Germany estimates up to 40,000 local staff for development organizations are still in Afghanistan

Andreas Gora/Pool/Getty Images

There are an estimated 10,000 to 40,000 local staff who work for development organizations and have a right to be evacuated to Germany still in Afghanistan, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said during a news conference Tuesday.

Merkel explained that after NATO troops’ withdrawal from Afghanistan, Germany did not stop its development work. She stressed that to date UN organizations want to remain in Afghanistan — and want to do so in the future.

There are branches of organizations such as the World Food Program, who work from the German side there, UNHCR, UNICEF and people who have worked in a development capacity who have a right to be transferred to Germany if they feel at risk. “Many of those — the majority — are not yet in Germany, because we didn’t stop the development work,” Merkel said.

“Our central focus at the moment are local staff, and those are not 300, but probably more likely 10-40,000,” Merkel told journalists. She added it is to be seen how many of them want to leave the country, “this is also highly dependent on the sort of circumstances that the Taliban create in the country.”

“No one takes the decision to leave their home lightly,” Merkel said.