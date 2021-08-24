Biden says US currently on pace to withdraw from Afghanistan by Aug. 31: "The sooner we finish the better"

(Susan Walsh/AP)

President Biden said that the US is on track to complete its evacuation mission by Aug. 31 and he does not plan to have American troops in the country past that date — but he recognized that it's up to the Taliban whether that mission will be done on time.

"We are currently on a pace to finish by August 31. I am determined to complete our mission," Biden said in a much-delayed speech from the White House.

But, he added, "The completion by August 31 depends on the Taliban continuing to cooperate and allow access to the airport to those who are transporting out and no disruptions to our operation."

"The sooner we finish the better," Biden said.

Biden also said he's asked for contingency plans to adjust the Aug. 31 timetable of leaving Afghanistan, "should that become necessary." However, he stressed that each day American troops are in the country brings "added risk."

"In addition, I've asked the Pentagon and the State Department for contingency plans to adjust the timetable should that become necessary. I'm determined to ensure that we complete our mission, this mission. I'm also mindful of the increasing risks that I have been briefed on and the need to factor those risks in. They're real, and significant challenges that we also have to take into consideration," he continued.

"The longer we say, starting with the acute and growing risk of an attack by a terrorist group known as ISIS-K, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan, which is the sworn enemy of the Taliban as well. Every day we're on the ground is another day we know ISIS-K is seeking to target the airport and attack both US and allied forces and innocent civilians," Biden said.

