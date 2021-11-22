The Milwaukee Dancing Grannies posted a statement on Facebook Monday, saying members of the group were among the dead in Sunday's tragedy in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

"Those who died were extremely passionate Grannies," according to the group's statement.

At least five people were killed and more than 40 were injured after a red SUV sped into the Waukesha Christmas Parade Sunday afternoon.

Authorities have not released any details on the identities of the victims.

The Milwaukee Dancing Grannies are listed in the parade lineup on the city's website.

Their statement did not mention how many members of the group were affected or injured in the incident.

The group goes on to say they "are devasted (sic) by this terrible tradegy (sic) with of loss of life and injuries in the Waukesha Christmas parade."

"Our group was doing what they loved, performing in front of crowds in a parade putting smiles on faces of all ages, filling them with joy and happiness."

“Our hearts are heavy at this most difficult time, as more information and updates become available it will be posted. Please keep them their families, friends, the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies and everyone who lives have forever changed in your thoughts and prayer,” the statement added.

A person of interest is in custody, according to authorities, and an investigation into the incident is ongoing.