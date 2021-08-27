Countries are racing to evacuate people ahead of the Aug. 31 deadline. Here's where things stand

In this handout provided by U.S. Central Command Public Affairs, passengers are seen lining up to board a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III at Hamid Karzai International Airport on August 24. Master Sgt. Donald R. Allen/U.S. Air Forces/Getty Images

President Joe Biden said the US is on track to complete its hurried airlift in Afghanistan by August 31 even as questions remain over who will be able to leave and when.

Keeping this deadline in mind, here are where other countries' evacuation operations stand.

Australia: Defense Minister Peter Dutton confirmed Australia has ended its evacuation flights from Kabul following Thursday's attacks. The Australian forces evacuated more than 4,000 people from Kabul.

"I’m pleased that we were able to lift our people out not too long before this attack," Dutton told a Sky News reporter.

New Zealand: The country's final evacuation flight from Afghanistan landed in the United Arab Emirates Thursday night local prior to the attacks at the Kabul Airport.

"Operational considerations have now dictated the necessity to end further flights into Kabul,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said in a press release Friday.

At least 276 New Zealand nationals and residents had been evacuated, the government added.

Germany: Troops are “all safely back from Kabul”, Germany’s Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said in a tweet Friday. Germany’s armed forces have used Tashkent, Uzbekistan, as a staging post for evacuations from Afghanistan.

Spain: The country has ended its evacuation mission, the country’s Presidency said in a statement.

Two military planes carried out the last 81 Spaniards remaining in Afghanistan, along with four Portuguese soldiers and 85 Afghans and their families who had worked with NATO countries.

United Kingdom: While Thursday's attack "did not hasten" UK's departure, the country's evacuation efforts will end in a "matter of hours," Ben Wallace, the defense secretary, said Friday. UK's main processing center outside Kabul airport is now closed.

France: The country will see its evacuation mission “through to the end and will maintain its humanitarian and protection efforts for Afghans under threat,” despite Thursday’s deadly attack on Kabul’s international airport, the Élysée said in a statement.