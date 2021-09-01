UK believed the Taliban was "unlikely" to take Kabul until next year
From CNN's Lindsay Isaac and Amy Cassidy
The British government’s “central assessment” of the situation in Afghanistan following the withdrawal of US troops was that the capital was unlikely to fall to the Taliban at the speed in which it did.
At an inquiry into the UK’s handling of the Taliban advance on Kabul, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the assessment the government was “operating to,” expected a “steady deterioration” of the country, not the rapid advance that ensued.
Raab said the proposition was that if troops were out of the country by the end of August, "you would see a steady deterioration from that point, and that it was unlikely Kabul would fall this year."
"That was the central assessment, and of course with all the usual caveats that you will be familiar with. That doesn't mean we didn't do contingency planning or test the other propositions. And just to be clear, that was something that was widely shared, that view, among NATO allies," Raab added.
That assessment was backed up by both the Joint Intelligence Committee and the military, he said.
“So if I’m honest with you, I don’t think there was any viable alternative coalition once the US decision had been taken," he said.
Raab said he was leaving to go to the “region” following Wednesday’s session of the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee.
2 hr 59 min ago
Democratic lawmaker: US needs to be "very careful" with the Taliban as citizens still remain in Afghanistan
Since some American citizens and Afghan partners still remain in Afghanistan after the evacuation mission ended, the United States needs to be "very careful" about its policy on the Taliban, Democratic Rep. Jason Crow, who served in Afghanistan as a former US Army veteran, told CNN.
"These folks are at tremendous risk right now," he said. "It's just true that we're going to have to rely on the Taliban to some extent to allow safe passage for those American citizens to get to the airport, to get to the border to get out of the country. That is just the reality. We can't do that successfully without some level of coordination. So I think we get our folks out, then we can have the larger conversation about how we're going to engage in the future, if at all, with the Taliban."
Crow added that he is not sure if there is a "full plan" in place to get those citizens and allies out.
"I'm going to be pushing the administration to present that action, joining with several of my colleagues to send a letter recommending that certain steps be taken," he told CNN Wednesday. "The President is the Commander in Chief. He had to balance multiple things and risks. He made the decision to pull out on a deadline. Now we have to focus on what we do to go forward."
President Biden pledged Tuesday that the mission to help those people leave would continue despite the US' military mission in the nation ending. A senior State Department official said the department believes there are fewer than 250 American citizens currently in Afghanistan — and Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday that number may be closer to 100 — who may wish to leave, as US officials stressed a Taliban commitment to let Afghans leave the country after the US and allies left.
The State Department official put the number of American citizens who have left the country through evacuation flights or other means closer to 6,000.
Watch:
CNN's Maegan Vazquez and Kevin Liptak contributed reporting to this post.
3 hr 19 min ago
White House plans clear shift away from Afghanistan after chaotic withdrawal
From CNN's Phil Mattingly
President Biden’s forceful delivery of his remarks on Afghanistan was intentional. So was the lengthy nature of the speech. So was the clear and calculated effort to pull back from the chaos of the 17 days prior and shift the focus on Biden’s broader foreign policy goals.
Biden’s remarks served as an effort to punctuate the end of two decades of war and the underscore a decision Biden never wavered from.
But it was also a clear, if implicit, signal that the White House would be publicly moving its clear focus to the domestic challenges at hand in the days ahead, according to multiple administration officials.
The administration is closely monitoring the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, where Biden has deployed federal resources in the last several days. Biden is likely to visit the Gulf Coast at some point in the days ahead, officials said, once it becomes clear his presence won’t interfere with relief efforts.
The battle against the surge of the Covid-19 Delta variant still looms inside the White House as the largest challenge the administration faces, particularly as millions of children head back to schools.
Officials also say Biden plans to shift back to an intensive focus on selling his $4 trillion domestic legislative agenda as it enters its most critical phase on Capitol Hill in the coming days.
Biden and his top advisers viewed the day after the final U.S. military plane lifted off from Hamid Karzai airport as a moment for Biden step away from the litigation of the chaotic and bloody evacuation.
There would be no acknowledgement of failures or mistakes. Instead, it would serve as the most detailed encapsulation of Biden’s broader foreign policy vision that he’s delivered in months.
They targeted the intentionally longer, broader remarks at a majority of the country that has long been in favor of pulling out of the war.
The speech was, as described by one official, a “a clear reminder to the public of the bigger picture” – one Biden intensely believes carries a wide swath of support inside the country.
Still, officials acknowledge there are still significant challenges ahead.
The diplomatic discussions over securing safe passage out of the country for the more than 100 American citizens who want to leave and remain have not reached any conclusion. U.S. officials are still grappling with trying to secure clear assurances Afghan allies can also leave – a possibility that has drawn significant skepticism and concern from both parties on Capitol Hill.
Of the Americans that remain in the country, sources say they represent the most complex cases US officials were seeking to manage in the final days. Most were dual citizens, often long-time residents of Afghanistan, who wavered on whether to leave until the final moments out of concern for leaving extended family.
In the wake of the terror attack at the Kabul airport that killed 13 US service members and scores of Afghans, other American citizens chose to halt their efforts to depart out of fear, sources said.
Officials describe the efforts to ensure safe passage for those citizens as “intensive” as the diplomatic phase of the operation kicks into gear.
3 hr 22 min ago
What now for Afghan refugees hoping to leave the country?
From CNN's Nina Avramova and Sophia Saifi
With the airlift from Kabul now over, alternative routes out of the country for Afghan civilians are limited.
The High Commissioner, Filippo Grandi, said in a statement Monday that around 3.5 million people had already been displaced by violence in the country and “most have no regular channels through which to seek safety.”
“Some Afghans will inevitably need to seek safety across the country’s borders. They must be able to exercise their right to seek international protection, and borders must be kept open for them for this purpose. Those countries that neighbor Afghanistan who have been taking in refugees for decades need greater support,” Grandi said.
He also pointed out that neighboring Pakistan and Iran already host more than two million registered Afghan refugees, almost 90% of the total. “As we continue advocating for open borders, more countries must share this humanitarian responsibility.”
With Kabul’s airport shuttered for now, some civilians do indeed appear to be searching for an alternative route via land borders. Some have been gathering at the Torkham and Chaman checkpoints with Pakistan during the last week hoping to enter the country. However, Pakistan is discouraging this movement, saying it cannot cope with the flow of more refugees.
Qaiser Khan Afridi, Pakistan spokesman for UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, said Tuesday the group had notobserved a surge of people at its major border checkpoints with Afghanistan.
“As normal routine 20,000 used to come back and forth from Chaman border crossing, there has been an increase at Chaman because of Torkham border officials being more strict at the moment, so the normal movement of people toward the Torkham border crossing has moved to Chaman,” Afridi said.
He added that the Pakistani government’s “stance has not changed” and that so far UNHCR “hasn’t seen any large scale movement into Pakistan of people seeking asylum.”
Afridi said they are monitoring the situation at the Afghan border in terms of any political developments and expect to have more clarity in a week.
2 hr 4 min ago
Taliban continues celebrations with a large military parade in Kandahar
The Taliban continued their victory celebrations Wednesday with a military parade through Kandahar in southern Afghanistan.
Kandahar is the spiritual heartland of the Taliban, and the group's capital during its 1996-2001 rule.
In videos posted on social media, the Taliban showed off dozens of American-made armored vehicles that they had seized, along with new weapons, after the hardware was left behind by fleeing Afghan forces.
Fighters waved white Taliban flags from Humvees and armored SUVs, many of the vehicles in near perfect "like new" condition. The Taliban also organized an air display with a recently seized Black Hawk helicopter flying past the militants along the road while also trailing a white Taliban flag.
4 hr 35 min ago
A Qatari team is in Kabul to discuss re-opening the airport
From CNN’s Mick Krever
A team of Qatari technical experts arrived in Kabul on Wednesday to discuss reopening the city’s airport, a source with knowledge of the situation tells CNN.
The source said that the technical team traveled to Kabul on a Qatari jet at the request of the Taliban, and that while no final agreement had yet been reached, “talks are still ongoing at the level of security and operation.”
“The objective is to resume flights in and out of Kabul for humanitarian assistance and freedom of movement in a safe and secure manner.”
4 hr 37 min ago
Analysis: The end of the war in Afghanistan shifts the global power structure
The United States may have withdrawn from the battlefield in Afghanistan, but the struggle for power and influence there is ongoing, CNN Political Analyst Josh Rogin explains.
“The void is being filled by a number of actors including terrorist groups such as al Qaeda and the Haqqani group, including China and Russia, including Iran and Turkey, and all of that has implications, not just for what happens inside of Afghanistan, but for what happens in the region and around the world as well,” Rogin said.
“We know from past history that for the jihadists victory equals recruitment. We know that when they have a country, that country can become a safe haven for attacks in other places in the world,” he continued. “And we know that Afghanistan is still a place where empires go to secure minerals and strategic advantage. So the game in Afghanistan is afoot.”
Rogin said that while the US won’t be involved as heavily in Afghanistan going forward “pretty much every other country in the world is still playing.”
US President Joe Biden defended his decision to withdraw from Afghanistan on Tuesday, saying the departure indicated the end of "an era of major military operations to remake other countries."
Earlier Wednesday, CNN's Nic Robertson reported there was a lot of diplomacy underway with the Taliban and also with regional parties like Pakistan. The German and Pakistani foreign ministers met in Islamabad on Tuesday, while the Dutch foreign minister was visiting on Wednesday.
"A lot of effort is being applied to the Taliban to try to make sure that those other Afghans who were associated with NATO inside Afghanistan who want to leave, those other American citizens who are in Afghanistan who want to leave, are able to leave," Robertson said.
He added that the next steps are dependent on the formation of the Taliban government, which is expected to be announced in the coming days.
"The longer the Taliban waits to announce that government, the more the country is in limbo, the more the economy is hurt and the greater the possibility of people wanting to flee the country."
6 hr 33 min ago
“This is now my family.” The air base which has become home to 14,000 evacuees
From Atika Shubert at Ramstein Air Base in Germany
Brigadier General Joshua Olson watches a football match organized by the Afghan children who are temporarily calling his air base home from his office window.
This is now my family -- at least until they get off our airpatch," Olson, the installation commander at Ramstein Air Base in Germany, told CNN as we drove past tent after tent. "It's my family and I got to figure out how to protect them."
Ramstein is one of the largest US airbases outside America and has become a crucial hub for the evacuation from Afghanistan following the Taliban take over. Since August 20, about 106 planes have landed there -- mostly C-17s, their cargo bays crammed with hundreds of evacuees at a time. Ahead of their arrival, tents were pitched to house 10,000 people -- but they quickly filled up.
"We were maxed out and the flow kept coming. I had to close part of the base for Afghan evacuees," explains Olson. "Because you can't put them in the elements. It's 50 degrees [Fahrenheit] outside and raining. I can't put people out in that. Especially kids. So, that was one of the things that inflow and outflow. We were bringing them in faster than we could get them out. And that's hard."
As of Wednesday morning, almost 12,000 evacuees had left the airbase, while another 14,900 remained. The number of evacuees to have arrived at Ramstein so far is nearly triple the population of the German municipality that hosts the base.
UK and Taliban representatives discuss possible further evacuations
From CNN's Luke McGee and Lauren Kent in London
As we learn of the secret arrangement between the US and Taliban to escort Americans to Kabul airport, we’re also finding out about ongoing talks between the militant group and UK officials. Representatives are holding discussions over securing safe passage out of Afghanistan for British and Afghan nationals still in the country.
A Downing Street spokesperson told CNN that a special representative for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was involved in talks with senior Taliban representatives in Doha on Tuesday.
“The Prime Minister’s Special Representative Simon Gass has travelled to Doha and is meeting with senior Taliban representatives to underline the importance of safe passage out of Afghanistan for British nationals, and those Afghans who have worked with us over the past twenty years," the Downing Street spokesperson said.
For background: In 2019, Gass was appointed Chair of the UK's Joint Intelligence Committee, which provides ministers and senior government officials with intelligence assessments, primarily about security, defense and foreign affairs. Gass previously served as NATO’s Senior Civilian Representative to Afghanistan.
Hours after the last US troops left Afghan soil, the Taliban said it wanted to maintain good diplomatic relations with the world.
In the UK later Wednesday, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is due to face lawmakers over his handling of the country's withdrawal from Afghanistan.