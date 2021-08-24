World
Follow CNN
live news

Live

Latest on Afghanistan

live news

Live

Latest on the Covid-19 pandemic

Live Updates

The latest on Afghanistan as US troop withdrawal deadline looms

By Melissa Macaya, Meg Wagner, Melissa Mahtani, Mike Hayes and Veronica Rocha, CNN

Updated 5:54 p.m. ET, August 24, 2021
36 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 min ago

Biden says US currently on pace to withdraw from Afghanistan by Aug. 31: "The sooner we finish the better"

From CNN's Kevin Liptak, Phil Mattingly, Kaitlan Collins and Melissa Mahtani

(Susan Walsh/AP)
(Susan Walsh/AP)

President Biden said that the US is on track to complete its evacuation mission by Aug. 31 and he does not plan to have American troops in the country past that date — but he recognized that it's up to the Taliban whether that mission will be done on time.

"We are currently on a pace to finish by August 31. I am determined to complete our mission," Biden said in a much-delayed speech from the White House.

But, he added, "The completion by August 31 depends on the Taliban continuing to cooperate and allow access to the airport to those who are transporting out and no disruptions to our operation."

"The sooner we finish the better," Biden said.

Biden also said he's asked for contingency plans to adjust the Aug. 31 timetable of leaving Afghanistan, "should that become necessary." However, he stressed that each day American troops are in the country brings "added risk."

"In addition, I've asked the Pentagon and the State Department for contingency plans to adjust the timetable should that become necessary. I'm determined to ensure that we complete our mission, this mission. I'm also mindful of the increasing risks that I have been briefed on and the need to factor those risks in. They're real, and significant challenges that we also have to take into consideration," he continued. 

"The longer we say, starting with the acute and growing risk of an attack by a terrorist group known as ISIS-K, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan, which is the sworn enemy of the Taliban as well. Every day we're on the ground is another day we know ISIS-K is seeking to target the airport and attack both US and allied forces and innocent civilians," Biden said.

Watch here:

14 min ago

Biden says US has helped evacuate over 70,000 people from Afghanistan since Aug. 14

From CNN's Adrienne Vogt

(Pool)
(Pool)

President Biden gave an update on the number of people evacuated from Afghanistan, saying that the United States has assisted in the evacuation of 70,700 people since Aug. 14 and 75,900 people since the end of July.

"Another 19 US military flights, 18 C-17s and one C-130 carrying approximately 6,400 evacuees, and 31 coalition flights carrying 5,600 people have have left Kabul just in the last 12 hours — a total of 50 more flights, 12,000 more people since I've updated you this morning," Biden said.

The President also said he had a "productive discussion" with his G7 counterparts, as well as leaders of the United Nations,  North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), and the European Union this morning.

"There was strong agreement among the leaders, both about the evacuation mission underway as well as the need to coordinate our approach to Afghanistan as we move forward," he said.

51 min ago

NOW: President Biden speaks about Afghanistan withdrawal and US evacuation efforts 

President Biden is speaking from the White House about the situation in Afghanistan following CNN's reporting that he's decided to stick with the Aug. 31 deadline for withdrawing troops from the country.

Two defense officials told CNN that the first US troops have started leaving Afghanistan as the evacuation effort enters its final week. At this point, only a "few hundred" troops have left out of the total 5,800 at Kabul international airport, and the evacuation mission remains the focus of the efforts on the ground.

In his remarks today, according to the White House, Biden will talk about the US' "ongoing efforts in Afghanistan to evacuate American citizens, SIV applicants and their families, and other vulnerable Afghans."

His speech follows a meeting with fellow G7 leaders on evacuation efforts how nations can come together in support of the Afghan people.

The Taliban, meanwhile, said Tuesday that they would not allow Afghans to leave the country and warned that the US must stick to next week's deadline to pull out. 

Afghanistan evacuation efforts have continued to pick up steam in the past days, now far exceeding the administration's initial daily goals.

The White House said on Tuesday that 12,700 people were evacuated by 37 US military flights and 8,900 were evacuated by coalition flights over the past 24 hours. The Pentagon added that the military has increased the pace of flights out of Kabul to one aircraft every 45 minutes.

CNN's Kevin Liptak and Oren Liebermann contributed reporting to this post. 

1 hr 6 min ago

US has contacted all Americans registered in Afghanistan and sent evacuation instructions, source says

From CNN's Nicole Gaouette and Jennifer Hansler

The State Department has contacted all Americans who were registered in Afghanistan and instructed them to report to designated locations for evacuation, according to a source familiar with an administration “SitRep” report from Tuesday morning.

The source said the “SitRep” acknowledges US citizens “have experienced delays at checkpoints” but that they have “eventually” reached the airport in Kabul, and noted that US citizen evacuations are ongoing.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday that the US government has contacted Americans in Afghanistan by email, phone and text messages to give them specific instructions.

As of 8 a.m. ET, there were approximately 2,000 evacuees inside the wire airport, and less than three dozen consular officers on the ground at Kabul's international airport.

The State Department sent a push message to all Americans in Afghanistan on Tuesday saying if they do not choose to leave Afghanistan, they should be “prepared to arrange their own departure,” according to the message reviewed by CNN.

But about half an hour later they sent a message saying they would like to recall the message.

It is not immediately clear on why the State Department recalled the message. CNN has asked the State Department for comment.

The US is still working on a way to get Americans who are still in the country to the airport, this process is not complete, according to a source familiar with the matter.

1 hr 16 min ago

Qatar helped arrange meeting between CIA director and top Taliban leader

From CNN's Kylie Atwood

Qatar helped facilitate a meeting between CIA Director William J. Burns and a top Taliban leader in Kabul on Monday, according to a source familiar. 

This meeting demonstrates what a significant role the Qataris are now playing in the future of Afghanistan, the source said.

CNN has reached out to the government of Qatar for comment.

The fact that Burns visited with Abdul Ghani Baradar builds a rapport that could be built upon should the US intelligence community develop ties with the Taliban for potential future counter-terrorism cooperation.

CNN reported earlier that the meeting occurred at President Biden's direction, which reflects the view inside the administration that Burns is the most seasoned and one of the most trusted veteran diplomats on Biden's team.

1 hr 53 min ago

First US troops have started leaving Afghanistan as evacuation effort enters its final week

From CNN's Oren Liebermann

The first US troops have started leaving Afghanistan as the evacuation effort enters its final week, two defense officials told CNN.

At this point, only a "few hundred" troops have left of the total 5,800 at Kabul's international airport, and the evacuation mission remains the focus of the efforts on the ground.

"So far, the reduction does not affect the mission," one of the officials said, adding that the commander on the ground can decide what military personnel units have become redundant. That decision can be based on a few factors, including the number of gates open at the airport, the number of people coming through, and more.

"If you can have a smaller mission set and still conduct the mission, then you can reduce your footprint and reduce your risk," the official said.

The Pentagon has been acutely aware of the threat posed by ISIS-K and other terror groups around the airport, and have developed alternate routes to the field for US citizens and Afghan evacuees. In addition, in the Taliban has stated openly that it does not want a US military presence in Afghanistan after Aug. 31, warning that there will be "consequences" were the US to stay longer.

In remarks to an emergency meeting with G7 leaders on Tuesday, President Biden said the threat to US troops in Kabul was one of the key reasons he was sticking to the end of the month as the final withdrawal date

"There has been no change to the timeline of the mission which is to have this completed by the end of the month," Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said Tuesday morning.

"If the worst case scenario were to happen, you don't want more people there than you need," the defense official said.

As the US nears the final date of withdrawal, the number of Afghan evacuees flown out is expected to gradually decrease, while the number of US troops flown out is expected to increase.

2 hr 22 min ago

UN Human Rights Council calls for "prompt investigation" into human rights violations in Afghanistan

From CNN’s Pierre Bairin

The United Nations Human Rights Council has called for a “transparent and prompt investigation” into reports of human rights abuses by all parties in Afghanistan, expressing “grave concern” on Tuesday over such violations. 

“The Council stressed the need for transparent and prompt investigation into repots of all violations and abuses committed by all parties to the conflict, and to hold those responsible to account,” the council said Tuesday in a statement.

“The Council expressed grave concern at all violations and abuses of human rights and international humanitarian law in Afghanistan and called for full respect for the human rights of all individuals, including women, children and persons belonging to ethnic, religious and other minority groups,” the statement added. 

In its statement, the council urged all parties to the conflict to respect their obligations under international law, to cease violence, and to respect the right to liberty of movement and freedom to leave the country.

The statement comes as thousands – according to the US Pentagon – continue to wait at Kabul’s international airport to be evacuated from the country.

“The Council urged the international community, including donors and international humanitarian actors, to provide adequate urgent humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan and major refugee-hosting countries,” the statement added. 

Speaking on Tuesday, High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet stressed that the “onus is now fully on the Taliban” to uphold its commitment to respect human rights and liberties, and to “translate these commitments into reality.”

“I strongly urge the Taliban to adopt norms of responsive governance and human rights, and to work to re-establish social cohesion and reconciliation,” she added. 

Bachelet also called on members of the international community to create safe pathways for Afghan refugees and migrants, “broaden asylum and resettlement programs,” and “immediately halt the deportation of Afghans seeking protection.”

 

2 hr 34 min ago

Biden told G7 leaders the US is "on pace" to finish Afghan operations by Aug. 31, White House says

From CNN's Allie Malloy

White House press secretary Jen Psaki wrote in a White House readout that President Biden conveyed to G7 leaders today that the US is “currently on pace” to finish evacuations by Aug. 31. 

“He also made clear that with each day of operations on the ground, we have added risk to our troops with increasing threats from ISIS-K, and that completion of the mission by August 31st depends on continued coordination with the Taliban, including continued access for evacuees to the airport. In addition, the President has asked the Pentagon and the State Department for contingency plans to adjust the timeline should that become necessary,” Psaki added.

CNN reported earlier Tuesday that Biden will stick, for now, with an Aug. 31 deadline to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan.

2 hr 53 min ago

US has evacuated 4,000 American passport holders and families

From CNN's Jennifer Hansler and Kylie Atwood

In this image provided by the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Air Force aircrew, assigned to the 816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, prepare to load qualified evacuees aboard a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III aircraft in support of the Afghanistan evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Afghanistan on August 21.
In this image provided by the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Air Force aircrew, assigned to the 816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, prepare to load qualified evacuees aboard a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III aircraft in support of the Afghanistan evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Afghanistan on August 21. (Senior Airman Taylor Crul/U.S. Air Force via AP)

The US has evacuated approximately more than 4,000 American passport holders plus their families, according to a senior State Department official, and they expect that number to continue to grow in the coming days.

“We are focused on getting people out of Kabul as quickly as we can and then processing the total numbers, which is why there is a delay in reporting,” the official said. “We also take the time to verify the numbers to make sure we aren’t inadvertently under or double-counting.”

The official said they “are continuing to contact the Americans who have previously registered with Kabul Embassy to determine whether or not they are still in Afghanistan, and to help them evacuate if they want to leave.”

CNN has asked for an estimate of how many Americans remain in Afghanistan.