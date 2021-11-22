A "person of interest" is in custody, police chief says
Waukesha, Wisconsin, Police Chief Dan Thompson said a "person of interest" is in custody following the incident at the Waukesha Christmas Parade.
Thompson said police were no longer looking for a suspect's vehicle.
"This is still a very fluid investigation," he said.
35 min ago
Police chief says there are "some fatalities" following Waukesha parade incident
There are "some fatalities" after an SUV plowed through a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, Police Chief Dan Thompson said, but he did not specify how many.
"The vehicle struck more than 20 individuals, some of the individuals were children and some fatalities as a result of this incident," he said.
Earlier today, Thompson said more than 20 people were injured in the incident.
37 min ago
NOW: Officials give an update on the Wisconsin Christmas Parade incident
Law enforcement officials are now giving an update about the incident at the Waukesha, Wisconsin, Christmas parade.
What we know so far: More than 20 people were injured when an SUV ran into crowds gathered for the parade, Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson said earlier today.
Officials have recovered the suspected vehicle, and they are looking into a person of interest, Thompson said.
He added there are currently no other threats.
39 min ago
White House offers assistance to state and local officials after Waukesha incident
From CNN’S Arlette Saenz
The White House is in touch with state and local officials to offer support and assistance following the incident in Waukesha, Wisconsin, according to a White House official.
“The White House is closely monitoring the situation in Waukesha and our hearts go out to everyone who has been impacted by this terrible incident,” a White House official said. “We have reached out to state and local officials to offer any support and assistance as needed.”
More than 20 people were injured during the incident, Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson said earlier today.
44 min ago
ATF agents assisting Waukesha Police
Special agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives have responded to assist Waukesha Police, according to Erik Longnecker, acting division chief of the Public Affairs Division of the ATF.