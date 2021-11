A police officer discharged his weapon at the suspect's vehicle to try to stop it, Waukesha, Wisconsin, Police Chief Dan Thompson said.

The SUV ran into crowds gathered for the parade in Waukesha, injuring 23 people, including 12 minors.

"No bystanders were injured by a result of the weapon discharge," Thompson said.

The officer has been with the police department for six and a half years, he added.