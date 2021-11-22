The celebratory sounds of a Wisconsin Christmas parade were interrupted by terrified screams Sunday after a vehicle plowed into people gathered for the event in Waukesha, a city about 20 miles west of downtown Milwaukee.
At least five people were killed and more than 40 were injured in the chaos, city official said.
Here's what we know about how the incident unfolded: Crowds were bundled up along Waukesha's Main Street to enjoy the parade when a red SUV drove through a series of barricades and barreled onto the parade route around 4:39 p.m. local time, Waukesha Police Chief Daniel Thompson said.
A video of the parade recorded by Angela O'Boyle, who was watching from her fifth-floor apartment balcony, shows the SUV hitting a person in a marching band. The vehicle then continues forward, hitting and running over others in the band and crowd before driving away. In the video, people can be heard screaming and seen running for safety as the SUV continues its path through the crowd.
Video of the parade published on the city's Facebook page shows a red SUV driving quickly through the parade, followed by a running police officer.
A Waukesha police officer discharged their weapon in an attempt to stop the driver, Thompson said. No bystanders were struck by the officer's gunfire, the chief added, noting that he doesn't believe any shots were fired from the SUV.
A vehicle was recovered and a "person of interest" was taken into custody, Thompson said. "The scene is now safe," the chief said Sunday evening.
Where the investigation stands: Thompson would not say whether the person in custody was the driver of the SUV or if any arrests have been made. It is unknown at this time whether the incident was an act of terrorism, he added.
Roads in the area will remain closed for at least 24 hours, Thompson said. Businesses along road where the incident took place should remain closed Monday, city officials said.