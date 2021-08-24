G7 leaders agree Taliban must allow people to leave Afghanistan after Aug. 31, UK prime minister says

Afghans gather on a roadside near the military part of the airport in Kabul on August 20. (Wakil Kohsar/AFP/Getty Images)

G7 leaders have called on the Taliban to guarantee safe passage for all those wishing to leave Afghanistan after Aug. 31, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Tuesday, describing this as the G7’s “number one condition” for the Taliban.

“The number one condition we are setting as G7 is that they've got to guarantee right the way through – through August 31 and beyond – safe passage for those who want to come out," Johnson said after a virtual meeting of G7 leaders.

“We have got together, the leading Western powers and agreed, not just a joint approach to dealing with the evacuation, but also a roadmap for the way in which we're going to engage with the Taliban, as probably there will be a Taliban government in Kabul," he added.

When asked about the Aug. 31 deadline earlier today, Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid said the Taliban are not in favor of allowing Afghans to leave the country.

"The Afghans leaving, we are not going to allow that, and we are not even happy about it," Mujahid said.

The spokesperson said the Taliban will not accept an extension to the evacuation deadline, saying "my message to the Americans is to get out all the nationals before the 31st".