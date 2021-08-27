From CNN's Nick Paton Walsh in Doha and Niamh Kennedy in Dublin

British soldiers secure the perimeter outside the Baron Hotel in Kabul, Afghanistan on August 26. Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

The United Kingdom’s evacuation operation in Afghanistan will end in a "matter of hours," UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said Friday.

That follows the closure of the UK's main processing center, the Baron Hotel, located outside Kabul airport. The Ministry of Defence said in a statement Friday that it had closed the processing facilities to enable it to focus efforts on evacuating the British nationals and others it had already processed who were at the airport awaiting departure.

Wallace told Sky News that, following the decision to close the processing center at 4.30 a.m. UK time, the UK will now "process" the approximately 1,000 people in the airfield.

The operation has a "matter of hours" left, Wallace said, and the "sad fact" is that "not every single one will get out."

The move comes after two bombing attacks outside the airport on Thursday, local time.

Wallace stressed that the blast "did not hasten our departure."

“We closed the Baron Hotel, almost exactly on schedule. The explosion was horrendous. But it didn't hasten our departure, we were going last night,” he told Sky News.

In the statement Friday, Wallace said more than 13,000 people had been evacuated in 14 days.