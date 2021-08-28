US Marine Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz died in Thursday's bombing outside Kabul International Airport, his father Mark Schmitz confirmed in a statement.

"We are going to Dover today. The love and support that we have experienced is incredible. [Jared’s] entire world was the US Marine Corps," Mark Schmitz wrote. "Ever since he committed himself to the Marines in high school, he wanted to join. He showed a level of dedication that I haven’t seen."

Jared Schmitz was from Wentzville, Missouri, and was, according to his father, particularly close to his 9-year-old special-needs sister.

"She worshipped the ground he walked on," Mark Schmitz wrote. "He would meet her at the bus stop every day and walk home. It really made her day. She would get a kick out of making her backpack heavier to get on his nerves, but of course he just turned that into training."

"He was a great friend. I didn’t know it was possible to be as proud of someone as I am of him now," the statement said. "At first, I was terrified for him to join the Corps, but with his dedication, in the end he was doing what he loved and what was his mission was in life."