and east behind the departing nor’easter.

Morning low temperatures are forecast to be in the single digits and teens across much of the Northeast and Appalachians. However, some interior portions of New York and New England could see morning temperatures drop below zero. Winds behind the nor’easter could gust as high as 40 mph in some locations this morning.

These strong winds combined with the cold air temperatures will cause wind chills (or the “feels like” temperature) to be as cold as 10 to 20 degrees below zero.

Making history: This cold, arctic air will also impact locations as far south as Florida this morning, where several cities could see record morning low temperatures today.

Morning low temperatures across the region will be in the upper 20s to mid-30s but wind chills could feel as cold as 20 degrees. This is some of the coldest air to impact southern Florida in over a decade. This has lead the National Weather Service office in Miami to warn of “falling iguanas” Sunday morning.

“Iguanas are cold-blooded. They slow down or become immobile when temps drop into the 40s. They may fall from trees, but they are not dead,” the weather service office said.

These wind chill alerts will expire by 9 a.m. or 10 a.m. ET this morning as temperatures warn to near normal values by this afternoon.