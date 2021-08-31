Biden: Afghanistan withdrawal marks end of an era of US military effort to "remake other countries"

President Biden said the end of the war in Afghanistan marks the end of an era for the United States’ military efforts “to remake other countries.”
“This decision about Afghanistan isn’t just about Afghanistan. It’s about ending an era of major military operations to remake other countries,” the President said during a speech at the White House Tuesday marking the end of US military operations in Afghanistan.
“We saw a mission of counterterrorism in Afghanistan, getting the terrorists and stopping attacks, morph into a counterinsurgency, nation-building, trying to create a democratic, cohesive, and united Afghanistan, something that has never been done over many centuries of Afghanistan’s history. Moving on from that mindset and those kind of large-scale troop deployments will make us stronger and more effective and safer at home,” he added.
The President also said he refuses to send another generation of young men and women “to fight a war that should have ended long ago.”
“It was time to be honest with the American people again. We no longer had a clear purpose in an open-ended mission in Afghanistan,” Biden said.