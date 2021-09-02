Qatar's Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani speaks during a press conference in Doha, Qatar, on September 2. Karim Jaafar/AFP/Getty

Qatar’s Minister of Foreign Affairs remains hopeful that there will be “some good news” on the re-opening of Kabul airport over the coming days, he said Thursday, adding that the Qatari government is engaging with both the Taliban and foreign partners to ensure the airport is operational “as soon as possible.”

"We are still in the evaluation process, there is no clear indication of when it is going to be fully operational yet," Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani said during a press conference in Doha, Qatar.

We are working very hard and also engaging with the Taliban to identify what the gaps and the risks are for having the airport back up and running. We remain hopeful that we will be able to operate it as soon as possible,” he added.

Responding to a question from CNN, Al-Thani noted that Qatar is also working with the Turkish government to assess whether Turkey may be able to provide technical assistance to support the re-opening of the airport.

“Hopefully in the next few days we will hear some good news,” Al-Thani added, stressing that the Taliban must first demonstrate their commitment to ensuring “safe passage and freedom of movement” for the people of Afghanistan.

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is in Doha to speak with Qatari officials about the situation in Afghanistan, with the prospect of Kabul airport re-opening "and safe passage for foreign nationals and Afghans across land borders top of the agenda," according to a press release by the Foreign Office.

Speaking alongside Al-Thani, Raab told reporters the UK would not "be recognizing the Taliban anytime in the foreseeable future."

However, he believes there is scope for "engagement and dialogue" with the Taliban over the assurances they have made.

So far, Raab said, the UK had secured safe passage out of Afghanistan for more than 17,000 "British nationals, Afghan workers, other special cases since April. But I do think we feel [a] responsibility to make sure that the remaining British nationals and Afghan workers can come to the UK."