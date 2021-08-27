US Embassy in Kabul again warns US citizens to leave airport gates "immediately"

The US Embassy in Kabul again warned US citizens at a number of gates at the airport to “leave immediately,” citing security threats.

The alert advised US citizens “to avoid traveling to the airport and to avoid airport gates.”

Some context: Following a deadly terrorist attack at one of the gates of the Hamid Karzai International Airport on Thursday, President Biden’s national security team told him Friday that "another terror attack in Kabul is likely, but that they are taking maximum force protection measures at the Kabul Airport," according to White House press secretary Jen Psaki.