Pakistan foreign minister expects a new government will be announced in Afghanistan in a few days
Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says he expects to see a new government announced in Afghanistan in a few days.
“The statements from the Taliban that we have seen is that they will announce the government once the withdrawal has been completed. Yesterday, the formal announcement was made. In the next few days, we can expect the announcement of a government,” he said at a presser in Islamabad on Tuesday.
China calls US policy in Afghanistan “unworkable” and says it will “end in failure”
China has described the US policy in Afghanistan as “unworkable” and said it will collapse in the wake of the withdrawal from the country.
The US policy of imposing values and social systems on other countries is bound to be unworkable and will only end in failure," China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at a daily briefing Tuesday. “Afghanistan has gotten rid of foreign military occupation; the Afghan people have ushered in a new starting point for national peace and reconstruction; the history of Afghanistan has opened a new page,” Wang said.
He went to say that China respects “Afghanistan’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity” and insists on “not intervening in Afghanistan’s internal affairs,” adding that China will pursue a friendly policy oriented towards all the Afghan people.
“The history and reality of Afghanistan have shown that the achievement of peace, stability and economic development requires [the country to establish] an open and inclusive political structure, to pursue a moderate and stable domestic and foreign policies, and to sever all connections to all terrorist organizations,” Wang said.
“China will continue to maintain close communication and coordination with all parties in Afghanistan and the international community, and provide support and assistance within its capacity in order to restore peace, rebuild the economy, combat all terrorist organizations including the East Turkestan Islamic Movement and integrate into the international community.”
Wang’s comments echoed a statement from China's envoy to the United Nations on Monday. Ambassador Geng Shuang, China's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, made anaddress to the UN Security Council where, without naming the US, he said that Beijing hopes “relevant countries” change what he called “the wrong practice of imposing their own wills on the others.”
Afghanistan begins its first day in two decades without US troops on the ground
Maj. Gen. Chris Donahue stepped onto a C-17 in Kabul, Afghanistan, late Monday night and, for the first time in nearly 20 years, there were no US troops on Afghan soil.
America's longest war effectively ended late Monday when the last US military planes left Afghanistan. The aircraft carrying Donahue and the final US combatants in Afghanistan lifted off at 11:59 p.m. local time, with just a minute to spare before US President Joe Biden's August 31 deadline to withdraw from the country.
Here's what you need to know for Tuesday:
The last Americans: The US Department of Defense tweeted a picture of Donahue, boarding an aircraft to depart Kabul. That night-vision photograph will likely become an indelible image tied to the unceremonious and chaotic end to war that lasted about two decades.
Donahue and the top US diplomat in Kabul, Charge d’Affaires Ross Wilson, were the last two US officials to step off of Afghanistan soil and onto a US military aircraft out of Afghanistan.
The Taliban celebrates: Videos from Kabul airport following the US departure showed Taliban fighters inspecting military hardware and celebrating. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid on Tuesday congratulated the people of Afghanistan, saying "this victory belongs to us all."
The White House's next steps: Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday the US is starting "a new chapter" in Afghanistan. He outlined the US' plans for the "days and weeks ahead" that includes suspending their diplomatic presence in Kabul and creating a new team.
More details are expected to be forthcoming. President Biden will address the American people on the end of the war in Afghanistan from the White House on Tuesday afternoon.
US citizens left behind: Blinken said Monday that the State Department believes there is “a small number of Americans, under 200 and likely closer to 100, who remain in Afghanistan and want to leave.”
Blinken said the US and its allies, including Qatar and Turkey, are discussing ways to reopen the Kabul airport as quickly as possible to facilitate safe travel out of Afghanistan for Americans, US legal permanent residents and Afghans who worked with the United States who want to leave the country.
Afghanistan's future: Many in Afghanistan remain worried that, despite the Taliban's attempt to portray itself as a more moderate force, the militant group will govern by the draconian, fundamentalist religious law that marked its time in power in the late 1990s.
"They are terrified about being left behind. They are more terrified about being forgotten. Biden may say the war is over. It's not over for them," said Paul Rieckhoff, founder of Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America.
Chinese envoy to UN blames "hasty" withdrawal of troops for chaos in Afghanistan
China's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Geng Shuang, said the “hasty and disorderly withdrawal of foreign troops” caused the recent chaos in Afghanistan.
“Withdrawal is not the end of responsibility but the beginning of reflection and correction,” Shuang said Monday during an address to the UN Security Council.
China and Russia both abstained from voting Monday on a Security Council resolution to create a "safe passage" zone for people seeking to leave Afghanistan from Kabul airport after the US withdrawal from the country. The other 13 members of the Security Council all voted in favor of the proposal.
Shuang said China did not feel it was necessary for the Security Council to urgently pass the “safe passage” resolution.
Without directly mentioning the United States, Shuang said China hopes “relevant countries” change what he called “the wrong practice of imposing their own wills on the others” and refrain from imposing sanctions on Afghanistan.
Given Afghanistan’s current state, Shuang said the international community should actively engage with the Taliban and provide them with guidance. The ambassador added he hopes the Taliban will fulfill their commitment in completely cutting ties with all terrorist organizations.
Taliban spokesman congratulates Afghan people after US withdrawal
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid on Tuesday congratulated the people of Afghanistan following the complete withdrawal of US forces from the country.
Speaking from the runway of Kabul airport just hours after the last American troops had flown out, Mujahid told a small crowd of people that "this victory belongs to us all."
"We want to have good relations with the US and the world," said Mujahid, who appeared beside heavily armed fighters from the Taliban's special forces brigade. "We hope that Afghanistan is never occupied again, and this country stays prosperous, free, home for all Afghans and governed by the Islamic rule."
Mujahid specifically congratulated a group of fighters beside him, telling them he hoped Taliban combatants would now "treat the people nicely."
"This nation has the right to live in peace, the right to prosperity, and we are the servants of the nation not, God forbid, that we are dominant over the nation," he said. "I am praising your sacrifices; I thank you and I congratulate you."
Analysis: The battle for Biden's legacy is just beginning
America's chaotic, humiliating — yet, at times, heroic — final retreat from its defeat in Afghanistan will resonate for years after the last military jet lifted off from Kabul at 11:59 p.m. local time on Monday, ending the country's longest war.
The departing troops left somewhere between 100 and 250 Americans, tens of thousands of Afghans entitled to protection from former US comrades and an entire nation to their fates under fundamentalist Taliban rule — along with an even more extreme faction of ISIS.
But any sense that the US is free of consequences of a war in which it bled for 20 years is belied by the history of a country that exacts a fierce price from its former occupiers. And the trauma of the two weeks since the fall of Kabul have already left an indelible mark on Joe Biden's presidency, Washington's bitter politics and the reputation of America among its disappointed allies.
Afghan translator's desperate journey from the clutches of the Taliban to a new life in the US
Abdul Rashid Shirzad was quiet and nervous on the taxi ride with his family to the Kabul airport, the last American-controlled enclave in the Afghan capital.
"We hope to make it, and survive," Shirzad, 34, a former interpreter for United States Special Forces, said in a video filmed asthey drove through Taliban checkpoints on August 20. "It's too tough to live here. We live in fear every day."
The hotair was filled with the blaring horns of cars and motorbikes, as thousands of people crammedaround the airport's perimeter. Aircraft arrived and took off in the distance as desperate Afghans tried scaling the airport walls, hoping to get on an evacuation flight.
This was Shirzad's second attempt at reaching the airport, after failing just days earlier due to the dense crowds. He knew it was dangerous to try again, especially with his wife and three young children in tow, but he believed staying in Afghanistan would have been a death sentence — possibly for the whole family.
As the crowds pushed forward, they became caught in the pandemonium. Shirzad hurt hisleg jumping over the wall. His 8-year-old son was nearly trampled. Soon after, his 2-year-old son became sick with diarrhea.
They made it out of the mayhem in one piece, but their hopes of escape were once again dashed.
They returned home, not knowing which day might be their last.
As an interpreter for US forces for five years, Shirzad had faced enemy militants on battlefields alongside US soldiers. But now, that role was a target on his back. Though the Taliban said they would not harm those who worked with foreign forces, revenge attacks have been reported; one interpreter was dragged out of his car and beheaded by Taliban militants in May, according to witnesses.
Aside from his work as an interpreter, Shirzad is also part of the persecuted Hazara ethnic minority group, and has spoken to several Western news organizations including CNN — making him even more vulnerable.
US President Joe Biden will address the nation on the end of the war in Afghanistan from the State Dining Room on Tuesday afternoon.
On Monday, Biden thanked the final US forces serving in Afghanistan for executing the “dangerous retrograde from Afghanistan as scheduled,” with no further loss of American lives, in a statement released Monday evening, making the end of the United States’ longest war.
“The past 17 days have seen our troops execute the largest airlift in US history, evacuating over 120,000 US citizens, citizens of our allies, and Afghan allies of the United States. They have done it with unmatched courage, professionalism, and resolve,” the President wrote in the statement released Monday. “Now, our 20-year military presence in Afghanistan has ended.”
The last US military planes have left Afghanistan. Here's what we know
From CNN's Nicole Gaouette, Jennifer Hansler, Barbara Starr and Oren Liebermann
The last US military planes left Afghanistan, Gen. Kenneth "Frank" McKenzie, the commander of US Central Command, announced Monday at the Pentagon. The US departure marked the end of a fraught, chaotic and bloody exit from the United States' longest war.
"I'm here to announce the completion of our withdrawal from Afghanistan, and the end of the military mission to evacuate American citizens, third country nationals, and vulnerable Afghans," McKenzie told reporters. "The last C-17 lifted off from Hamid Karzai International Airport on August 30th, this afternoon, at 3:29 p.m. East Coast time, and the last manned aircraft is now clearing the airspace above Afghanistan."
"There's a lot of heartbreak associated with this departure," McKenzie said. "We did not get everybody out that we wanted to get out."
President Joe Biden weighed in with a statement later on Monday and thanked the final US forces serving in Afghanistan for executing the "dangerous retrograde from Afghanistan as scheduled," with no further loss of American lives.
As of Monday, more than 122,000 people in total had been airlifted from Hamid Karzai International Airport since July, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters Monday morning.
Since August 14, the Pentagon deployed US Special Operations Forces to bring in 1,064 US citizens and 2,017 at risk Afghans or Special Immigrant Visa applicants, McKenzie said. "We have evacuated more than 6,000 US civilians, which we believe represents the vast majority of those who wanted to leave at this time," he said.
There were no US citizens on the last five flights out of Kabul, McKenzie said, and no evacuees left at the airport when the last two US officials — Gen. Christopher Donohue and the embassy's chargé d'affaires Ross Wilson — stepped off Afghan soil and onto the final US aircraft leaving Afghanistan.