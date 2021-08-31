Biden: Afghanistan withdrawal marks end of an era of US military effort to "remake other countries"

President Joe Biden. (Evan Vucci/AP)

President Biden defended his decision to withdraw troops from Afghanistan during remarks from the White House, stating that he refused to start another "decade of warfare."

"My fellow Americans, the war in Afghanistan is now over. I am the fourth president that must face the issue of whether to end this war. When I was running for president, I made a commitment to the American people that I would end this war. Today, I've honored that commitment. It was time to be honest with the American people again. We no longer had a clear purpose in an open ended mission in Afghanistan. After 20 years of war in Afghanistan, I refuse to send another generation of America's sons and daughters to fight a war that should've ended long ago," he said.

Biden continued to address the estimated $2 trillion cost of the war and how the money spent may have hindered American national interests over the years.

"What have we lost as a consequence in terms of opportunities? I refuse to continue a war that was no longer in the service of the vital national interest of our people," he said.

Biden also addressed the human cost that Americans suffered during the 20 years spent in Afghanistan.

"And most of all, after 800,000 Americans serving in Afghanistan ... After 20,744 American servicemen and women injured, and the loss of 2,461 American personnel, including 13 lives lost just this week, I refuse to open another decade of warfare in Afghanistan," Biden said.

"We've been a nation too long at war. If you're 20 years old today, you've never known an America at peace. So when I hear that we could have, should've continued this so-called low-grade effort in Afghanistan, at low risk to our service members, at low cost, I don't think enough people understand how much we have asked of the 1% of this country who put that uniform on, willing to put their lives on the line in defense of our nation," the President said.