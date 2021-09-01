UK and Taliban representatives discuss possible further evacuations

As we learn of the secret arrangement between the US and Taliban to escort Americans to Kabul airport, we’re also finding out about ongoing talks between the militant group and UK officials. Representatives are holding discussions over securing safe passage out of Afghanistan for British and Afghan nationals still in the country.
A Downing Street spokesperson told CNN that a special representative for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was involved in talks with senior Taliban representatives in Doha on Tuesday.
“The Prime Minister’s Special Representative Simon Gass has travelled to Doha and is meeting with senior Taliban representatives to underline the importance of safe passage out of Afghanistan for British nationals, and those Afghans who have worked with us over the past twenty years," the Downing Street spokesperson said.
For background: In 2019, Gass was appointed Chair of the UK's Joint Intelligence Committee, which provides ministers and senior government officials with intelligence assessments, primarily about security, defense and foreign affairs. Gass previously served as NATO’s Senior Civilian Representative to Afghanistan.
Hours after the last US troops left Afghan soil, the Taliban said it wanted to maintain good diplomatic relations with the world.
In the UK later Wednesday, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is due to face lawmakers over his handling of the country's withdrawal from Afghanistan.