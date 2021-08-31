In photos: The scene at Kabul airport this morning
In the moments following the end of America's presence of nearly 20 years in Afghanistan, jubilant Taliban fighters were seen celebrating as they took over Kabul's airport. Videos showed Taliban fighters filling the night air with gunfire as they walked through a hanger operated by US troops just hours earlier.
As the sun rose on Tuesday morning, photographs from the airport showed members of the Taliban making their way through an abandoned hanger strewn with equipment the US left behind.
In a press conference on the tarmac hours after the last US troops left the country, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said the US withdrawal was a lesson to others.
"We have a message to any possible invader, that anyone who looks to Afghanistan with bad intention, they will face what the United States has faced today," Mujahid said.
The group also restated their pledge to engage with the world. Mujahid added, "The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan wants to have good relations with the whole world on behalf of the nation. We want to have strong diplomatic relations with all, including the United States. We want to gradually re-establish good relations with the United States in the future."
1 hr 11 min ago
Afghanistan’s health care system could collapse due to lack of support, MSF says
From Hannah Ritchie
Afghanistan’s health care system is at risk of collapsing as foreign donors stop providing aid following the Taliban takeover, according to the international medical humanitarian organization Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), also knows as Doctors Without Borders.
“The old health system in Afghanistan was supported from the outside — foreign aid, mainly, the World Bank, the EU, and some of the donors. And as you may know, the World Bank, but also the IMF and some others, froze the funds for Afghanistan, and one of the great risks for the health system here is basically to collapse because of lack of support," country representative Filipe Ribeiro warned on Monday.
"The overall health system in Afghanistan is understaffed, under-equipped and underfunded, for years. And the great risk is that this underfunding will continue over time,” he added.
MSF is one of the largest medical aid agencies in Afghanistan and has vowed that its teams across the country “will stay put” following the Taliban’s takeover.
During Taliban rule in Afghanistan from 1996-2001, MSF had a fraught relationship with the group and was eventually expelled from the country in 1998.
The Taliban claims it welcomes foreign donors and has vowed to protect the rights of international aid staff who wish to remain in the country. It's not yet known if they will follow through on this pledge.
1 hr 8 min ago
Almost 14,000 evacuees awaiting onward travel from Ramstein airbase in Germany
From Atika Shubert at Ramstein Air Base, Germany
The Ramstein US Air Base in Germany has so far received approximately 106 aircraft carrying vulnerable Afghans, according to a daily update from the public affairs officer.
Ramstein is one of the largest US airbases outside America, and has now been transformed into a temporary transit point for evacuees to the US.
How the numbers look:
Currently, there are 13,900 evacuees at the Ramstein Air Base awaiting travel onward
The public affairs officer says that within the next 12 hours, the base is anticipating a further 2,300 evacuees to arrive
So far, 10,000 evacuees have departed on approximately 42 flights from Ramstein to their resettlement locations
And, within the next 12 hours, over 2,700 evacuees will depart Ramstein.
Brig. Gen. Josh Olson told CNN Saturday that evacuees will stay roughly 48 to 72 hours at Ramstein, adding that per the US agreement with Germany, they would not stay longer than 10 days.
1 hr 11 min ago
Britain's Foreign Secretary pushes back on claim UK endangered American troops at Kabul airport
From Nina Avramova in London
Britain’s Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said it was “simply not true” to suggest the UK pushed for Abbey Gate to remain open at the Hamid Karzai International airport, which was the site of a suicide bombing on Thursday, that killed more than 170 people, including 13 US service members.
“It is just not true to suggest that other than securing our civilian staff inside the airport that we were pushing to leave the gate open. In fact, and let me just be clear about this, we were issuing changes of travel advice before the bomb attack took place and saying to people in the crowd — which I was particularly concerned — certainly UK nationals and anyone else should leave because of the risk,” he said. “It is certainly right to say that we got our civilian staff out of the processing center by Abbey Gate,” Raab told Sky News Tuesday morning.
ISIS in Khorasan (ISIS-K) claimed, without evidence supporting the claim, that an ISIS militant carried out the attack.
1 hr 43 min ago
Pakistan foreign minister expects a new government will be announced in Afghanistan in a few days
From Sophia Saifi in Islamabad
Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says he expects to see a new government announced in Afghanistan in a few days.
“The statements from the Taliban that we have seen is that they will announce the government once the withdrawal has been completed. Yesterday, the formal announcement was made. In the next few days, we can expect the announcement of a government,” he said at a presser in Islamabad on Tuesday.
2 hr 9 min ago
China calls US policy in Afghanistan “unworkable” and says it will “end in failure”
From CNN’s Beijing bureau
China has described the US policy in Afghanistan as “unworkable” and said it will collapse in the wake of the withdrawal from the country.
The US policy of imposing values and social systems on other countries is bound to be unworkable and will only end in failure," China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at a daily briefing Tuesday. “Afghanistan has gotten rid of foreign military occupation; the Afghan people have ushered in a new starting point for national peace and reconstruction; the history of Afghanistan has opened a new page,” Wang said.
He went to say that China respects “Afghanistan’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity” and insists on “not intervening in Afghanistan’s internal affairs,” adding that China will pursue a friendly policy oriented towards all the Afghan people.
“The history and reality of Afghanistan have shown that the achievement of peace, stability and economic development requires [the country to establish] an open and inclusive political structure, to pursue a moderate and stable domestic and foreign policies, and to sever all connections to all terrorist organizations,” Wang said.
“China will continue to maintain close communication and coordination with all parties in Afghanistan and the international community, and provide support and assistance within its capacity in order to restore peace, rebuild the economy, combat all terrorist organizations including the East Turkestan Islamic Movement and integrate into the international community.”
Wang’s comments echoed a statement from China's envoy to the United Nations on Monday. Ambassador Geng Shuang, China's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, made anaddress to the UN Security Council where, without naming the US, he said that Beijing hopes “relevant countries” change what he called “the wrong practice of imposing their own wills on the others.”
3 hr 25 min ago
Afghanistan begins its first day in two decades without US troops on the ground
Maj. Gen. Chris Donahue stepped onto a C-17 in Kabul, Afghanistan, late Monday night and, for the first time in nearly 20 years, there were no US troops on Afghan soil.
America's longest war effectively ended late Monday when the last US military planes left Afghanistan. The aircraft carrying Donahue and the final US combatants in Afghanistan lifted off at 11:59 p.m. local time, with just a minute to spare before US President Joe Biden's August 31 deadline to withdraw from the country.
Here's what you need to know for Tuesday:
The last Americans: The US Department of Defense tweeted a picture of Donahue, boarding an aircraft to depart Kabul. That night-vision photograph will likely become an indelible image tied to the unceremonious and chaotic end to war that lasted about two decades.
Donahue and the top US diplomat in Kabul, Charge d’Affaires Ross Wilson, were the last two US officials to step off of Afghanistan soil and onto a US military aircraft out of Afghanistan.
The Taliban celebrates: Videos from Kabul airport following the US departure showed Taliban fighters inspecting military hardware and celebrating. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid on Tuesday congratulated the people of Afghanistan, saying "this victory belongs to us all."
The White House's next steps: Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday the US is starting "a new chapter" in Afghanistan. He outlined the US' plans for the "days and weeks ahead" that includes suspending their diplomatic presence in Kabul and creating a new team.
More details are expected to be forthcoming. President Biden will address the American people on the end of the war in Afghanistan from the White House on Tuesday afternoon.
US citizens left behind: Blinken said Monday that the State Department believes there is “a small number of Americans, under 200 and likely closer to 100, who remain in Afghanistan and want to leave.”
Blinken said the US and its allies, including Qatar and Turkey, are discussing ways to reopen the Kabul airport as quickly as possible to facilitate safe travel out of Afghanistan for Americans, US legal permanent residents and Afghans who worked with the United States who want to leave the country.
Afghanistan's future: Many in Afghanistan remain worried that, despite the Taliban's attempt to portray itself as a more moderate force, the militant group will govern by the draconian, fundamentalist religious law that marked its time in power in the late 1990s.
"They are terrified about being left behind. They are more terrified about being forgotten. Biden may say the war is over. It's not over for them," said Paul Rieckhoff, founder of Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America.
3 hr 45 min ago
Chinese envoy to UN blames "hasty" withdrawal of troops for chaos in Afghanistan
From CNN's Senior UN Correspondent Richard Roth and Artemis Moshtaghian
China's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Geng Shuang, said the “hasty and disorderly withdrawal of foreign troops” caused the recent chaos in Afghanistan.
“Withdrawal is not the end of responsibility but the beginning of reflection and correction,” Shuang said Monday during an address to the UN Security Council.
China and Russia both abstained from voting Monday on a Security Council resolution to create a "safe passage" zone for people seeking to leave Afghanistan from Kabul airport after the US withdrawal from the country. The other 13 members of the Security Council all voted in favor of the proposal.
Shuang said China did not feel it was necessary for the Security Council to urgently pass the “safe passage” resolution.
Without directly mentioning the United States, Shuang said China hopes “relevant countries” change what he called “the wrong practice of imposing their own wills on the others” and refrain from imposing sanctions on Afghanistan.
Given Afghanistan’s current state, Shuang said the international community should actively engage with the Taliban and provide them with guidance. The ambassador added he hopes the Taliban will fulfill their commitment in completely cutting ties with all terrorist organizations.
4 hr 8 min ago
Taliban spokesman congratulates Afghan people after US withdrawal
From CNN's Jonny Hallam
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid on Tuesday congratulated the people of Afghanistan following the complete withdrawal of US forces from the country.
Speaking from the runway of Kabul airport just hours after the last American troops had flown out, Mujahid told a small crowd of people that "this victory belongs to us all."
"We want to have good relations with the US and the world," said Mujahid, who appeared beside heavily armed fighters from the Taliban's special forces brigade. "We hope that Afghanistan is never occupied again, and this country stays prosperous, free, home for all Afghans and governed by the Islamic rule."
Mujahid specifically congratulated a group of fighters beside him, telling them he hoped Taliban combatants would now "treat the people nicely."
"This nation has the right to live in peace, the right to prosperity, and we are the servants of the nation not, God forbid, that we are dominant over the nation," he said. "I am praising your sacrifices; I thank you and I congratulate you."